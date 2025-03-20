Move To Malta In 2025: A Deep Dive

Considering moving to the Mediterranean gem, that is Malta? In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the broad range of residence options available in Malta, from a short-term Schengen Visa to Malta's innovative and highly accessible Digital Nomad Visa and Permanent Residence Programmes. Imagine embracing a Mediterranean lifestyle, wrapped in abundant sunshine, a peaceful coastline, rich culture and history. Malta may be the right choice for you.
Whether you're drawn by the island's relaxed lifestyle, unparalleled business opportunities, or its strategic geographic position within the European Union, there's a tailor-made solution just for you. In this blogpost, we'll take an in-depth look into numerous paths available to relocate to Malta.
We'll cover the eligibility, application process, benefits, and requirements associated with each programme, covering the Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment Regulations, the Malta Permanent Residency Programme, the Malta Nomad Residence Permit, the Malta Global Residence Programme, and the Malta Startup Visa Programme,
This overview of Malta residency and relocation options aims to provide clarification, address key questions, and help in identifying an option that most closely aligns with your goals and lifestyle preferences.
Contacting Malta Embassies and Consulates
If you are planning on moving to Malta, it's crucial to know your primary points of contact. The Maltese Embassies or Consulates are the most reliable source of information, and your first step to start the visa process would be to contact them.
Maltese Embassies and Consulates
The Maltese Government maintains several embassy locations globally. A detailed list of Maltese embassies and consulates along with their contact details is available on Malta's Foreign Office website.
Below are a few examples of Maltese Embassies:
- In Washington, USA: Embassy of Malta – Tel: + 1 (202) 286 4610
- In London, UK: High Commission of Malta – Tel: +44 (0207) 292 4800
- In Shanghai, China: Malta Representation – Tel: +86 2162650166
Short-Term Stays
Tourist Schengen Visa
For those keen on experiencing the charm of Malta and coming from outside the Schengen area, the Tourist Schengen Visa is a perfect choice to dip your toes into the life of Malta and get to understand the local culture and way of life. This visa can be issued for both tourism and business trips, granting you the freedom to traverse the Maltese archipelago for up to three months within a six-month period.
Tourist Schengen Visa Application Process
Being a part of the Schengen zone, Malta's process to apply for a Tourist Schengen Visa involves the following steps:
- Download the application form and fill it in completely and with sincerity. You can also electronically fill in the form and then print a hard copy.
- Attach one passport-format photo to the application form.
- Your passport and copies of your previous visas – the passport needs to be valid for at least 3 months beyond the return date required.
- A copy of your return-ticket reservation or itinerary. It's not necessary to purchase the ticket yet.
- Travel visa insurance of €30,000 coverage within Malta and the entire Schengen area.
- A cover letter stating the purpose of the visit and itinerary.
- Proof of accommodation for the whole duration of stay in Malta.
- Evidence of civil status (marriage certificate, birth certificate of children, death certificate of spouse if applicable).
- Proof of sufficient financial means for the period of stay in Malta.
- Apply for a visa at your country's Maltese embassy or consulate.
Education & Temporary Residence
Education in Malta
For those anticipating an educational journey in Malta, the island nation has a straightforward procedure in place. Prominent academic institutions like L-Università ta' Malta play a pivotal role in guiding students about obtaining a Visa and e-residence permit. Applying for a student visa generally necessitates a letter of acceptance from the educational institution in Malta, proof of adequate financial means, health insurance covering all risks in Malta, a clean police conduct, and an agreement to undertake an annual medical test.
Student Visa Application Process
Before applying for a visa, make sure that you have been approved by an educational institute in Malta. Institutions like the L-Università ta' Malta and MCAST have international student offices which can guide you through the process.
- Fill in the application form for National Visa (Long-Stay) - Form C
- Attach two passport-sized photos.
- Your passport should be valid for the duration of your stay.
- Attach a certificate of acceptance from the educational institution in Malta.
- Evidence of adequate financial means (maintain an amount of not less than €14,000 annually in a savings account).
- Health insurance that covers the entire period of your intended stay with coverage of at least €30,000, including risks like illness, accident, and return of mortal remains.
- If you are under 18, get a parental consent letter for your planned visit.
- Provide proof of round trip reservation or itinerary.
