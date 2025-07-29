ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Malta Proposes New Labour Migration Policy Amid Growing Foreign Workforce

Today, foreign workers make up about one-third of Malta's entire workforce and are now essential in almost every industry. They have also brought valuable skills that were missing in the local job market...
Malta Immigration
Today, foreign workers make up about one-third of Malta's entire workforce and are now essential in almost every industry. They have also brought valuable skills that were missing in the local job market, helping not just with economic growth but also with the smooth running of important services.

However, this rapid increase has also created challenges, putting extra pressure on housing, transport, healthcare, and other public services. To better manage these changes, the Maltese Government introduced a new Malta Labour Migration Policy ("Policy"). This Policy aims to better plan for future job market needs while helping to keep skilled workers in Malta.

The new Policy puts forward 32 recommendations to meet these 4 goals:

  • Retention and stability
  • Protecting workers' rights and improving work conditions
  • Aligning the Policy with labour market needs
  • Focusing on skills when bringing in new workers

These 32 recommendations shall be implemented in the coming months/year, starting as of 1 August 2025.

The below guide outlines the recommendations introduced under the new policy.

A guide to Malta's new Labour Migration Policy

Download PDF

