Move To Malta In 2025: A Deep Dive

Considering moving to the Mediterranean gem, that is Malta? In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the broad range of residence options available in Malta, from a short-term Schengen Visa to Malta's innovative and highly accessible Digital Nomad Visa and Permanent Residence Programmes. Imagine embracing a Mediterranean lifestyle, wrapped in abundant sunshine, a peaceful coastline, rich culture and history. Malta may be the right choice for you.

Whether you're drawn by the island's relaxed lifestyle, unparalleled business opportunities, or its strategic geographic position within the European Union, there's a tailor-made solution just for you. In this blogpost, we'll take an in-depth look into numerous paths available to relocate to Malta.

We'll cover the eligibility, application process, benefits, and requirements associated with each programme, covering the Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment Regulations, the Malta Permanent Residency Programme, the Malta Nomad Residence Permit, the Malta Global Residence Programme, and the Malta Startup Visa Programme,

This overview of Malta residency and relocation options aims to provide clarification, address key questions, and help in identifying an option that most closely aligns with your goals and lifestyle preferences.

Contacting Malta Embassies and Consulates

If you are planning on moving to Malta, it's crucial to know your primary points of contact. The Maltese Embassies or Consulates are the most reliable source of information, and your first step to start the visa process would be to contact them.

Maltese Embassies and Consulates

The Maltese Government maintains several embassy locations globally. A detailed list of Maltese embassies and consulates along with their contact details is available on Malta's Foreign Office website.

Below are a few examples of Maltese Embassies:

In Washington, USA: Embassy of Malta – Tel: + 1 (202) 286 4610

In London, UK: High Commission of Malta – Tel: +44 (0207) 292 4800

In Shanghai, China: Malta Representation – Tel: +86 2162650166

Short-Term Stays

Tourist Schengen Visa

For those keen on experiencing the charm of Malta and coming from outside the Schengen area, the Tourist Schengen Visa is a perfect choice to dip your toes into the life of Malta and get to understand the local culture and way of life. This visa can be issued for both tourism and business trips, granting you the freedom to traverse the Maltese archipelago for up to three months within a six-month period.

Tourist Schengen Visa Application Process

Being a part of the Schengen zone, Malta's process to apply for a Tourist Schengen Visa involves the following steps:

Download the application form and fill it in completely and with sincerity. You can also electronically fill in the form and then print a hard copy. Attach one passport-format photo to the application form. Your passport and copies of your previous visas – the passport needs to be valid for at least 3 months beyond the return date required. A copy of your return-ticket reservation or itinerary. It's not necessary to purchase the ticket yet. Travel visa insurance of €30,000 coverage within Malta and the entire Schengen area. A cover letter stating the purpose of the visit and itinerary. Proof of accommodation for the whole duration of stay in Malta. Evidence of civil status (marriage certificate, birth certificate of children, death certificate of spouse if applicable). Proof of sufficient financial means for the period of stay in Malta. Apply for a visa at your country's Maltese embassy or consulate.

Education & Temporary Residence

Education in Malta

For those anticipating an educational journey in Malta, the island nation has a straightforward procedure in place. Prominent academic institutions like L-Università ta' Malta play a pivotal role in guiding students about obtaining a Visa and e-residence permit. Applying for a student visa generally necessitates a letter of acceptance from the educational institution in Malta, proof of adequate financial means, health insurance covering all risks in Malta, a clean police conduct, and an agreement to undertake an annual medical test.

Student Visa Application Process

Before applying for a visa, make sure that you have been approved by an educational institute in Malta. Institutions like the L-Università ta' Malta and MCAST have international student offices which can guide you through the process.

Fill in the application form for National Visa (Long-Stay) - Form C Attach two passport-sized photos. Your passport should be valid for the duration of your stay. Attach a certificate of acceptance from the educational institution in Malta. Evidence of adequate financial means (maintain an amount of not less than €14,000 annually in a savings account). Health insurance that covers the entire period of your intended stay with coverage of at least €30,000, including risks like illness, accident, and return of mortal remains. If you are under 18, get a parental consent letter for your planned visit. Provide proof of round trip reservation or itinerary. Once you've gathered all these documents, you can schedule an appointment with your country's Maltese embassy or consulate.

Temporary Residence Permit

For individuals planning a stay longer than the 90 days offered by a Schengen visa, the Temporary Residence Permit offered by Malta could be an excellent alternative. This permit can be utilized by various categories including individuals intending extended tourism, students on long-term courses, long-term medical treatment, or those engaged in business activities. Applying for the Temporary Residence Permit will involve the submission of a valid passport, evidence supporting the purpose of stay (education, employment, personal reasons), proof of financial stability, adequate accommodation, and health coverage in Malta.

