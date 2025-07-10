Submission Of Applications For The Cyprus EU Blue Card Is Now Open

On August 1, 2024, the Aliens and Immigration (Amendment) Act of 2024 [L.111(I)/2024] was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic.

On August 1, 2024, the Aliens and Immigration (Amendment) Act of 2024 [L.111(I)/2024] was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic. This legislation integrates into Cypriot law the European Parliament and Council Directive (EU) 2021/1883 of October 20, 2021, concerning the conditions for entry and residence of non-EU nationals for the purpose of highly skilled employment.

The Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection of the Republic of Cyprus has announced that starting Monday, July 7, 2025, it will begin accepting applications for the European Union (EU) Blue Card. The EU Blue Card is a residence permit designed for highly skilled workers from outside the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA), allowing them to live and work in Cyprus as well as other EU countries, with the exception of Denmark and Ireland.

In Cyprus, the EU Blue Card will be available for employment in the following high-demand sectors:

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT);

Pharmaceuticals (for research purposes only);

Shipping (excluding ship captains and crew members).

To be eligible for the EU Blue Card in Cyprus, applicants must meet a minimum gross annual salary requirement of EUR 43,632.

Blue Card holders in Cyprus enjoy the following benefits:

The right to enter, re-enter, and reside in Cyprus;

Access to highly qualified job opportunities;

Equal rights with Cypriot citizens, including work conditions, education, training, social security;

The ability to reunite with family under permits of the same duration as the Blue Card;

The option to accumulate residence periods across different EU countries, making them eligible for EU long-term resident status.

The Blue Card grants its holder the right to move within the European Union for highly skilled employment. The mobility options include:

Short-term mobility: the ability to enter and remain in other EU Member States for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for the purpose of performing a professional activity, without additional formalities;

Long-term mobility: the ability to enter and reside in a second Member State for highly qualified employment, along with family members, after 12 months of legal residence in the initial Member State, subject to submitting an application.

Obligations of EU Blue Card holders:

Adherence to the conditions stipulated in the employment agreement;

Reporting the termination of employment;

Submitting an application for Blue Card renewal at least three months prior to the current card's expiration;

In the event of changing employers within the first 12 months of holding the Blue Card: a suspension of the right to commence new employment for 30 days from the date of application submission.

Importantly, according to applicable legislation, EU Blue Card holders are allowed entry and re-entry into the Republic, regardless of the duration of absence from Cyprus.

Furthermore, under Article 111B(2) of the Civil Registry Law, EU Blue Card holders employed by an employer that participates in the Strategy aimed at attracting companies to establish or expand operations in Cyprus are entitled to benefits related to amendments concerning highly qualified employees for acquiring Cypriot citizenship through naturalisation.

Lastly, individuals whose employment commenced from July 2023 onward are eligible for a 50% income tax exemption on their earnings from employment within the Republic, regardless of any change in employer, provided that specific conditions are met.

