EU Blue Card In The Republic Of Cyprus

As of Monday, 07 July 2025, the Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection of the Republic of Cyprus has officially begun accepting applications for the EU Blue Card.

The EU Blue Card is a residence and work permit designed for highly qualified workers from non-EU and non-EEA countries, allowing them to:

Live and work in Cyprus

Move more easily within other participating EU member states (excluding Denmark and Ireland)

Eligible Professional Sectors in Cyprus:

The EU Blue Card in Cyprus is currently available for highly qualified employment in the following sectors:

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

Pharmaceuticals (limited to research purposes only)

Shipping (excluding ship captains and crew)

Salary Threshold:

To qualify, applicants must have a minimum gross annual salary of €43,632.

Rights of EU Blue Card Holders in Cyprus:

EU Blue Card holders issued by the Republic of Cyprus are entitled to:

Entry, re-entry, and residence in Cyprus.

Access to highly qualified employment.

Equal treatment with Cypriot citizens regarding: Working conditions, Education and training, Social security and related benefits.

Family reunification, with dependent permits matching the duration of the main holder's Blue Card.

Mobility within the EU, including the ability to accumulate residence periods across member states (except Denmark and Ireland) for the purpose of obtaining EU long-term resident status.

The Blue Card allows its holder to move within the EU for the purpose of highly qualified employment. Mobility can be:

Short term mobility:

A third-country national who holds a valid EU Blue Card issued by a Member State is entitled to enter and stay in the areas controlled by the government of Cyprus for the purpose of carrying out a business activity for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, on the basis of the EU Blue Card, a valid travel document and evidence of the business purpose of the stay. Long term mobility:

After 12 months of legal residence in the first Member State, other than the Republic, as an EU Blue Card holder, the third-country national is entitled to enter, reside and work in the areas controlled by the government of Cyprus for the purpose of highly qualified employment on the basis of the EU Blue Card and a valid travel document.



Obligations of EU Blue Card Holders in Cyprus

EU Blue Card holders must comply with the following obligations:

Adhere to the conditions specified in their employment agreement.

Report any termination of employment to the relevant authorities.

Apply for renewal of the EU Blue Card at least 3 months before its expiration.

If changing employers within the first 12 months of holding the Blue Card: A 30-day suspension applies before new employment can begin, starting from the date of submission of the change application.



Additional Legal Provisions and Incentives

Entry/Re-Entry Flexibility

No restriction on re-entry regardless of absence duration from Cyprus.

Pathway to Citizenship

Under Article 111B (2) of the Civil Registry Law, Blue Card holders employed by companies participating in Cyprus's business attraction strategy are are entitled to benefits related to amendments concerning highly qualified employees for acquiring Cypriot citizenship through naturalisation.

Tax Benefits

Individuals whose employment began on or after July 2023 are entitled to: A 50% income tax exemption on earnings from employment in Cyprus. Valid even if they change employers, provided they meet the set conditions.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.