- Once you've gathered all these documents, you can schedule an appointment with your country's Maltese embassy or consulate.
Temporary Residence Permit
For individuals planning a stay longer than the 90 days offered by a Schengen visa, the Temporary Residence Permit offered by Malta could be an excellent alternative. This permit can be utilized by various categories including individuals intending extended tourism, students on long-term courses, long-term medical treatment, or those engaged in business activities. Applying for the Temporary Residence Permit will involve the submission of a valid passport, evidence supporting the purpose of stay (education, employment, personal reasons), proof of financial stability, adequate accommodation, and health coverage in Malta.
Temporary Residence Permit Application Process
To apply for Malta's Temporary Residence Permit, follow these steps:
- Download and complete the residence permit application Form C.
- Provide two passport-sized photos.
- Submit a copy of your valid passport.
- Offer evidence to support the purpose of your stay (education, employment, personal reasons).
- Furnish proof of financial stability.
- Offer proof of your address in Malta, such as a rent agreement or title deed of your property.
- Provide evidence of your comprehensive health insurance policy.
- Evidence of civil status (marriage certificate, birth certificate of children, death certificate of spouse, if applicable).
- Apply for the permit directly at the Expatriates Unit of Identity Malta.
Types of Residence Permits
For those planning to make the charming island nation of Malta their permanent home, it is crucial to understand the two distinguishing forms of permanent residency you can apply for Ordinary Residence and Long-Term Residence.
Malta Residence Permit for EU, EEA and Swiss nationals
If an EU, EEA or Swiss National intends to reside and/or work in Malta for longer than three (3) months, they are required to register their residence with Identità . They will be issued with an eResidence document based on their scope of residence in Malta.
To apply for their eResidence Document, EU, EEA or Swiss Nationals are guided by Identità to book an appointment on the Identità EU Nationals appointment booking page.
The video below offers a guide as to know how to submit your application via the Expatriates Unit Portal:
Long Term Residence Permit
A Long-Term Residence permit is available for non-EU nationals seeking to call Malta their home.
Third-country nationals who have legally and continuously resided in Malta for at least five years, possess stable and regular resources, have their own accommodation, and meet the integration measures specified in Subsidiary Legislation 217.05, are eligible to apply for long-term residence status. This status is permanent, with the residence permit being issued for a period of five years.
Form L should be completed by persons who are not nationals of an EU Member State, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland, seeking to apply for a Long-Term Residence Status.
Applications must be submitted online through the Expatriates Unit Portal.
Key Employment Initiative (KEI)
To be eligible for the KEI, the following criteria must be met:
- Minimum gross basic salary: €35,000 per annum
- Job position: Managerial or highly technical roles
- Qualifications: Duly certified and recognized by the Malta Qualifications Recognition Information Centre (MQRIC)
- The employer submits the completed application through their web portal, attaching all required documents as per the applicable checklist.
- Once the applicant approves the submitted documents, Identity Malta will process the application.
- If the application lacks any required documentation, it will not be processed and could lead to rejection.
- Successful applicants receive an "Approval in Principle" letter with details on finalizing the Single Permit process. In case the application is unsuccessful, a refusal notice will be sent to both the applicant and the employer.
Permit Duration and Renewal
- Successful KEI applicants receive a residence permit valid for one year initially.
- Post the initial year, the permit can be renewed annually so long as the employee continues to meet eligibility criteria, and their employment contract covers the entire validity period.
The above summary provides a quick overview of the Key Employee Initiative. For a comprehensive breakdown of the process and requirements, it is recommended to consult the full KEI guidelines, available on official government websites.
Specialist Employment Intiative (SEI)
To be eligible for the SEI, the following criteria must be met:
- Minimum gross basic salary: €25,000 per annum
- Job position: Professional or technical roles
- Qualifications: Minimum Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) Level 6 or equivalent qualifications directly related to the job
- Experience: In case of qualifications lower than MQF Level 6, a minimum of three (3) years' experience in a position directly related to the one offered in Malta
Both initiatives aim to attract top talent to Malta and support the growth of strategic industries. They also enable successful applicants to enjoy a streamlined permit application process, reducing the waiting time for work and residence permits.
- The employer submits a fully completed application via the web portal with all required documents attached, as per the applicable checklist.
- The application should be sent to Identità while keeping the third-country national applicant in cc.
