Malta Summer Living: Your Guide To Island Life In 2025

Discovering Malta's Stunning Coastline

Golden Sandy Beaches

Malta's summer beaches offer some of the Mediterranean's most breathtaking coastal experiences. Golden Bay stands out as one of the island's most popular destinations, featuring soft golden sand nestled between dramatic cliffs and offering spectacular sunset views. This well-equipped beach provides excellent facilities including restaurants, water sports.

For those seeking a slightly more secluded experience, Ghajn Tuffieha Bay lies just a short walk from Golden Bay and offers the same beautiful golden sand with fewer crowds. The beach requires a descent of approximately 200 steps, but rewards visitors with a more intimate setting and some of Malta's most stunning sunsets.

Mellieha Bay (Ghadira Bay) represents Malta's largest sandy beach, making it ideal for families with its shallow, calm waters and comprehensive facilities. The beach has earned Blue Flag status for its excellent water quality and environmental standards.

Crystal Clear Waters and Hidden Gems

The famous Blue Lagoon on Comino remains Malta's top attraction, featuring crystal-clear turquoise waters in a natural pool setting. While it can get busy during peak summer months, arriving early or late in the day offers a more peaceful experience. The lagoon is accessible only by boat, making it a perfect day trip destination. For a unique swimming experience, St. Peter's Pool in the south provides a natural limestone swimming pool with crystal-clear waters. This rocky formation offers natural sunbathing platforms, though visitors should bring everything they need as there are no facilities on-site.

Exploring Malta's Hiking Paradise

Coastal Trails and Cliff Walks

Malta's compact size makes it perfect for hiking enthusiasts, with the entire 179-kilometer coastal trail offering diverse landscapes and stunning sea views. The Dingli Cliffs trail provides some of the island's most dramatic scenery, extending from Bahrija to the Munqar area with breathtaking views over the Mediterranean.

The Marfa Ridge walk offers a delightful 11-kilometer journey through Malta's diverse landscapes, taking approximately 4.5 hours to complete. This trail showcases farmland, wooded areas, serene bays, dramatic cliffs, and unique garigue terrain, starting from Mellieha bus terminal and featuring historical landmarks like the Red Tower.

Best Hiking Practices for Summer

Summer hiking in Malta requires careful planning due to the intense Mediterranean heat. The best hiking months are typically outside the peak summer season, though early morning or late afternoon excursions can still be enjoyable during warmer months. Most hiking trails in Malta are moderately challenging, featuring limestone paths, town pavements, minor country roads, and sections across open countryside. The routes generally avoid extreme elevation changes, making them accessible to reasonably fit individuals with appropriate walking shoes.

Culinary Delights: Dining Out in Malta

Traditional Maltese Cuisine

Malta's dining scene beautifully combines Italian, French, British, and Arabic culinary influences, creating a unique Mediterranean flavor profile. The island's national dish, fenek (rabbit), represents the cornerstone of traditional Maltese cuisine, served fried, roasted, stewed, or baked in various preparations. Fresh seafood plays a central role in Maltese dining, with lampuka (dolphin fish) being particularly popular, often prepared as torta tal-lampuki (lampuki pie). The picturesque fishing village of Marsaxlokk provides the ideal setting for waterfront seafood dining, especially popular during Sunday's traditional fish market.

Fine Dining and Restaurant Scene

Malta's restaurant scene has evolved significantly, offering everything from Michelin-starred establishments to casual family-run eateries. Valletta, the capital city, hosts an impressive array of dining options, from refined Mediterranean cuisine at venues like Harbour Club, set in a 17th-century warehouse on the Grand Harbour, to authentic local favourites. Traditional restaurants like Ta' Marija offer unique experiences combining authentic Maltese fare with folklore shows and music. For farm-to-table dining, Diar Il-Bniet serves fresh vegetables and local products grown on their own land, offering culinary workshops alongside their dining experience.

Summer dining in Malta extends well beyond traditional restaurants, with many hotels and resorts offering spectacular poolside and waterfront dining experiences. The Phoenicia Malta's Bastion Pool, Bar & Restaurant exemplifies this trend, featuring seasonal menus, live music, and elegant outdoor dining with stunning harbor views. Beach clubs and waterfront venues come alive during summer months, offering everything from casual Mediterranean fare to sophisticated cocktail experiences. The island's boat party scene also provides unique dining experiences, combining open-bar service with Mediterranean cruising.

The Malta Lifestyle: What to Expect

Malta enjoys over 300 days of sunshine annually, making it one of Europe's sunniest destinations. Summer temperatures typically range from 28°C to 35°C (82°F to 95°F), with warm Mediterranean breezes helping to moderate the heat. The extended sunny season encourages an outdoor lifestyle perfect for beach lovers, hikers, and anyone who enjoys being close to nature. The Mediterranean climate supports year-round outdoor activities, from morning swims to evening strolls through historic streets. This consistent weather contributes significantly to residents' mental well-being and overall happiness.

Malta offers a relaxed, laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle that emphasises community and family. The pace of life is notably unhurried compared to larger European cities, with people generally less stressed and more focused on enjoying life's pleasures. The island hosts numerous summer festivals and cultural events, including traditional festa celebrations in towns and villages throughout the summer months. These local festivals feature religious processions, band marches, firework displays, and community gatherings that welcome both locals and newcomers.

For those considering Malta as their new home, the cost of living remains relatively favourable compared to many European destinations. A single person typically requires €1,500 to €2,000 per month to cover rent, food, and utilities, while families generally need around €4,000 per month. Malta's dual language system, with both English and Maltese as official languages, makes integration particularly smooth for English-speaking expatriates. The extensive use of English in daily life, business, and government eliminates most communication barriers.

Summer Entertainment and Activities

Malta's summer entertainment calendar is packed with diverse activities and events. The island hosts major music festivals like Earth Garden at Ta' Qali National Park, featuring alternative music across five stages with beach parties and wellness workshops. Boat trips represent one of summer's most popular activities, with regular services to Comino, Gozo, and various coastal attractions. These excursions provide relief from the summer heat while offering spectacular views of Malta's coastline and crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.

