Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 42, August 2025

In this latest edition of our Immigration and Global Mobility Update, we explore new rules regulating quotas for residence and work permits, increases in salary thresholds for those permits, notification obligations for the end of foreign workers' employment, and much more.

Ireland has opened a public consultation process to review 'occupations lists' for employment permits, while Italy has preliminarily approved a Decree on migration flows for the period 2026–2028. Quotas for residence and work permits have recently been changed in the Czech Republic, with increases and decreases depending on the embassy location. In Belgium (Brussels region), a 'Labour Shortage Professions' list has been published.

In the UK, changes have been implemented to the Skilled Worker Route and salary thresholds have been revised, with most thresholds being increased. The changes also remove several occupations from eligibility under the route, in line with the government's aim to reduce net migration to the UK. In France, a new decree has amended the salary requirements for two residence permits for business immigration categories. In Finland, a new amendment to the Aliens Act has entered into force which changes notification requirements, while Slovakia has tightened the conditions for obtaining temporary residence for the purpose of operating a business.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.