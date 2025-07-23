Implementation Of New Migration Policy

We wish to inform you of the timeline and details for the implementation of the new migration policy measures as announced by the Government of Malta.

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

We wish to inform you of the timeline and details for the implementation of the new migration policy measures as announced by the Government of Malta. These changes will significantly affect the way employers engage third-country nationals (TCNs) and manage compliance obligations. Further information may be found within this link.

Implementation Timeline

15 measures will be implemented during 2025.

12 measures will commence in August 2025 .

will commence in . 3 measures will commence in October 2025.

An additional 5 measures will be introduced on a rolling basis.

Measures Starting August 2025

Minimum Termination Rates Monitoring

This measure applies only to “New, still abroad”, and “Change of Employer” applications. In this context, Jobsplus will pay particular attention to termination patterns by analysing data from Termination Forms submitted to Jobsplus. An excessively high termination rate will result in the failure of the Labour Market Test, leading to the rejection of the application. This measure will be gradually implemented starting 1 August 2025, with phased introduction through 1 July 2026.

Vacancy Requirement

Prior to applying for the hiring of new TCNs, employers must issue a vacancy that allows sufficient time for Maltese, EEA, Swiss nationals, or TCNs already in the Maltese job market to apply. An employer must place one job advert with Jobsplus and the EURES portal for at least three weeks within the two months preceding the application for a ‘New (still abroad)' single permit.

If an employer receives applications from Maltese, EEA, or Swiss nationals, they must provide reasons for their rejection. Jobsplus has the authority to evaluate these reasons and, if deemed unsatisfactory, refuse the application. Any job advert that does not meet these criteria will be considered ineligible, and the application will be automatically denied.

The following exemptions will apply whereby TCNs eligible under the Key Employment Initiative, the Specialist Employment Initiative, the Blue Card Directive, and the Skilled Occupation List must advertise for a minimum of two weeks within the two months prior to application on an appropriate local media platform.

Timelines:

1 August 2025: Jobsplus will require evidence that a job advert has been active for 3 weeks or 2 weeks within the previous 2 months, as outlined above, without the need to place on the Jobsplus/EURES portal. 1 October 2025: Adverts will be required to be placed on the Jobsplus/EURES portal.

Redundancies

Full implementation starts 1 August 2025. If an employer has made any worker redundant (regardless of nationality, including Maltese nationals) due to business closure or lack of work for the same job position during the previous 12 months, their application will be rejected.

Timely Submission of Engagement/Termination Forms

Employers are required to promptly submit engagement and termination forms for all employees, including TCNs who have been granted a work permit. Failure to fully complete these forms within 4 working days following engagement or termination will result in:

Suspension of the processing of all applications for TCNs, except for renewal applications. This suspension will remain in effect until the issue is rectified. Evidence of continuous delays could lead to temporary disqualification from applying for new TCNs.

A gradual process to regularise all pending engagement and termination forms submitted up to 30 June 2025 will begin immediately. This process will continue until, but not later than, 1 January 2026. Jobsplus will contact each employer individually to explain how the regularisation will take place. Non-compliant employers will be notified and guided toward gradual regularisation.

Compliance with the Persons with Disability (Employment) Act (CAP 210)

Employers are required to comply with the provisions of the Persons with Disability (Employment) Act (CAP 210). This act mandates that at least 2% of an employer's workforce should be persons with disabilities or require an annual contribution. Non-compliance will result in the suspension of the processing of all applications for TCNs, except for renewal applications. This suspension will remain in effect until the issue is rectified. Employers applying for TCNs should be compliant by 1 of August 2025.

Revised Permit Fees

Currently, the fee for submitting a first-time single permit application and a renewal of a single permit is set at €300. The new work permit fees will be structured as follows:

First-time applications: €600 Renewal fee: €150 per year for the duration of the permit Change of employer: €600 Change of designation: €300

The revised fees shall apply from 1 August 2025.

Grace Period Extension for Terminated TCNs

Under the current legal framework, a single permit holder whose employment is terminated is mandated to leave Malta immediately. A proposed amendment to national legislation, specifically Subsidiary Legislation 217.17, would introduce a more flexible approach, granting TCNs a 30-day period following employment termination, during which these TCNs may legally remain in Malta to seek new employment.

Furthermore, the proposal includes a provision to extend this initial 30-day period by an additional 30 days, bringing the total potential stay to 60 days, contingent upon the TCN demonstrating sufficient financial resources to support themselves without accessing social assistance. The underlying rationale for this proposed change is to prioritise the retention of existing skilled individuals already in Malta, thereby reducing the burden and complexity associated with processing entirely new employment applications.

The revised grace period will start to be granted from 1 August 2025.

Updated Salary Benchmarks for KEI & SEI

The revised salary thresholds for the KEI and SEI are the following:

KEI: an annual gross salary of at least €45,000 per annum; SEI: an annual gross salary of at least €30,000 per annum;

The revised salary thresholds will start to be effective from 1 August 2025.

Restriction on Permit Applications from Non-Work Visa Holders

Applications from TCNs present in Malta on visas not allowing work (e.g. tourist visas) will be rejected.

New restrictions will start to be implemented from 1 August 2025.

Verification Checks on Permit Renewals

Renewals will be contingent upon verification that the working conditions, as stipulated in the work contract at the time of single permit application approval, are being maintained. Jobsplus and Identita' will request confirmation – including through information collected from tax authorities - that the working conditions are being met.

This measure will start to be gradually implemented from 1 August 2025.

Workforce Application Limits

Employers are eligible to apply for additional TCNs based on a fixed percentage of their workforce.

Limit on permit applications come into force 1 August 2025.

Support for Partners and Families of TCNs

The following categories of individuals will be issued a residence permit that explicitly includes a notation exempting them from the standard single permit process typically required for TCNs:

partners of Maltese nationals parents of Maltese nationals who are under 23 years old.

In such cases, an employment licence would still be required but this would be similar to that granted to beneficiaries of protection (on their own name, not restricted to an employer).

Measures Starting October 2025

Salary Payment Method for New TCN Employees

As of 1 October 2025, all salary payments to third-country nationals whose employment have been registered from 1 August 2025 onwards, must be conducted exclusively via licensed financial institutions, i.e., through electronic payments. Cash payments will no longer be recognised as fulfilling the requirements of the employment contract. This condition will apply to new applications and ‘change of employers' registered after 1 August 2025.

Interim Permits for Visa Waiver Nationals

TCNs that originate from visa waiver countries and apply for a single permit within 60 days of entering the Schengen Area will be granted an interim permit allowing them to remain in Malta while their application is processed. However, individuals applying between 61 and 90 days after entering the Schengen Area will be required to await the application's outcome from outside the Schengen Area.

Measures Introduced on an Ongoing Basis

Labour Market Assessments Ongoing review of shortages and surpluses by Jobsplus. Upskilling and Integration Initiatives New training schemes and support programmes for foreign workers to be introduced progressively. Skills Cards Gradual rollout based on sectoral needs. Strategic Partnerships Announcements expected following agreement finalisation. List of High-Risk Countries A dynamic and regularly updated list to guide applications.

We recommend all employers review these changes and ensure upcoming applications or renewals are planned in alignment with the new requirements. If you need assistance understanding or complying with these measures, please do not hesitate to contact us.

This article was originally published by Jobs Plus in July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.