Malta is entering a new chapter in its approach to labour migration. On 1 August 2025, the first set of measures under the newly issued Malta Labour Migration Policy will come into effect, reshaping how foreign nationals live and work on the island. Whether you're an employer, legal advisor, or HR professional, these changes are time-sensitive and highly relevant to your operations.

What's Changing?

The policy, published by Identita' Malta, introduces a more structured and strategic framework for labour migration. The Policy shall in turn seek to strike an equitable balance between effectively responding to real labour market needs for third-country nationals and safeguarding workers' rights, while also promoting broader social goals.

Its objectives include:

Aligning Malta's migration practices with economic and labour market needs

Ensuring fair and transparent procedures for foreign workers

Strengthening compliance and enforcement mechanics

The accompanying Fact Sheet offers practical guidance, highlighting updates to residence permits, employment licensing, and sector-specific rules.

Key Dates to Remember

1 August 2025: First set of policy measures officially come into force.

This means businesses and professionals must act quickly to understand the implications and prepare accordingly.

Why This Matters to Your Business

These policy changes are more than procedural; they mark a significant shift in how foreign talent is managed in Malta. For businesses and professionals, this means:

Adapting HR and recruitment practices to meet updated compliance standards

Reassessing timelines and requirements for residence and employment permits

Ensuring your workforce planning remains uninterrupted and future-proof

Being informed now will help you stay agile, avoid delays, and maintain continuity in a competitive talent market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.