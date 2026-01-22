Webinar: Annual Business Immigration Review & What's In Store For 2026

Please view this webinar from Deloitte.

Deloitte is the largest professional services firm in the world. As part of Deloitte’s services, we are recognised as the leading global immigration service provider supporting companies, employees, and private clients on their immigration needs. Deloitte has a global network of immigration specialists across 135 countries which ensures we can provide full support in locations around the world.

Annual business review and what's in store for 2026?

1. Introduction to the 4 Deloitte speakers and to Deloitte's Irish and global immigration services.

2. 2025 - A retrospective view on business immigration.

Topics will include:

Changes to First Time IRP card registrations. Additional countries added to the Irish visa-required list. Visa fees can now be paid online. Christmas travel arrangements from 8 December 2025 to 31 January 2026. Non-EEA Family Reunification Review announcement. Introduction of the Employment Permits Online portal. The publication of the new Employment Permits Minimum Annual Remuneration Roadmap. Employment Permit statistics for 2025 – an examination.

3. What's in store for 2026?

Topics will include:

The Programme for Government 2025 and future steps. Processing challenges. The Single Permit. Skills shortages and changing demographics. Digitization of processes. Continuing focus on compliance. Outcome of the Occupations Lists review and submissions. Potential changes to the "50|50 Rule".

4. Globals trends, challenges and solutions.

Topics will include:

Tightening national controls versus the need to fill talent and skills gaps. Immigration processing challenges. Increased use of technology solutions, digitization, AI, and automation. Private client trends.

5. Closing thoughts.

The Deloitte team will do a quick wrap up of the key takeaways from the webinar.