- Identità will process the application once the applicant has approved the submitted documents.
- Missing or insufficient documentation may lead to application rejection.
- The €300 application fee is payable during the biometrics stage.
Permit Duration and Renewal
- Successful applicants will be issued a residence permit valid for one year initially.
- The permit may be renewed for up to three years, provided that the employee continues to satisfy the eligibility criteria, and their employment contract covers the entire validity period.
Please note that the processing time for SEI applications is fifteen (15) working days, starting from the date of submission when all the requested documentation outlined in the relevant checklist is complete. For a comprehensive breakdown of the process and requirements, it is recommended to consult the full SEI guidelines, available on official government websites.
Special Programmes
Malta Retirement Programme
With its picturesque landscapes, serene beaches, rich cultural heritage, and one of the best climates in the world, Malta is a popular retirement destination. Recognising this trend, the Malta government crafted the Malta Retirement Programme (MRP) to attract retirees from around the globe, specifically focusing on EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals. The Malta Retirement Programme offers a unique pathway for retirees to gain residence in Malta and benefit from the island's lower cost of living, extensive healthcare system and relaxed lifestyle. The Programme is available to EU, EEA, as well as Swiss individuals who are not gainfully employed.
While maintaining the status of being a retiree, beneficiaries can hold non-executive posts on the board of a Malta company, meaning they can contribute to the company's strategic direction without being involved in day-to-day operations. Beneficiaries can also participate in activities related to philanthropy, education, research and development, enabling them to continue making meaningful contributions to society within the islands.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the Malta Retirement Programme, pensioners must meet the following requirements:
- Real Estate Requirement: Applicants must own property in Malta worth at least €275,000 or lease a property for at least €9,600 per annum. If the property is in Gozo or the south of Malta, the value decreases to €220,000 for purchase and €8,750 for annual rents.
- Pension Requirement: 75% of the applicant's income must come from a pension, the entirety of which must be received in Malta.
- Presence in Malta: Applicants must stay in Malta for at least 183 days a year.
- Health Insurance: Applicants need to have health insurance that covers all EU risks.
- Not Domiciled in Malta: The applicant should not intend to establish their domicile in Malta within five years from the date of application.
Application Process
- Contact an authorized registered mandatory (ARM). Only ARMs can file applications on behalf of individuals for the MRP.
- The ARM submits the application with all the required documents and a non-refundable administrative fee of €2,500.
- After approval, the applicant receives a Maltese Tax Identification Number and a confirmation of the special tax status.
Malta Residence Programme for EU Nationals
The Malta Residence Programme (MRP) is a rewarding initiative specifically tailored for EU citizens aiming to establish a long-term residence in Malta. This programme allows EU nationals to benefit from Malta's robust healthcare system, attractive real estate taxes, and a favourable tax rate that could make the transition to Malta a seamless and cost-effective experience.
Benefits of the Malta Residence Programme
The Malta Residence Programme offers attractive advantages for EU citizens looking to establish residency in Malta. These benefits include:
- Lower Tax Rate: Beneficiaries of this programme enjoy a low flat tax rate of 15% on their income remitted to Malta (minimum tax liability of €15,000 per year).
- Favourable Property Tax: Eligible applicants can benefit from Malta's reduced property tax (one-time 5% stamp duty) upon purchasing their first immovable property in Malta.
- Right to Work: The Malta Residence Programme allows EU citizens to reside and work in Malta without additional permits.
- Family Inclusion: The programme grants eligible family members the opportunity to reside with the primary beneficiary, subject to each member being declared as a dependent.
- Visa-free Travel: As Malta is a member of the Schengen Zone, beneficiaries of the MRP have the advantage of visa-free travel to other Schengen countries.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the Malta Residence Programme, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Real Estate Requirement: Purchase a property with a minimum value of €275,000 in Malta, or €220,000 if located in Gozo or the south of Malta; or lease a property with an annual rent of no less than €9,600 in Malta, or €8,750 in Gozo or the south of Malta.
- Health Insurance: Maintain a health insurance policy covering all EU risks for oneself and all dependents.
- Fit and Proper Test: Pass a fit and proper test carried out by the Maltese authorities, confirming good morals and financial stability.
- Tax Compliance: Remain tax compliant with Maltese regulations while living in Malta.
