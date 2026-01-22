Webinar: Annual Business Immigration Review & What's In Store For 2026

Deloitte Ireland LLP are most popular:
Annual business review and what's in store for 2026?
1. Introduction to the 4 Deloitte speakers and to Deloitte's Irish and global immigration services.
2. 2025 - A retrospective view on business immigration.
Topics will include:
- Changes to First Time IRP card registrations.
- Additional countries added to the Irish visa-required list.
- Visa fees can now be paid online.
- Christmas travel arrangements from 8 December 2025 to 31 January 2026.
- Non-EEA Family Reunification Review announcement.
- Introduction of the Employment Permits Online portal.
- The publication of the new Employment Permits Minimum Annual Remuneration Roadmap.
- Employment Permit statistics for 2025 – an examination.
3. What's in store for 2026?
Topics will include:
- The Programme for Government 2025 and future steps.
- Processing challenges.
- The Single Permit.
- Skills shortages and changing demographics.
- Digitization of processes.
- Continuing focus on compliance.
- Outcome of the Occupations Lists review and submissions.
- Potential changes to the "50|50 Rule".
4. Globals trends, challenges and solutions.
Topics will include:
- Tightening national controls versus the need to fill talent and skills gaps.
- Immigration processing challenges.
- Increased use of technology solutions, digitization, AI, and automation.
- Private client trends.
5. Closing thoughts.
The Deloitte team will do a quick wrap up of the key takeaways from the webinar.
