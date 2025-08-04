Malta PR In 2025: New Benefits & Rules

Malta's Permanent Residence Programme Regulations have just been significantly revised by the Government of Malta, increasing Malta's attractiveness as a jurisdiction for those seeking a safe, stable, and resilient jurisdiction to call their second home in Europe or a Plan B to mitigate and cater to increasing international geopolitical risks.

This blogpost will help to discover the implications of Malta's revised Temporary and Permanent Residence Programme in the context of cultural insights on the Maltese pace of life. Learn how the unique island tempo influences Malta residency decisions, property investment, and everyday living.

This blogpost will help to discover the implications of Malta's revised Temporary and Permanent Residence Programme in the context of cultural insights on the Maltese pace of life. Learn how the unique island tempo influences Malta residency decisions, property investment, and everyday living.

Malta's revised and improved Permanent Residence Programme offers various new benefits for applicants. With the changes, around EUR 200,000 could cover the cost for a family of four to acquire permanent residence rights in Malta in 12 to 18 months. Applicants may now also opt for an immediate 12-month temporary residence permit, although this option would attract additional rental and health insurance costs to cover the period of validity of the temporary permit.

Overall, the latest changes position Malta's Permanent Residence Programme as one of the most cost-efficient, practical, and long-term residency options in Europe. Trust Attard Baldacchino for expert guidance and support for you and your family members.

Introduction

The Maltese Islands offer not just sunshine and beautiful Mediterranean views, but also a distinctive approach to time and lifestyle. For prospective residents, investors, and anyone considering their Malta permanent residence application, understanding the culture and "island pace" is essential. This guide unpacks Malta's unique cultural relationship with time and provides actionable property and residency insights.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute formal legal or tax advice. Consult the Attard Baldacchino team for tailored guidance regarding Malta residency programme requirements, Malta property investment, and compliance.

The Maltese Approach to Time: More Than Just the Clock

Mediterranean Relaxation: Maltese culture is famously relaxed in its attitude towards time. Life often unfolds at a slower, more enjoyable pace compared to major urban centres.

Maltese culture is famously relaxed in its attitude towards time. Life often unfolds at a slower, more enjoyable pace compared to major urban centres. Flexible Schedules: Social and work engagements, while professional, can operate with a degree of flexibility. It's not uncommon for informal meetings and social gatherings to stretch further than planned, reflecting a value on people and conversations over strict punctuality.

Balanced Lifestyle: The slower pace lends itself to a balanced lifestyle, with time for family, socialising, and enjoying local traditions—attractive qualities for new residents and property investors.

The slower pace lends itself to a balanced lifestyle, with time for family, socialising, and enjoying local traditions—attractive qualities for new residents and property investors. Business and Bureaucracy: Despite the increasing streamlining of government processes, it's crucial to establish realistic timeline expectations that align with the structure and complexity of your application. Discuss this with your licensed agent.

A step-by-step Guide to Temporary & Permanent Residence in 2025

Legal Notice 146 of 2025 introduced key improvements, such as a new temporary residence option for applicants and streamlined fees for main applicants and dependants. The minimum required contribution for both purchased and leased qualifying properties is now EUR 37,000, along with other obligations.