Application Process
To apply for the Malta Residence Programme:
- Retain the services of an Approved Registered Mandatory (ARM) to complete and submit the application on your behalf.
- The ARM lodges the application along with supporting documents and a non-refundable administrative fee of €6,000, or €5,500 if the applicant's property is located in the south of Malta, or in Gozo.
- Once the application is approved, the beneficiaries receive their residence card and must maintain a genuine connection with Malta, such as having a residential address and staying in Malta for a reasonable time.
Malta Permanent Residence Programme
The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is an opportunity for worldwide individuals seeking residency rights in Malta. The programme ensures permanent residency in Malta, offering an ideal way to secure a home in the Mediterranean beauty!
The MPRP offers wide benefits for those seeking to reside in Malta and the Schengen Area:
- Settle: Have the right to permanently settle, stay, and reside in Malta.
- Visa-Free Travel: Enjoy visa-free travel across the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
- Lease Property: Beneficiaries can lease property, although purchasing real estate is also an option to qualify.
- Generations: Applications may include up to four family generations in their application for permanent residence.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the MPRP, applicants must:
- Be third-country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss).
- Not originate from sanctioned countries, as periodically announced by the Agency.
- Not benefit from other relevant regulations and schemes.
- Have stable and regular financial resources sufficient to support themselves and their dependants without relying on Malta's social assistance system.
- Demonstrate capital assets of at least €500,000, with a minimum of €150,000 in financial assets; or show capital assets of at least €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets.
- Be fit-and-proper individuals with a clean criminal record.
- Not pose any potential threat to national security, public policy, public health, or public interest.
To participate in the Programme applicants must:
- submit an application via a Licensed Agent;
- pay a non-refundable administrative fee of €50,000;
- rent a property for a minimum of €14,000 in Malta or Gozo; or
- purchase a property for a minimum value of €375,000 in Malta or Gozo;
- pay a Government contribution of €30,000 if purchasing a property or €60,000 if leasing a property;
- pay €10,000 for each and every dependant of the Main Applicant;
- hold the qualifying property for a minimum period of 5 years after which a residential address is required;
- make a donation of €2,000 to a local philanthropic, cultural, scientific, artistic, sport or animal welfare NGO registered with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations;
- be in possession of a valid travel document;
- take out a health insurance policy to cover all risks in Malta and other European countries;
For an in-depth understanding of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, browse through the Residency Malta Agency website.
For tailor-made advice and a comprehensive guide to the Programme, visit our page with further details and book your free consultation session with our resident experts. We offer expert counseling and a range of services that can guide you throughout your journey to becoming a permanent resident of the remarkable island nation. With the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, your dream of experiencing the unmatched Mediterranean lifestyle can become a reality!
Malta Nomad Residence Permit
Embodying the modern spirit of flexible work, the Malta Nomad Residence Permit ushers in a unique opportunity for digital nomads. It allows them to take their remote work overseas and set their workstation amidst the picturesque landscapes of Malta, relishing the Mediterranean charm while committed to their job.
Holders of the Nomad Residence Permit are privy to several benefits that truly enrich their remote work experience. These include:
- The Luxury of Flexibility: The permit brings the freedom to work remotely for any foreign employer, or even a company of their ownership that is registered overseas.
- Extended Stay: With the permit, digital nomads can soak in the Maltese lifestyle for up to a year. Plus, the permit carries the advantage of annual renewal enabling a long-term stay of up to four years.
- Cost-Effective Living: Malta offers a luxuriously affordable lifestyle with a cost of living significantly lower than many other European countries.
- Unhindered Travel: Being a part of the Schengen area, the permit allows free travel across all the Schengen nations.
Eligibility and Application Process
As per the Residency Malta Agency, applicants must prove they can work remotely, using telecoms. Applicants must also be third country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals).
In addition, applicants must prove they fall under any one of the following 3 categories:
- work for an employer registered in a foreign country and have a contract of work;
- conduct business activities for a company registered in a foreign country and of which applicant is partner/shareholder; or
- offer freelance or consulting services, to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom the applicant has contracts.
Persons contracted by a foreign company and giving services to the company's Maltese subsidiary are not eligible for the Nomad Residence Permit.
Moreover, an applicant must have a minimum gross yearly income of €42,000. Applicants who submitted their application prior to 1st April 2024 will still retain the same annual gross income requirement of €32,400.