Temporary Residence Permit Application Process

To apply for Malta's Temporary Residence Permit, follow these steps:

Download and complete the residence permit application Form C. Provide two passport-sized photos. Submit a copy of your valid passport. Offer evidence to support the purpose of your stay (education, employment, personal reasons). Furnish proof of financial stability. Offer proof of your address in Malta, such as a rent agreement or title deed of your property. Provide evidence of your comprehensive health insurance policy. Evidence of civil status (marriage certificate, birth certificate of children, death certificate of spouse, if applicable). Apply for the permit directly at the Expatriates Unit of Identity Malta.

Types of Residence Permits

For those planning to make the charming island nation of Malta their permanent home, it is crucial to understand the two distinguishing forms of permanent residency you can apply for Ordinary Residence and Long-Term Residence.

Malta Residence Permit for EU, EEA and Swiss nationals

If an EU, EEA or Swiss National intends to reside and/or work in Malta for longer than three (3) months, they are required to register their residence with Identità . They will be issued with an eResidence document based on their scope of residence in Malta.

To apply for their eResidence Document, EU, EEA or Swiss Nationals are guided by Identità to book an appointment on the Identità EU Nationals appointment booking page.

The video below offers a guide as to know how to submit your application via the Expatriates Unit Portal:

Long Term Residence Permit

A Long-Term Residence permit is available for non-EU nationals seeking to call Malta their home.

Third-country nationals who have legally and continuously resided in Malta for at least five years, possess stable and regular resources, have their own accommodation, and meet the integration measures specified in Subsidiary Legislation 217.05, are eligible to apply for long-term residence status. This status is permanent, with the residence permit being issued for a period of five years.

Form L should be completed by persons who are not nationals of an EU Member State, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland, seeking to apply for a Long-Term Residence Status.

Applications must be submitted online through the Expatriates Unit Portal.

Key Employment Initiative (KEI)

To be eligible for the KEI, the following criteria must be met:

Minimum gross basic salary : €35,000 per annum

: €35,000 per annum Job position : Managerial or highly technical roles

: Managerial or highly technical roles Qualifications: Duly certified and recognized by the Malta Qualifications Recognition Information Centre (MQRIC)

KEI Application Process

The employer submits the completed application through their web portal, attaching all required documents as per the applicable checklist. Once the applicant approves the submitted documents, Identity Malta will process the application. If the application lacks any required documentation, it will not be processed and could lead to rejection. Successful applicants receive an "Approval in Principle" letter with details on finalizing the Single Permit process. In case the application is unsuccessful, a refusal notice will be sent to both the applicant and the employer.

Permit Duration and Renewal

Successful KEI applicants receive a residence permit valid for one year initially.

Post the initial year, the permit can be renewed annually so long as the employee continues to meet eligibility criteria, and their employment contract covers the entire validity period.

The above summary provides a quick overview of the Key Employee Initiative. For a comprehensive breakdown of the process and requirements, it is recommended to consult the full KEI guidelines, available on official government websites.

Specialist Employment Intiative (SEI)

To be eligible for the SEI, the following criteria must be met:

Minimum gross basic salary : €25,000 per annum

: €25,000 per annum Job position : Professional or technical roles

: Professional or technical roles Qualifications : Minimum Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) Level 6 or equivalent qualifications directly related to the job

: Minimum Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) Level 6 or equivalent qualifications directly related to the job Experience: In case of qualifications lower than MQF Level 6, a minimum of three (3) years' experience in a position directly related to the one offered in Malta

Both initiatives aim to attract top talent to Malta and support the growth of strategic industries. They also enable successful applicants to enjoy a streamlined permit application process, reducing the waiting time for work and residence permits.

Application Procedure

The employer submits a fully completed application via the web portal with all required documents attached, as per the applicable checklist. The application should be sent to Identità while keeping the third-country national applicant in cc. Identità will process the application once the applicant has approved the submitted documents. Missing or insufficient documentation may lead to application rejection. The €300 application fee is payable during the biometrics stage.

Permit Duration and Renewal

Successful applicants will be issued a residence permit valid for one year initially.

The permit may be renewed for up to three years, provided that the employee continues to satisfy the eligibility criteria, and their employment contract covers the entire validity period.

Please note that the processing time for SEI applications is fifteen (15) working days, starting from the date of submission when all the requested documentation outlined in the relevant checklist is complete. For a comprehensive breakdown of the process and requirements, it is recommended to consult the full SEI guidelines, available on official government websites.

Special Programmes

Malta Retirement Programme

With its picturesque landscapes, serene beaches, rich cultural heritage, and one of the best climates in the world, Malta is a popular retirement destination. Recognising this trend, the Malta government crafted the Malta Retirement Programme (MRP) to attract retirees from around the globe, specifically focusing on EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals. The Malta Retirement Programme offers a unique pathway for retirees to gain residence in Malta and benefit from the island's lower cost of living, extensive healthcare system and relaxed lifestyle. The Programme is available to EU, EEA, as well as Swiss individuals who are not gainfully employed.