The key steps to secure your temporary and permanent residence rights in Malta in 2025 include: Step 1 - Choose your Licensed Agent : Selection of Residency Malta Agency Licensed Agent, Onboarding Due Diligence, Engagement, and Power of Attorney. Step 2 - Lease Agreement & Health Insurance : Your licensed agent will support you with identifying a suitable property for lease in Malta, as well as guidance on the required qualifying health insurance policy. Step 3 - Malta Temporary Residence (TR) Application (optional) : As soon as you have your lease in place and your health insurance, as well as some other personal documentation and evidence of economic self-sufficiency, your licensed agent will submit your Malta Temporary Residence Application to the Residency Malta Agency for a 12-month Malta Temporary Residence Permit to be issued for the main applicant and eligible dependent family members. Applicants are required to visit Malta for their biometrics to be collected, and unless applicants already enjoy visa-free Schengen access, applicants would require a visa to get to Malta, as it is not possible for biometrics capturing to take place outside of Malta. Should you opt to start with this Temporary Residence option, EUR 15,000 would be due within one month of submission of the TR application to RMA, being payment 1 of 2 of the Administrative Fee due to the Agency. Step 4 - Malta Permanent Residence Application Compilation: Once the application for the TR has been submitted, or in the case that the applicant does not need the Temporary Residence but wishes to go straight ahead with the Malta Permanent Residence application, this is when the focus shifts to compiling a full source of funds and wealth application for the Main Applicant and any Benefactor. The main applicant's total net worth must be fully disclosed in their application, together with sufficient documentary evidence to prove both ownership of the declared wealth and how it has been generated throughout the applicant's life. A strong source of funds and wealth application is key to a successful MPRP application outcome. Step 5 - Malta Permanent Residence Application Submission: In most cases, high-quality and strong MPRP applications can be compiled within a minimum of 2 to 3 months; however, more time may be required to compile an application that could be more complex or relatively more voluminous than others. In any case, the priority should be quality over speed, with the ultimate objective of getting a swift MPRP application approval. In the case that the applicant would not have opted to start with a Temporary Residence application, then Payment 1 of the Administrative Fee, amounting to EUR 15,000, would be due within one month of the Permanent Residence application being submitted to the Residency Malta Agency. If the temporary residence option would have been availed of and the administrative fee would have been paid, then no further fees are due to the Residency Malta Agency by the applicant at this stage. Step 6 - Agency Processing & Potential Feedback: Once the Malta Permanent Residence application has been fully compiled and submitted, the Residency Malta Agency will initiate their multi-layered due diligence and screening processes. Typically, an application decision may be expected within around 6 to 9 months from a complete MPRP submission, possibly including some feedback or clarification requests being communicated by the Agency along the way. Should any feedback report be raised by the Agency, this must be adequately responded to and resolved by the licensed agent and the applicant to avoid further processing delays. Step 7 - Letter of Approval in Principle: Once the Residency Malta Agency issues the Letter of Approval in Principle, this is the fantastic news the applicant would be waiting for. At this point, the applicant would have effectively secured permanent residence rights in Malta for themself and any included dependent family members, subject to the fulfilment and evidence of the Malta Permanent Residence Final Stage obligations and criteria. The main applicant will enjoy up to 2 months to settle the EUR 45,000 outstanding administrative fee, as well as up to 8 months to settle the RMA Contribution of EUR 37,000 (whether rental or purchase option) and any Dependant Fees (EUR 7,500 for any dependents over 18, excluding the spouse), coordinating for a new qualifying lease or owned property in Malta (min. annual rent of EUR 14,000 or purchase value of EUR 375,000), as well as support the local community with a EUR 2,000 charitable donation to any registered and compliant Voluntary Organisation in Malta, or the Malta Research and Innovation Development Trust. Once all obligations have been handled, evidence of such will be submitted to the Residency Malta for review. This final stage may be handled within a couple of weeks, and whilst some time is granted to the applicant for this stage, overall it should not exceed the 8-month deadline from the Letter of Approval in Principle. Step 8 - Final Approval and Certificate of Maltese Residence: At this point, the applicant and their approved family members would have secured permanent residence rights in Malta, subject to certain compliance measures. If availed of, the Malta Temporary Residence Permit will now be replaced with a 5-year Malta Residence Permit on the basis of the Certificate of Residence Granted. In some instances, the residence permits may be issued for shorter validity periods, such as in the case of children turning 16 or 18, or possibly adult beneficiaries turning 65+. Applicants are strongly advised to keep an eye on their residence permit validity dates to ensure that they can enjoy the benefits of their residence in Malta and travel document, as well as ensuring that their international passport is also renewed in time. Step 9 - 5-Year Annual Compliance Period: For the first five anniversaries from the date of the Certificate of Maltese Residence issued, the main applicant is obliged to maintain the minimum required wealth and financial liquidity thresholds, maintain their qualifying property in Malta, and also indefinitely maintain their qualifying health insurance policy. The applicant is not subject to any compliance obligations after the 5-year period has elapsed, save for the qualifying health insurance policy. Every year, the licensed agent will support the applicant in compiling the annual compliance documents related to the real estate and health insurance obligations, the official annual compliance form, and the submission process with the Residency Malta Agency. Assuming all is in order, a letter of compliance will be issued by the Residency Malta Agency for every year of compliance, with a Final Letter of Compliance being issued after year 5. Step 10 - Maintain your residence: Continue to enjoy your Malta Permanent Residence Rights and your family's future in Malta! Stay in touch with your licensed agent to be aware of any key developments or relevant Malta regulatory changes.