The application process involves the completion of an online form and the submission of all necessary supporting documents.
Applicants must also:
- hold a valid travel document;
- have health insurance covering risks in Malta and European countries;
- hold a valid property rental or purchase agreement;
- provide a police conduct certificate; and
- pass a background verification check.
Schedule a free consultation session to apply for your Malta Nomad Residence Permit!
Global Residence Programme (GRP)
The Global Residence Programme is a unique initiative launched in 2013, and designed for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals who are not long-term residents of Malta. The programme unlocks access to a range of benefits, including the flexibility to work in Malta upon obtaining the necessary work permits. It opens up the pathway to an enhanced Mediterranean lifestyle and lifelong experiences. Beneficiaries may also have household staff providing a service in their qualifying property, as long as all the requisite procedures are satisfied.
By opting for the Global Residence Programme, you reap several benefits that include:
- Favourable Tax Conditions: Beneficiaries of the programme avail special tax status which translates to a flat rate of 15% on any income that is brought into Malta from overseas, with a minimum tax liability of €15,000 per annum.
- Real Estate Investment: Status holders can invest in property in Malta, with the minimum value of a property purchased being €275,000. However, in the southern part of Malta or Gozo, the minimum value decreases to €220,000.
- Work Opportunities: By satisfying the necessary work-permit requirements, beneficiaries can work in Malta, opening up diverse career or business prospects.
- Travel Accessibility: Beneficiaries are eligible for a Malta residence card that authorises them to travel within the Schengen Area without the need for a visa.
Application Process for the Malta Global Residence Programme
- Where to Apply: Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the International & Corporate Tax Unit in Zejtun, Malta, via your Authorised Registered Mandatory.
- Administrative Fee: A non-refundable fee of €6,000 is required, or €5,500 if the property is in the south of Malta.
- Step-by-Step Procedure:
- Submit the application with all required documents and the administrative fee.
- The application is checked for completeness and vetted.
- If complete, it undergoes a due diligence process.
- If successful, a letter of intent is issued, valid for 12 months.
- Submit the certified final deed or lease agreement within this period to receive the confirmation letter.
- Special Tax Status Requests: Individuals under other tax schemes can request to be regulated under the Global Residence Programme without resubmitting previously provided documents, as long as they are still valid.
-
Eligibility for the Malta Global Residence Programme
- Must be third-country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss).
- Cannot be beneficiaries of other specific tax programmes (e.g., Residents Scheme Regulations, High Net Worth Individuals Rules).
- Property Requirements:
- Own or rent a qualifying property as the principal place of residence.
- Property values: €275,000 in Malta (excluding the south), €220,000 in the south of Malta or Gozo.
- Rental values: €9,600 per annum in Malta (excluding the south), €8,750 per annum in the south of Malta or Gozo.
- Financial Resources:
-
- Must have stable and regular resources sufficient to maintain themselves and their dependants without relying on Malta's social assistance system.
- Demonstrate capital assets of at least €500,000, with a minimum of €150,000 in financial assets; or €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets.
- Documentation:
-
- Valid travel document.
- Sickness insurance covering all risks across the EU.
- Ability to communicate in one of Malta's official languages, being either English or Maltese.
- Clean criminal record and fit-and-proper status.
The application should be carried out by an Authorised Registered Mandatory and includes a non-refundable one-time fee of €5,500 or €6,000, depending on the location of the purchased or rented property.
You can speak to an Authorised Registered Mandatory by scheduling a free online consultation session.
Malta Start-Up Residence Programme
For forward-thinking innovators and budding entrepreneurs, Malta presents itself as a thriving startup ecosystem with a myriad of unique opportunities. Its strategic location, robust infrastructure, reliable regulatory environment, and favourable fiscal policies make it a remarkable destination to scale and expand startups. If this prospect excites you, the Malta Startup Residence Programme can be the perfect pathway to say hello to boundless business possibilities in Malta.
The Malta Startup Residence Programme is designed by the Government of Malta to provide support and facilities to non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals who aim to launch their startup or scale an existing one within the country. It offers its holders the right to reside, settle, and stay indefinitely in Malta, coupled with a range of other benefits. The Malta Enterprise, the government agency responsible for promoting and facilitating international investment in Malta, administers this programme.
