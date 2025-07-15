EU Blue Card: Key Mobility Benefits For Highly Qualified Workers

As of Monday, 07 July 2025, the Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection has begun accepting applications for the European Union (EU) Blue Card.

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit designed for highly skilled professionals from non-EU countries, offering flexibility to live and work across EU Member States (excluding Denmark and Ireland).

This card provides two types of mobility: short-term and long-term, making it an ideal choice for those looking to expand their career opportunities in Europe.

Eligible Sectors in Cyprus

In Cyprus, the Blue Card is issued for highly qualified employment in specific high-demand sectors:

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

Pharmaceuticals (for research purposes only)

Shipping (excluding ship captains and crew)

To qualify for an EU Blue Card in Cyprus, applicants must secure a gross annual salary of at least €43,632.

Application Process for Cyprus

Applicants must submit their EU Blue Card application within 1 month of arriving in Cyprus.

The application will be processed within 30 days, provided all documentation is complete.

Mobility Options for Blue Card Holders

Short-Term Mobility (90 days in 180 days)

Blue Card holders can travel to Cyprus or other EU states (except Denmark and Ireland) for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for professional purposes.

No Need for Additional Permits: Must carry the Blue Card, a valid travel document, and proof of business activity.

Long-Term Mobility (After 12 months in another EU country)

After 12 months in an EU state, Blue Card holders can move to another member state and apply for blue card in the other member state if wishes.

Application must be employer-sponsored, including proof of qualifications and a valid job offer.

Work Authorization: Can start work within 30 days of submitting the application.

Benefits for Employers and Workers

Employers: Access to highly qualified global talent to fill skill gaps and a simplified process to bring in top professionals

Workers: Flexibility to work in multiple EU countries and potential for permanent residence.

Why Choose the EU Blue Card?

Global mobility: Enables workers to move across the EU for work.

Fast-track career growth: Opens doors to professional opportunities and permanent residence in the EU.

As global competition for talent intensifies, Cyprus's adoption of the EU Blue Card is a timely and strategic move, benefiting both the local economy and the global professionals ready to contribute to it.

At #AGPLAW, our team of specialized immigration lawyers and consultants will support you every step of the way.

