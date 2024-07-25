Cyprus Parliament Passed EU Blue Card Legislation

As per the Directive (EU) 2021/1883), the blue card is an approved EU-wide work permit allowing highly skilled non-EU nationals to work and live within the European Union...

Blue Card benefits

The blue card proposal presented by the European Commission for non-EU nationals allows them to apply for a work permit, which would be valid for up to three years, but can be renewed thereafter.

Blue card holders can enter, re-enter and reside in the country's territory which issued the blue card. Additionally, blue card holders have access to high skilled employment in the member state which has issued the blue card and these individuals are treated equally with the country's citizens in terms of working conditions, education and training, social security and access to services. Moreover, they can benefit from family reunification with permits of the same duration as with the blue card, for their family members. Furthermore, once blue card holders accumulate periods of residence, they will be able to obtain long-term residence permits in the particular member state which they are residing and working.

The House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus approved the legislative bill for the implementation of the EU Blue Card Scheme on 11th July 2024, however the official legislation is expected to be issued by the end of July 2024.

Requirements for obtaining a Blue Card in Cyprus:

As per the draft legislation, in order for a non-EU national to apply for a Blue Card, the below will be required:

Valid employment contract or binding offer for highly skilled employment lasting at least six months;

for highly skilled employment lasting at least six months; Salary shall meet the national minimum salary determined;

shall meet the national minimum salary determined; Education: the new procedure concretizes the term “high qualification” with the possession of a higher education degree of at least three years. Alternatively, professionals in the field of information and communication technology may have at least three years of relevant professional experience within the seven years preceding the application for a blue card;

the new procedure concretizes the term “high qualification” with the possession of a higher education degree of at least three years. Alternatively, professionals in the field of information and communication technology may have at least three years of relevant professional experience within the seven years preceding the application for a blue card; Health Insurance must be secured.

Our country is on a path of significant development and this legislative bill will improve the framework for the attraction and residence of highly qualified professionals, promoting legal immigration and harmonizing the national legislation with the relevant Directive.

The competent Ministry estimates that there will be a positive impact on the economy, resulting in the attraction of investments, as highly qualified workers will come to the island. In addition, it is estimated that there will be an increase in public revenue, as the blue card will attract investments from large IT and communication technology companies, transforming Cyprus into a hub of innovation and technology. At the same time, it will increase the turnover of existing registered companies and it will create new job opportunities.

