Morandi Law: Benefits For The Families Of Victims Of Damaging Events

Discover the new benefits available to the families of victims of harmful events (compensation, scholarships, citizenship).

When a harmful event, such as the structural collapse of an infrastructure, causes victims, the suffering of their families continues over time not only emotionally but also materially: economic losses, difficulties in the children's education, employment problems, and complex bureaucratic procedures.

In Italy, the memory of the tragedy of 14 August 2018 is still vivid, when the Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed, causing the death of 43 people.

Following that terrible disaster, the so-called "Morandi Bridge Law" (Law no. 63 of 15 April 2025) was enacted, recognising statutory benefits for the families of victims of such events.

The beneficiaries will include not only the relatives of the Morandi Bridge victims but also those affected by similar events.

Let us examine the main rights granted, who can apply for them, and how we can assist you in enforcing these rights, including in cases involving foreign citizens residing in Italy.

Legal background: what is the Morandi Law of 15 april 2025, no. 63

The "Morandi Bridge Law" was published in the Gazzetta Ufficiale on 5 May 2025 and is formally entitled:

"Benefits in favour of the victims of damaging events resulting from total or partial collapses of road or motorway infrastructures of national importance."

Its purpose is to recognise a set of solidarity-based benefits for the families of victims affected by infrastructural collapses, in addition to (and without prejudice to) the compensation that will in any case be determined by the judicial authorities.

The implementing decree (DPCM) and its operation

In August 2025, the Ministry of Infrastructure approved the DPCM that translates the law into operational measures.

The DPCM establishes the practical procedures for granting benefits: financial support, scholarships, employment incentives, and simplified procedures for citizenship recognition in certain cases.

The management of these benefits is expected to be entrusted to the same body already responsible for compensation to road accident victims, which would simplify the process.

Benefits Provided by the Law for the Families of Victims

Below is a summarised overview of the main benefits introduced:

Type of Benefit Brief Description Additional Notes / Typical Beneficiaries Financial Grant (State Solidarity) Direct payments to surviving family members A fund has been established at the Ministry of Infrastructure with €7 million for 2025 and €1.5 million annually from 2026 Income Support / Assistance for Those Near Retirement Measures to prevent the loss of a family member from leading to economic hardship Provided for by the DPCM and in accordance with the reference law Scholarships for Orphans / Students Tax-exempt funds for school or university education An annual allocation (€100,000) is set aside for scholarships for the orphans of victims Right to Mandatory Employment / Facilitated Access to Jobs Easier access to employment for beneficiaries (survivors or victims with permanent injury) Article 5 of the law grants this right similarly to existing provisions for victims of terrorism or public duty Simplified Citizenship Procedures For foreign family members of victims, residence requirement reduced to 5 years instead of 10 Under specific conditions (lawful residence, close kinship with the victim, presence in Italy at the time of the event)

Who can access the benefits of the Morandi Law

The following are eligible for benefits under the Morandi Law:

Surviving spouse or civil partner

Dependent children

Parents

Siblings living with or financially dependent on the victim

Stable cohabitants

In some cases, other relatives who were financially dependent.

Those who contributed to causing the event or related crimes are excluded.

Priority in the allocation of benefits is given to the following order:

The surviving spouse; The children, in the absence of a surviving spouse or where a court has issued even a non-final judgment of divorce or dissolution of civil effects of marriage; The other civil partner, or the person who was a "de facto cohabitant"; The parents; Siblings living with and dependent on the victim; Relatives or in-laws financially dependent during the three years prior to the event; Non-cohabiting siblings.

Additionally, benefits extend to anyone who has suffered a permanent disability exceeding 50% due to injuries sustained from the harmful event.

Rights of foreign citizens involved

One of the most sensitive issues concerns foreign citizens whose relatives were victims of harmful events in Italy.

The law provides for certain measures that may benefit such individuals:

Access to Italian Citizenship with a reduced residence requirement :

Article 7 of the law states that foreign family members such as the spouse, stable partner, children, parents, or siblings of victims may apply for Italian citizenship by residence/naturalisation after five years of lawful residence (instead of ten) .

Applications may be submitted after three years of residence , considering that the administrative process may last up to 24 months.

The usual checks on social integration, economic stability, personal conduct, and language knowledge still apply.

