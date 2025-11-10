Relocating To Cyprus: Key Residence Options For Non-EU Nationals

Cyprus has established itself as a safe, business-friendly and family-oriented destination, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs and retirees from across the world.

Cyprus has established itself as a safe, business-friendly and family-oriented destination, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs and retirees from across the world. With a favourable tax framework, English-speaking services, reliable infrastructure and an excellent quality of life, it is no surprise that relocation enquiries continue to grow.

Non-EU nationals have several pathways to reside in Cyprus. The most suitable option depends on personal circumstances, intended activities in Cyprus, and long-term plans. Below we outline the main routes available.

Category 6(2) Permanent Residence (Investment Route)

The Category 6(2) programme is designed for individuals who wish to make Cyprus their long-term base. Applicants are required to invest at least €300,000 (plus VAT) in qualifying real estate or other eligible investment categories. The property must be new, purchased from a developer, and intended to accommodate the applicant and their family.

This route offers a permanent residence permit, issued once and not subject to yearly renewals. Holders may reside in Cyprus indefinitely, provided they maintain the investment and visit Cyprus at least once every two years. Spouses and dependent children can be included, providing a stable framework for families seeking security and long-term planning in Cyprus.

Temporary Residence Permit (Visitor Permit “Pink Slip”)

For those who wish to reside in Cyprus without working locally, the Temporary Residence Permit may be suitable. Common among retirees, digital workers employed abroad or individuals who simply prefer flexibility, this permit is usually granted for one year and can be renewed annually.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient income from abroad and suitable accommodation in Cyprus. While this option does not lead directly to permanent residence, it remains a straightforward and popular pathway for long-term stays, particularly for those who prefer not to commit to an investment immediately.

Employment-Based Residence

Individuals offered employment by Cyprus-registered companies may obtain a residence and work permit. In practice, this route is most relevant for skilled professionals and executives. The Cyprus Business Facilitation Unit has introduced modernised procedures for companies creating genuine economic activity in Cyprus, particularly in technology, research and headquarters operations.

Employees under these approved entities may obtain a work permit, which can extend to their dependants. This framework provides a competitive platform for companies wishing to relocate staff to Cyprus.

Other Residence Options

Depending on specific circumstances, additional routes may apply, including:

Residence based on family ties (e.g. spouse of a Cypriot or EU citizen)

International protection categories

Students enrolled in recognised institutions in Cyprus

Each category carries its own criteria and procedural requirements, and must be assessed individually.