While maintaining the status of being a retiree, beneficiaries can hold non-executive posts on the board of a Malta company, meaning they can contribute to the company's strategic direction without being involved in day-to-day operations. Beneficiaries can also participate in activities related to philanthropy, education, research and development, enabling them to continue making meaningful contributions to society within the islands.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Malta Retirement Programme, pensioners must meet the following requirements:

Real Estate Requirement: Applicants must own property in Malta worth at least €275,000 or lease a property for at least €9,600 per annum. If the property is in Gozo or the south of Malta, the value decreases to €220,000 for purchase and €8,750 for annual rents. Pension Requirement: 75% of the applicant's income must come from a pension, the entirety of which must be received in Malta. Presence in Malta: Applicants must stay in Malta for at least 183 days a year. Health Insurance: Applicants need to have health insurance that covers all EU risks. Not Domiciled in Malta: The applicant should not intend to establish their domicile in Malta within five years from the date of application.

Application Process

Contact an authorized registered mandatory (ARM). Only ARMs can file applications on behalf of individuals for the MRP. The ARM submits the application with all the required documents and a non-refundable administrative fee of €2,500. After approval, the applicant receives a Maltese Tax Identification Number and a confirmation of the special tax status.

Malta Residence Programme for EU Nationals

The Malta Residence Programme (MRP) is a rewarding initiative specifically tailored for EU citizens aiming to establish a long-term residence in Malta. This programme allows EU nationals to benefit from Malta's robust healthcare system, attractive real estate taxes, and a favourable tax rate that could make the transition to Malta a seamless and cost-effective experience.

Benefits of the Malta Residence Programme

The Malta Residence Programme offers attractive advantages for EU citizens looking to establish residency in Malta. These benefits include:

Lower Tax Rate: Beneficiaries of this programme enjoy a low flat tax rate of 15% on their income remitted to Malta (minimum tax liability of €15,000 per year). Favourable Property Tax: Eligible applicants can benefit from Malta's reduced property tax (one-time 5% stamp duty) upon purchasing their first immovable property in Malta. Right to Work: The Malta Residence Programme allows EU citizens to reside and work in Malta without additional permits. Family Inclusion: The programme grants eligible family members the opportunity to reside with the primary beneficiary, subject to each member being declared as a dependent. Visa-free Travel: As Malta is a member of the Schengen Zone, beneficiaries of the MRP have the advantage of visa-free travel to other Schengen countries.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Malta Residence Programme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Real Estate Requirement: Purchase a property with a minimum value of €275,000 in Malta, or €220,000 if located in Gozo or the south of Malta; or lease a property with an annual rent of no less than €9,600 in Malta, or €8,750 in Gozo or the south of Malta. Health Insurance: Maintain a health insurance policy covering all EU risks for oneself and all dependents. Fit and Proper Test: Pass a fit and proper test carried out by the Maltese authorities, confirming good morals and financial stability. Tax Compliance: Remain tax compliant with Maltese regulations while living in Malta.

Application Process

To apply for the Malta Residence Programme:

Retain the services of an Approved Registered Mandatory (ARM) to complete and submit the application on your behalf. The ARM lodges the application along with supporting documents and a non-refundable administrative fee of €6,000, or €5,500 if the applicant's property is located in the south of Malta, or in Gozo. Once the application is approved, the beneficiaries receive their residence card and must maintain a genuine connection with Malta, such as having a residential address and staying in Malta for a reasonable time.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is an opportunity for worldwide individuals seeking residency rights in Malta. The programme ensures permanent residency in Malta, offering an ideal way to secure a home in the Mediterranean beauty!

The MPRP offers wide benefits for those seeking to reside in Malta and the Schengen Area:

Settle: Have the right to permanently settle, stay, and reside in Malta. Visa-Free Travel: Enjoy visa-free travel across the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Lease Property: Beneficiaries can lease property, although purchasing real estate is also an option to qualify. Generations: Applications may include up to four family generations in their application for permanent residence.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the MPRP, applicants must:

Be third-country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss). Not originate from sanctioned countries, as periodically announced by the Agency. Not benefit from other relevant regulations and schemes. Have stable and regular financial resources sufficient to support themselves and their dependants without relying on Malta's social assistance system. Demonstrate capital assets of at least €500,000, with a minimum of €150,000 in financial assets; or show capital assets of at least €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets. Be fit-and-proper individuals with a clean criminal record. Not pose any potential threat to national security, public policy, public health, or public interest.