Who is Eligible?
The Malta Startup Residence Programme is open to innovative entrepreneurs establishing a startup with a scalable business model. The ventures befitting this programme fall under the 'innovative enterprise' umbrella, meaning they introduce a new or considerably improved product, service, process, marketing, or organisational method. The business project must be endorsed by Malta Enterprise, certifying its innovative value and potential success.
Benefits of the Malta Startup Residence Programme
- Residence Permit: Successful applicants receive a residence permit valid for one year, renewable annually, till the startup project is implemented. Following successful establishment and three years from the implementation date, applicants can obtain a permanent residence permit.
- Access to Co-Working Spaces and Business Services: Beneficiaries can leverage shared office facilities for free via Malta Enterprise's TAKEOFF Business Incubator. They also gain access to specialised business-related services, such as mentoring, business advisory, and professional services, fostering their startup's seamless growth.
- Gateway to the European Market: As a member of the European Union, Malta serves as an exceptional launching pad for startups aiming to penetrate the European market.
- Favourable Business Climate: Malta boasts a pro-business regulatory environment, a competitive tax regime, and access to a multilingual and highly skilled workforce, making it an excellent place for startups.
- High Quality of Life: Beyond business, Malta offers an exceptional Mediterranean lifestyle, with a sunny climate, breathtaking landscapes, rich history and culture, and a friendly international community.
For aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the European business landscape, the Malta Startup Residence Programme serves as a stepping stone to innovate, flourish, and expand their horizons. Start your journey in Malta and let your startup thrive amid the unprecedented benefits offered by this sparkling gem of the Mediterranean.
The Application Process for the Malta Startup Residence Programme
Securing your Malta Startup Residence Permit involves careful preparation and compliance with the prescribed procedures. Here is a step-by-step guide to navigating this application process:
- Step 1: Engage an Authorised Agency
-
- It is advisable to engage the services of an authorised agency to guide you through the application process. The agency helps handle the necessary paperwork, clarifies any uncertainties, and works to ensure successful application submission.
- Step 2: Submit Your Preliminary Business Plan
-
- Your path begins with the submission of your startup's preliminary business plan to Malta Enterprise. The plan should highlight your idea's innovation and scalability, showcasing your commitment to setting up a high-potential business.
- Step 3: Malta Enterprise Evaluation
-
- After submitting the business plan, Malta Enterprise conducts a rigorous evaluation of your startup idea based on various criteria, including its innovative value, scalability, and potential to contribute to the country's innovation ecosystem.
- Step 4: Receiving the Letter of Approval
-
- If Malta Enterprise endorses your startup as innovative, it issues a Letter of Intent or a Letter of Approval, acknowledging your startup's potential and serving as a go-ahead for the next steps of the application process.
- Step 5: Apply for the Residence Permit
-
- With the Letter of Approval, you can apply for the startup visa and the corresponding residence permit. You will need to compile several documents, including proof of financial resources, health insurance valid throughout Schengen Area, evidence of accommodation in Malta, and the Letter of Approval from Malta Enterprise.
- Step 6: Wait for Approval
-
- Upon submission of your application, the government will perform the necessary checks, which may take several weeks. Once approved, you will receive an eResidence card granting permission to reside in Malta while you work on setting up your business.
- Step 7. Renewal of the Permit
-
- Initially, the permit is valid for one year but can be renewed annually depending on your startup's progress. If your startup is successfully established, you can apply for a permanent residence permit after three years.
The path to obtaining a Malta Startup Residence Permit is a process that demands careful planning and a thorough understanding of the requirements. With your dream and determination and the helpful guidance of an authorised agency, you can navigate this process smoothly and take your startup to new heights in Malta's thriving business scene.
Maltese Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment (CES)
Investing in foreign citizenship is a strategic move for individuals seeking to extend their global reach. For those contributing significantly to Malta's development, the nation-state offers the Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services Regulations (S.L. 188.05), which allow for the granting of Maltese citizenship by a certificate of naturalisation to foreign individuals and their family members, following a minimum period of residence, contribution to the economic development of Malta, the lease or purchase of real estate, and a charitable donation to a local voluntary organisation.
Every application is subject to a stringent due diligence process, including thorough background checks. The Community Malta Agency is the competent Maltese Government Agency responsible to administer these Regulations.
