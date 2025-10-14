Italian Citizenship For Relatives Of Victims Of Damaging Events

Citizenship for relatives of victims of damaging events – Ponte Morandi Law. Discover how the relatives of victims of infrastructural collapses can obtain Italian Citizenship more quickly. Specialist legal assistance.

On 15 April 2025, Law No. 63, also known as the "Ponte Morandi Law", entered into force, introducing a new case of acquisition of Italian Citizenship by residence/naturalisation.

The law reduces the years of residence, an essential requirement for applying for this type of Citizenship, for relatives of victims of damaging events resulting from total or partial collapses of nationally significant road or motorway infrastructure.

It identifies foreign survivors related to victims of such damaging events occurring between 13 August 2018 and the date the law entered into force.

For events occurring after the entry into force of the law, the Prime Ministerial Decrees (D.P.C.M.) identifying the damaging event and the eligible beneficiaries must be issued within 30 days of the event.

The law not only recognises economic, social and occupational benefits but also introduces this new accelerated path to obtain italian Citizenship by naturalisation.

If you are a relative of a victim of this kind of event and wish to understand whether you are entitled to this benefit, let us analyse together the requirements, procedures, critical aspects, and how a law firm can help you obtain Citizenship more quickly.

What the Ponte Morandi Law provides

Law 15 April 2025, No. 63, or "Ponte Morandi Law", was published in the Official Gazette No. 102 of 5 May 2025 with the title:

"Benefits in favour of the victims of damaging events resulting from total or partial collapses of nationally significant road or motorway infrastructure."

The measure recognises economic, social, and occupational benefits as well as the possibility of acquiring Italian Citizenship for certain relatives of victims of structural collapses.

Ministerial circular no. 28896 of 13 June 2025

Subsequently, Ministerial circular no. 28896 of 13 June 2025, issued by the Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration, provided operational instructions on how to apply the law, clearly defining the specific requirements for naturalisation in favour of the relatives of victims.

The requirement of five years of uninterrupted residence will and may be completed not at the time of submitting the application (as is the case for other types of naturalisation), but at the time Citizenship is granted.

This means that an application for Italian Citizenship can already be submitted by those who have been legally resident for at least three years.

What has changed with the Ponte Morandi Law?

Relatives of a victim of a damaging (road/motorway infrastructural) event recognised by national decree now have the opportunity to apply for Citizenship after three years of legal residence.

Previously, one generally had to wait 10 years, except for specific cases provided by law.

Attention: even though the application can be submitted after three years, the full residence requirement of five years must be completed at the time Citizenship is granted.

The time limit for the conclusion of the administrative procedure is set at 24 months from the date of submission of the application (Art. 9-ter of Law No. 91/1992), meaning that by the time of the granting, five years will potentially already have passed.

Who is covered by Law 63?

Potential beneficiaries of Law 63 include:

The spouse, civil partner, or long-term cohabitant;

The children (including adult children);

The parents;

The brothers and sisters of victims of tragic events caused by structural collapses of nationally significant road or motorway infrastructure.

The conditions for applying for Citizenship are:

The deceased relative must have been recognised as a victim of one of the damaging events identified by the law (total or partial collapses of nationally significant road or motorway infrastructure). The surviving relative must have been legally resident in Italy for at least 3 years at the time of the application, with Citizenship to be granted only upon reaching 5 years of residence. The surviving relative, of nationality other than Italian, must have been legally resident in Italy at the time of the victim's death.

Critical aspects of Law 63

While the law introduces a real benefit, there are some aspects to pay particular attention to:

Recognition of the damaging event: the event must be one officially recognised by law, through a decree of the Prime Minister, upon proposal of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and the Minister of Economy. If the event has not been officially recognised, the benefit is not applicable.

the event must be one officially recognised by law, through a decree of the Prime Minister, upon proposal of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and the Minister of Economy. If the event has not been officially recognised, the benefit is not applicable. Documentation to be produced: proof of kinship, continuous legal residence, absence of disqualifying conditions, sufficient income, and social integration must be provided. Any omission or error may result in rejection or delay.

proof of kinship, continuous legal residence, absence of disqualifying conditions, sufficient income, and social integration must be provided. Any omission or error may result in rejection or delay. Timing of the application: even though the application may be submitted earlier (after 3 years), the administrative process remains complex, often with lengthy timeframes for review.

even though the application may be submitted earlier (after 3 years), the administrative process remains complex, often with lengthy timeframes for review. Other related benefits: it is useful to assess whether the specific case also entitles one to other measures under the law (scholarships, employment opportunities, financial support, etc.), to maximise access to rights.

Essential requirements for obtaining Citizenship

Here is what is required (or what has changed) under the new law:

Requirement Before Now (for relatives of victims of damaging events) Type of acquisition Naturalisation by residence, under Law 91/1992, Art. 9(1) Same basis (Art. 9(1), Law 91/1992), but with specific benefits introduced by Law No. 63/2025 and Circular 28896/2025. Length of legal residence in Italy Normally 10 years for those not in privileged categories (refugees, stateless persons, etc.) For relatives of victims: reduced requirement of 5 years of legal residence. Even though the full requirement must be completed by the time of the final decree, the application may be submitted after 3 years. Eligible relatives Only certain categories with specific prior benefits; otherwise ordinary applicants with residence, good integration, income, and no criminal record Children, parents, brothers, or sisters of a victim of the damaging events recognised by law (road/motorway infrastructure collapse of national significance). Other general requirements Good conduct, social integration, sufficient income, lawful stay, etc. These still apply; the reduced residence period does not exempt applicants from other legal requirements such as income, absence of criminal/security issues, and social integration.

How to apply: practical steps

Before submitting an application, you must ensure you meet all requirements:

Verify that the damaging event in which your relative was a victim has been officially recognised. Confirm kinship/relationship with the victim (birth certificates, family records, etc.). Check your residence status and legal stay (at least 3 years at the time of application). Prepare all documentation: identity card, residence permit, certificate of residence, proof of income, any criminal record certificates, etc. Submit the application to the Prefecture or competent authorities. Follow the procedure until its conclusion.

Law 63/2025 represents a concrete opportunity for many people: those who have lost a relative in tragedies recognised as infrastructural road or motorway collapses can now access the naturalisation process more quickly than in the past.

However, the process is not automatic: it requires attention, precise documentation, and the support of a professional to overcome the obstacles inherent in any administrative procedure.

Why consult a Law Firm

A lawyer can determine whether your event is among those recognised, which is not always straightforward.

They can help you prepare complete documentation, reducing the risk of rejection or delays.

They provide personalised advice regarding income, legal stay, integration requirements, and the possibility of combining various benefits provided by the law.

They support you throughout the administrative process, monitoring timeframes and intervening in case of obstacles.

If you have lost a family member in an event recognised by Law No. 63/2025 and wish to verify your entitlement to Citizenship, contact the international law firm Boccadutri.

FAQ – Ponte Morandi Law

Who can apply for Citizenship under the Ponte Morandi Law?

Direct relatives of the victim (children, parents, brothers/sisters) of foreign nationality, with legal residence in Italy, and if the damaging event has been officially recognised under the law.

How many years of residence are required?

At least 3 years at the time of application. However, 5 years must be completed for final granting.

Which events are covered?

Total or partial collapses of nationally significant road or motorway infrastructure that have been officially recognised.

Can I apply for this benefit if the victim was a long-term resident family member?

Yes, provided the requirements of kinship, recognition of the event, and minimum legal residence (3 years at the time of application; 5 years for granting) are met.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.