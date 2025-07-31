The Maltese Government launched a new Labour Migration Policy with the first measures taking effect on the 1st August 2025. Below is an overview of the main factors that will affect the recruitment process for employers:

Before applying to employ new Third Country Nationals (TCNs), employers will be required to advertise the role on a local platform for at least three weeks within the two months before submission of the application, clearly showing the publication date. However, for roles under the Key Employment Initiative (KEI), Specialist Employment Initiative (SEI), the Blue Card Directive, or those on the Skilled Occupation List, this requirement is reduced to two weeks, while certain sectors such as: healthcare, elderly and disability care, student employment, sports, and placements endorsed by Malta Enterprise are fully exempt from this obligation. As of the 1st October 2025 vacancies must also be listed on the Jobsplus/EURES portal with the previously mentioned exemptions.

While additional changes to the Key Employment Initiative (KEI) and Specialist Employment Initiative (SEI) are planned, the revised salary thresholds €45,000 for KEI and €30,000 for SEI will take effect on the 1st August 2025.

Under the new policy, permit fees will be updated to €600 for first‑time single permits, €150 annually for renewals, €600 for a change of employer, and €300 for a change of designation, while roles in health and elderly care will benefit from a reduced flat fee of €150.

Employers will also be required to submit engagement and termination forms within four working days.

In addition, the policy extends the grace period for terminated TCNs from 10 to 30 days, with the option to extend to 60 days subject to evidence of financial self‑sufficiency.

Under the new framework, recruitment limits will be introduced based on company size.

Starting in October 2025, applications will be refused if termination rates of said employer exceed:

65% for small;

60% for medium; or

55% for large employers, with stricter thresholds to follow by July 2026.

Furthermore, applications will be declined where the same role was made redundant in the past 12 months due to business closure or lack of work.

TCNs from visa waiver countries who apply for a single permit within 60 days of entering the Schengen Area will be issued an interim permit, allowing them to stay in Malta while their application is being processed. However, those who apply between the 61st and 90th day after entry will be required to await the outcome of their application from outside the Schengen Area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.