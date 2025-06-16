The EU Blue Card In Cyprus And Its Benefits

The "EU Blue Card" refers to a newly introduced residence permit allowing highly skilled, non-EU nationals to work and live in Cyprus, especially in sectors facing shortage of highly qualified personnel. The Blue Card scheme simplifies the process for qualified individuals to work and reside in the European Union and is valid in all European countries excluding Denmark and Ireland.

The EU Blue Card scheme will enhance the framework for attracting highly qualified professionals, thus enabling Cyprus to further establish itself as a hub for innovation and technology. Unlimited Blue Card positions are available in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, pharmaceutical research and maritime industry (excluding ship captains and crew).

Who Qualifies for an EU Blue Card?

In order for a non-EU national to apply for an EU Blue Card, the below must be met:

A valid employment contract or binding job offer of at least six months in the Republic of Cyprus for a highly skilled employment.

Higher education qualifications following studies of at least three years, while professionals in the ICT sector must have a minimum of three years' professional experience within seven years preceding the EU Blue Card application.

The Cyprus authorities have set a minimum annual gross salary of €43,632. In practice, the law provides that the gross annual salary should not be lower than the set national minimum wage and should be at least equal to the average gross annual salary of Cyprus.

Valid health insurance coverage.

Application Procedure & Period of Validity

The application procedure is quite simple. The Department of Labour must verify the employment contract and qualifications and then the Blue Card application and required documents must be submitted to the Civil Migration Department.

If approved by the authorities, the Blue Card is issued with a minimum validity of 24 months, with the possibility to apply for a renewal within three months before its expiry as long as certain conditions are met.

EU Blue Card: Key Benefits

Blue Card holders are granted the right to work in high-demand professions with competitive salaries comparable to those of EU nationals.

Family members of non-EU nationals have the right to apply for residence in the Republic of Cyprus through the family reunification process and are guaranteed access to any kind of employment, including self-employment, in accordance with Cypriot legislation.

Blue Card holders enjoy the same working conditions, educational opportunities, social security benefits, and access to services as the host country's citizens.

Cardholders can travel visa-free across EU member states and relocate to another EU country for work after 12 months of residence in the issuing country.

Blue Card holders can apply for long-term residence after 33 months and for citizenship after five years, provided they meet certain conditions such as language proficiency and pension contributions.

These amendments will come into force upon publication in the Official Gazette of Cyprus and once they have been officially adopted, it is expected that the Migration Department will issue further clarifications and guidance notes.