Practical Tips for Prospective Residents

Plan: Start the application process early to allow for relaxed timelines.

Start the application process early to allow for relaxed timelines. Embrace the Culture: Adjust expectations to local customs—allow extra breathing room in scheduling and deadlines.

Adjust expectations to local customs—allow extra breathing room in scheduling and deadlines. Use Local Expertise: Work with a licensed local agent for residency, immigration, and property procedures to ensure full compliance with local rules and regulations.

Work with a licensed local agent for residency, immigration, and property procedures to ensure full compliance with local rules and regulations. Maintain Compliance: Aim to submit all required documentation in advance of deadlines and respond promptly to requests from the respective Government Agency.

Aim to submit all required documentation in advance of deadlines and respond promptly to requests from the respective Government Agency. Work directly with a licensed agent: Typically, the relevant government agency publishes a list of licensed agents who are authorised to submit applications for temporary and permanent residence on behalf of applicants. Working directly with a reputable and licensed agent with a proven track record should help safeguard your interests and strengthen the probability of approval.

FAQs: Maltese Time, Residency, and Compliance

Q: Does the slower pace affect RMA application timelines?

A: The RMA sets clear processing times, and applicants are advised to plan ahead and comply with all document requirements promptly. Delays can occur if applications are incomplete or supporting documents are missing. Q: Can I move to Malta before my residency application is approved?

A: Yes, as of 2025, eligible Malta permanent residence applicants may obtain a temporary residence permit as the first step in their relocation journey. In other words, applicants could already be settling in and enjoying their time on the Maltese islands while their permanent residence application is processed, aiding a smoother transition to their new European lifestyle in Malta. Q: What is the compliance requirement for RMA residency permit holders?

A: Permit holders must file annual compliance forms for the first five years and keep all personal and property details updated, including details of their absences from Malta and a log of any third-party rentals, which in turn may generate income to those eligible for this option. Ongoing compliance ensures continued legal residency rights under the RMA programme. Q: What recent changes should I be aware of?

A: As of Legal Notice 146 of 2025:

Streamlined main applicant contributions (no distinction between rent or purchase).

Reduced fees for dependants, whereby no additional fees apply for the spouse or de facto partner, and/or children under 18.

New temporary residency options for applicants.

Myth-Busting: Maltese Time & Residency

Myth: "Nothing ever happens on time in the Southern Mediterranean."

Fact: While the local lifestyle is leisurely, licensed agents and official agencies such as the RMA maintain clear deadlines and expect strict compliance for all regulatory matters.

"Nothing ever happens on time in the Southern Mediterranean." Fact: While the local lifestyle is leisurely, licensed agents and official agencies such as the RMA maintain clear deadlines and expect strict compliance for all regulatory matters. Myth: "Island pace will delay my property purchase or residency."

Fact: Partnering with a professional, experienced team ensures a smooth process and timely compliance with all official Malta residency laws and requirements.

Balance and Compliance in Malta

Malta's relaxed pace is a key part of its appeal, offering residents and investors a welcome alternative to hectic lifestyles elsewhere. However, adhering to key submission and compliance deadlines requires careful and timely attention.

For personalised guidance on your Malta temporary or permanent residence application, immigration procedures, or guidance on the right Malta property investment, contact the Attard Baldacchino team. We pride ourselves on expert advice, local knowledge, and support tailored to your success.