To participate in the Programme applicants must:

submit an application via a Licensed Agent;

pay a non-refundable administrative fee of €50,000;

rent a property for a minimum of €14,000 in Malta or Gozo; or

purchase a property for a minimum value of €375,000 in Malta or Gozo;

pay a Government contribution of €30,000 if purchasing a property or €60,000 if leasing a property;

pay €10,000 for each and every dependant of the Main Applicant;

hold the qualifying property for a minimum period of 5 years after which a residential address is required;

make a donation of €2,000 to a local philanthropic, cultural, scientific, artistic, sport or animal welfare NGO registered with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations;

be in possession of a valid travel document;

take out a health insurance policy to cover all risks in Malta and other European countries;

For an in-depth understanding of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, browse through the Residency Malta Agency website.

For tailor-made advice and a comprehensive guide to the Programme, visit our page with further details and book your free consultation session with our resident experts. We offer expert counseling and a range of services that can guide you throughout your journey to becoming a permanent resident of the remarkable island nation. With the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, your dream of experiencing the unmatched Mediterranean lifestyle can become a reality!

Malta Nomad Residence Permit

Embodying the modern spirit of flexible work, the Malta Nomad Residence Permit ushers in a unique opportunity for digital nomads. It allows them to take their remote work overseas and set their workstation amidst the picturesque landscapes of Malta, relishing the Mediterranean charm while committed to their job.

Holders of the Nomad Residence Permit are privy to several benefits that truly enrich their remote work experience. These include:

The Luxury of Flexibility: The permit brings the freedom to work remotely for any foreign employer, or even a company of their ownership that is registered overseas. Extended Stay: With the permit, digital nomads can soak in the Maltese lifestyle for up to a year. Plus, the permit carries the advantage of annual renewal enabling a long-term stay of up to four years. Cost-Effective Living: Malta offers a luxuriously affordable lifestyle with a cost of living significantly lower than many other European countries. Unhindered Travel: Being a part of the Schengen area, the permit allows free travel across all the Schengen nations.

Eligibility and Application Process

As per the Residency Malta Agency, applicants must prove they can work remotely, using telecoms. Applicants must also be third country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals).

In addition, applicants must prove they fall under any one of the following 3 categories:

work for an employer registered in a foreign country and have a contract of work; conduct business activities for a company registered in a foreign country and of which applicant is partner/shareholder; or offer freelance or consulting services, to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom the applicant has contracts.

Persons contracted by a foreign company and giving services to the company's Maltese subsidiary are not eligible for the Nomad Residence Permit.

Moreover, an applicant must have a minimum gross yearly income of €42,000. Applicants who submitted their application prior to 1st April 2024 will still retain the same annual gross income requirement of €32,400.

The application process involves the completion of an online form and the submission of all necessary supporting documents.

Applicants must also:

hold a valid travel document; have health insurance covering risks in Malta and European countries; hold a valid property rental or purchase agreement; provide a police conduct certificate; and pass a background verification check.

Schedule a free consultation session to apply for your Malta Nomad Residence Permit!

Global Residence Programme (GRP)

The Global Residence Programme is a unique initiative launched in 2013, and designed for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals who are not long-term residents of Malta. The programme unlocks access to a range of benefits, including the flexibility to work in Malta upon obtaining the necessary work permits. It opens up the pathway to an enhanced Mediterranean lifestyle and lifelong experiences. Beneficiaries may also have household staff providing a service in their qualifying property, as long as all the requisite procedures are satisfied.

By opting for the Global Residence Programme, you reap several benefits that include:

Favourable Tax Conditions: Beneficiaries of the programme avail special tax status which translates to a flat rate of 15% on any income that is brought into Malta from overseas, with a minimum tax liability of €15,000 per annum. Real Estate Investment: Status holders can invest in property in Malta, with the minimum value of a property purchased being €275,000. However, in the southern part of Malta or Gozo, the minimum value decreases to €220,000. Work Opportunities: By satisfying the necessary work-permit requirements, beneficiaries can work in Malta, opening up diverse career or business prospects. Travel Accessibility: Beneficiaries are eligible for a Malta residence card that authorises them to travel within the Schengen Area without the need for a visa.

Application Process for the Malta Global Residence Programme

Where to Apply: Applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the International & Corporate Tax Unit in Zejtun, Malta, via your Authorised Registered Mandatory. Administrative Fee: A non-refundable fee of €6,000 is required, or €5,500 if the property is in the south of Malta. Step-by-Step Procedure:

Submit the application with all required documents and the administrative fee.

The application is checked for completeness and vetted.

If complete, it undergoes a due diligence process.

If successful, a letter of intent is issued, valid for 12 months.

Submit the certified final deed or lease agreement within this period to receive the confirmation letter.