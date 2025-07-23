Malta Residence By Investment Updates 2025

The Maltese Government has introduced key reforms to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) through Legal Notice 146 of 2025. These amendments, applicable to all applications submitted on or after 1 January 2025, are designed to improve the programme's efficiency, transparency, and family appeal while retaining the fundamental integrity of its due diligence and investment framework.

A Temporary One-Year Residence Permit leading to Permanent Residence

A major improvement is the Temporary One-Year Residence Permit, which allows approved applicants and their family members to relocate to Malta earlier. This permit is granted following background clearance and remains valid until a final decision on the permanent residency application is issued. If the application is approved, the permit transitions to a Permanent Residence Certificate. If refused, the permit is revoked within 15 days of notification.

This measure reflects Malta's responsiveness to the needs of international families who wish to begin building their lives in the country without unnecessary delays.

Streamlined Financial Structure for Simpler Planning

The updated fee system is more predictable and family-friendly:

Contribution : A flat €37,000 , whether the applicant rents or purchases a qualifying property.

: A flat , whether the applicant rents or purchases a qualifying property. Administration Fee : €60,000 , payable in two stages:

: , payable in two stages: €15,000 upon submission €45,000 after issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle

Dependant Fees :

: €7,500 for each adult child (spouses and minor children are exempt)

Charity Donation : A €2,000 donation to a Maltese NGO

: A donation to a Maltese NGO Dependant Eligibility: Parents and grandparents must not be in full-time employment to qualify.

These changes not only reduce financial complexity, but also make the programme more inclusive for larger families.

What Has Not Changed: Core Requirements

While many aspects have been enhanced, key investment and eligibility requirements remain unchanged, preserving the programme's economic and legal integrity:

Real Estate Requirement :

: Rent a property in Malta for a minimum of €14,000 per year OR purchase a property for at least €375,000 The qualifying property must be held for a minimum of five years

Financial Contribution :

: A €2,000 donation to a registered local NGO in the cultural, sports, scientific, animal welfare, artistic, or philanthropic sectors

Wealth Threshold :

: Applicants must declare and provide evidence of owning assets of at least €500,000 , of which €150,000 must be in financial assets Alternatively, the applicant may declare possession of €650,000 , of which at least €75,000 must be in financial assets



These criteria maintain Malta's commitment to attracting financially stable and reputable individuals.

New Property Use Flexibility

The updated rules also allow qualifying properties to be rented out during periods of temporary absence from Malta, subject to guidelines issued by the Residency Malta Agency. This makes real estate investment more versatile and opens the door to additional rental income opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

The MPRP continues to offer one of the most attractive and stable residence-by-investment options in Europe. Notable benefits include:

Lifetime Permanent Residency for the applicant and all qualifying family members

for the applicant and all qualifying family members All family members can apply together in one application

Children up to age 28 who are unmarried and financially dependent may be included

who are unmarried and financially dependent may be included Parents and grandparents can be included, if financially dependent

can be included, if financially dependent Children included in the original application retain PR status even after marriage or employment

even after marriage or employment Children who obtain PR with the main applicant may later apply to include their own spouse and children

Immediate Permanent Residence upon approval (not temporary or renewable)

upon approval (not temporary or renewable) Visa-free travel across the Schengen Area for 90 days within a 180-day period

across the Schengen Area for 90 days within a 180-day period No physical stay requirement and no language or integration test

and Investment is only required after approval, reducing upfront risk

Conclusion

With its 2025 updates, Malta has reaffirmed its position as a trusted and forward-looking jurisdiction for permanent residence in the EU. The MPRP now offers earlier relocation, simplified fees, and increased family benefits, while preserving the core structure that ensures integrity and economic value.

Whether you're motivated by Malta's lifestyle, education, security, or Schengen access, now is an ideal time to explore this programme under its more accessible and family-friendly framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.