Article 7 of the law states that foreign family members such as the spouse, stable partner, children, parents, or siblings of victims may apply for Italian citizenship by residence/naturalisation after . Applications may be submitted after , considering that the administrative process may last up to 24 months. The usual checks on social integration, economic stability, personal conduct, and language knowledge still apply. Rights to other benefits (grants, scholarships, employment support):

Generally, to qualify for benefits, the foreign family member must have lawful residence in Italy and meet the requirements established by the implementing DPCM.

Having lawful residence at the time of the event may also be a condition.

Generally, to qualify for benefits, the foreign family member must have and meet the requirements established by the implementing DPCM. Having lawful residence at the time of the event may also be a condition. Limitations and practical issues:

In some cases, irregular residence or lack of documentation may hinder access. Each case must therefore be assessed individually. Moreover, the same exclusions apply to foreigners (e.g. those who contributed to causing the event).

(To learn more: Compensation for the death of a family member in Italy).

How the benefits work in practice

The DPCM provides for financial assistance to the relatives of victims, "support for those in need and close to retirement, scholarships to help orphans in their studies, job opportunities for those who lost employment, and simplified procedures for recognising citizenship for those who have lived lawfully in Italy for years."

Examples:

A widow residing in Italy who lost her husband in an infrastructural collapse covered by the law may apply for the financial grant, gain preferential access to public employment, and receive income support if nearing retirement.

A victim's child may apply for a scholarship for school or university studies.

A foreign woman who was a stable cohabitant of the victim, with six years of lawful residence, could benefit from the reduced period to apply for citizenship and access other available measures, subject to DPCM provisions.

Each case requires an individual assessment: the degree of kinship, the type of damage, the regularity of residence, and any applicable exclusions.

Limitations and critical aspects

Scope limited to "damaging events involving infrastructures of national importance": the law excludes local structural collapses (schools, hospitals, municipal buildings), which could create unequal treatment.

the law excludes local structural collapses (schools, hospitals, municipal buildings), which could create unequal treatment. Legislative delegation and DPCM discretion: several aspects are left to the DPCM, which may cause uncertainty during implementation.

several aspects are left to the DPCM, which may cause uncertainty during implementation. Limited resources: the fund's allocation is modest and may not fully cover all applications, requiring the State to define priority criteria.

the fund's allocation is modest and may not fully cover all applications, requiring the State to define priority criteria. Litigation risk: exclusions and priority rules may be challenged, particularly by cohabitants or distant relatives.

exclusions and priority rules may be challenged, particularly by cohabitants or distant relatives. Compatibility with judicial compensation: the benefits introduced do not affect civil claims for damages but must be coordinated (e.g. the grant may be deducted from the total compensation).

How our Law Firm can assist you

If you or a family member may qualify for benefits under this law, we can assist you with:

Preliminary analysis of your case (kinship, documentation, residence, financial condition)

of your case (kinship, documentation, residence, financial condition) Verification of eligibility for the benefits provided by Law 63/2025 and the implementing DPCM

for the benefits provided by Law 63/2025 and the implementing DPCM Preparation and filing of applications with the competent authorities

with the competent authorities Assistance in any litigation or appeals in case of denial or unsatisfactory allocation

in case of denial or unsatisfactory allocation Integrated strategy with civil or criminal compensation claims, coordinating State benefits with compensation actions

If you believe your case may fall within this framework, contact us to evaluate the best strategy to obtain the benefits provided by the law.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Do these benefits replace judicial compensation?

No. The benefits introduced by the law are additional and do not preclude compensation claims, though State payments may be taken into account in the final calculation of damages.

What is the deadline to apply?

It depends on the rules that will be set by the implementing DPCM—generally, procedures will begin after the decree is signed, with deadlines defined according to each event.

Does the law apply only to the Morandi Bridge collapse?

No. Although inspired by the Genoa tragedy, the law applies to total or partial collapses of road or motorway infrastructures of national importance occurring within the period covered by the law. It is not limited to the Genoa bridge.

Can a stable cohabitant access the benefits?

Yes, but the law imposes certain conditions (e.g. presence of children, degree of priority) that may complicate recognition. In some cases, constitutional challenges against discriminatory treatment may be appropriate.

What happens if the State denies the benefit?

You may appeal the decision through the procedures and time limits set by administrative law. In such cases, legal assistance is crucial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.