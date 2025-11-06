Portugal's D2 Entrepreneurial Business Visa: A Premier Pathway To European Expansion

Why Portugal?

Portugal is currently a topic of conversation, across the world, for several reasons. It is more than just the sunny weather, low cost of living, great food, variety of world winning wines and charming people, that everyone is speaking about.

The reason is simple: Portugal is a place people actually want to live and can see the possibility of raising a family and doing business in. A combination of factors now encourages leading entrepreneurs to establish and grow their companies in Portugal.

Portugal – A Few Facts and Figures

Portugal is projected to exceed the European economic growth forecasts, at least until 2027. It has been ranked as one of the best places to live according to the Global Peace Index (currently ranking 7th on the 2025 Global Peace Index), offers very good healthcare according to the Health Care Index (with an average life expectancy of 82.95 years in 2025), and is ranked highly from an education point of view.

Traditional Portuguese Universities have become "Top Ranking" International Universities, the "Universidade Católica Portuguesa" and "Nova SBE" were included as two of the best universities in the world by the British newspaper, The Financial Times, in 2018.

It is without a doubt a place that ticks the boxes when choosing a place to live.

Portugal's D2 Visa

The D2 visa is a residence visa aiming at entrepreneurs and foreign nationals who wish to establish their professional independent activity in Portugal and/or have been hired as service providers (within the range of liberal professionals) by a service provider or a company in Portugal.

This D2 is a good option for entrepreneurs that want to start a business in the European Union, having access to one of the biggest economical markets in the world. On the other hand, it is also a path to a better quality of life, taking advantage of the benefits that only a country like Portugal can offer, from food to weather, including top quality health care and education, and an economical environment that is growing above the European average.

Portugal has become known as the California or Silicon Valley of Europe. Successful global tech events such as the Web Summit have now taken place in Lisbon for several years running – testament to the fact that it is a place that is finding the right people with the right mindset.

D2 Visa: The Criteria

Requirements include the following:

Be a non-EU national

Have sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay in Portugal – a deposit of the minimum monthly Portuguese salary of €870 in 2025, multiplied by twelve is mandatory to present to the Portuguese Immigration Authorities (i.e., €10,440).

Incorporate a Portuguese (or Madeiran) company or being an independent professional

Hold a clean criminal record

Residing for more than 183 consecutive days in Portugal (or not be absent from Portugal for more than 8 non-consecutive months during the validity of the residence permit)

Show proof of accommodation in Portugal for at least 12 months

Becoming a tax resident in Portugal

Why Should You Reach out To Dixcart?

Dixcart has over 50 years experience, with a presence in the Portuguese market for over 30 years. We have thus dealt with many structures and arrangements from start to finish, working with international investors and families from many corners of the earth. As a trusted service provider, we look forward to welcoming you as a client.

In addition to assisting entrepreneurs to select the most appropriate legal route to structure their activities in Portugal, Dixcart also provides:

A complete range of services relating to the incorporation of a company and its day-to-day obligations; from bookkeeping through to tax compliance.

Assistance to entrepreneurs and their families in relocating to Portugal and in obtaining the necessary residence permits.