Applicants must engage a Community Malta Agency Licensed Agent for the entire application process. AKM Licensed Agents are authorised by the Community Malta Agency and are equipped with the necessary knowledge and experience in terms of the procedures and legal requirements. Working directly with a Malta Licensed Agent will grant you access to in-depth advice and supportive guidance throughout the entire process.
Benefits of becoming a Citizen of Malta (EU)
- Live within the European Union
-
- As part of the EU, Malta offers its citizens the freedom to live, work, and study anywhere in the EU and the countries within the European Economic Area (EEA). From the cosmopolitan capitals like Paris and Rome to the serene landscapes of the Nordic countries.
- Extensive Global Mobility
-
- Maltese citizens relish visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to more than 185 countries, enhancing their global mobility. Whether an impromptu vacation to the Caribbean islands or a business meeting in Japan – with a Maltese passport, the world is truly within your reach.
- Exceptional Quality of Life
-
- Citizens can immerse in the enviable Mediterranean lifestyle that Malta offers. With over 300 days of sunshine every year, pristine landscapes, a rich cultural history, and a warm, friendly local community, Malta provides an exceptional quality of life.
- Educational Opportunities
-
- Avail top-notch education facilities with free access to state-provided education. Furthermore, Malta's EU membership provides easier access to universities and educational institutions across Europe.
- Healthcare Excellence
-
- Enjoy world-class healthcare services recognised as some of the best in the world. From highly rated public hospitals to private healthcare complexes, excellent healthcare is never out of reach.
- Economic Stability
-
- With robust sectors in tourism, real estate, gaming, and finance, Malta's economy is consistently stable.
Eligibility and Investment Requirements
- Significant contribution: The candidate must demonstrate a substantial investment in the country, with an investment of €600,000 to €750,000 to the national development and social fund, depending on the length of residency.
- Property investment: Purchase of a property worth at least €700,000 or rent a property for a minimum annual rent of €16,000, to be maintained for a minimum period of five years.
- Residency period: Applicants must commit to a one-year or three-year residency term before applying for citizenship.
Application Process
- Power of Attorney by applicant is granted to Approved Agent to cover entire process.
- Residence application is submitted by Approved Agent for 36 month residence card. Tier 1 Due Diligence conducted by Agent and Agency, whilst 1st Police Clearance is also obtained.
- Eligibility application compiled and submitted to the Agency.
- Due Diligence performed at Tier 2, 3 and 4, and results presented to Minister.
- Eligibility Decision as to whether applicant is eligible to apply for Maltese Citizenship is communicated to Agent.
- Citizenship Application is submitted to the Agency after 12 or 36 months of Residence.
- Updated Due Diligence on the Applicant is submitted to the Agency.
- Citizenship Decision as to whether applicant can be granted Maltese Citizenship is communicated to the Agent.
- Investments must be fulfilled by Applicant, mainly the Investment, Donation and Property Requirements.
- Oath of Allegiance is taken in Malta, and Applicant is granted Maltese Citizenship and is issued with a Certificate of Naturalisation.
- Monitoring is conducted by the Community Malta Agency for five years.
Schedule a free consultation call with Malta Licensed Agent AKM-BALD to receive a personalised proposal.
Achieve your relocation dreams with our team
Embarking on a relocating journey can be complex and time-consuming experience. At Attard Baldacchino, we strive to make this process as smooth and as seamless as possible by offering comprehensive guidance and support throughout. With a name synonymous with expertise and success, Dr Russell Attard Baldacchino and his team offer a wealth of knowledge and experiences in terms of Malta relocation and real estate:
- Residence for EU, EEA & Swiss Nationals
- Employment: Single Work Permit, Specialist Employee Initiative, and the Key Employee Initiative
- Malta's Digital Nomad Visa: The Malta Nomad Residence Permit
- Malta's PR Option: The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)
- Citizenship by Investment: The Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services Regulations (S.L. 188.06) (CES/ESDI)
- Startup in Malta: The Malta Startup Residence Programme
- Real Estate: Rentals and Investment Malta
Entrust your Malta journey to Dr Russell Attard Baldacchino and his exceptional team. With their client-centric approach, dedication and expertise, they will make the entire process as smooth as possible. Visit www.ab.eu to turn your Mediterranean relocation dreams into a reality.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.