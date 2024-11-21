Changes To Malta's Permanent Residence Programme As Of 2025

Secure Your Malta Permanent Residency Now!

As per Legal Notice 310 of 2024, published on the 19th of November 2024, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme will undergo key changes to the current eligibility criteria and overall costs. Whilst the eligibility criteria have been widened, the minimum property rent or purchase value, administrative fees, and financial contributions will increase for Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) applications submitted as of the 1st of January 2025.

Who will be impacted by the changes to Malta's Permanent Residence Programme Regulations, and are there any submission deadlines to look out for?

To cater for this regulatory transition, the Residency Malta Agency will continue to accept MPRP applications under the current set of requirements, subject to an application being submitted not later than the 31st of December 2024. Given the vicinity of such deadline, prospective applicants who are either still compiling their application, or are eager to benefit from the existing and less costly version of the regulations, may submit a minimum set of required documentation by the end of 2024, subject to all remaining documentation being submitted to the Agency by not later than the 28th of March, 2025.

Failure to satisfy these key submission deadlines will result in the application to be considered as withdrawn by the Agency and returned to the applicant's licensed agent. In such case, the prospective applicant would be left with no other choice but to resubmit the application under the new set of of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme rules and requirements.

What are the upcoming (2025) changes to the costs and requirements for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?

The changes that will impact Malta Permanent Residence applications submitted from 2025 onwards, will be subject to increased administrative fees, financial contributions, as well as property requirements as outlined below:

Increase in Administrative Fee

The administrative fee is set to increase to EUR 50,000, compared to the current EUR 40,000. Increase in Main Applicant's Financial Contribution

The Main Applicant's Financial Contribution is set to increase to EUR 30,000 if opting for qualifying owned property, and up to EUR 60,000 if opting for qualifying rented property. This compares to the current EUR 28,000 and EUR 58,000, respectively. New Fees for Dependants

A fee of EUR 10,000 per dependant shall be introduced, consisting of a combination of a EUR 5,000 non-refundable Administrative Fee and a EUR 5,000 Financial Contribution. No fees for dependants apply under the current version of the programme. Increased Qualifying Property Costs

The minimum thresholds for qualifying owned or rented property are set to increase. Post-amendments, come 2025, the minimum property purchase value will increase to EUR 375,000, and the minimum annual rent will increase to EUR 14,000, with no distinctions in terms of the location of the property in Malta and Gozo. This is a slight increase compared to the current minimum property purchase value of EUR 300,000 if located in the South of Malta or Gozo, or EUR 350,000 across the rest of Malta, or a minimum annual rent of EUR 10,000 for the South of Malta or Gozo, or EUR 12,000 across the rest of Malta.

How will the eligibility criteria for the main applicant and any dependent children be impacted when the Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations amendments come into effect in 2025?

The latest changes will widen the financial eligibility criteria for the Main Applicant, whilst also re-introducing an age limit in terms of eligible dependent children that may be included under the same MPRP application of their parents. These two key changes are covered below:

New Financial Eligibility Criteria

Under the amended regulations, prospective Main Applicants will soon be eligible to apply if they can prove a minimum asset ownership of EUR 650,000, or equivalent, with a minimum of EUR 75,000 being held in financial assets.

This is a newly introduced option that is available in addition to the current eligibility criteria to prove a minimum asset ownership of EUR 500,000, or equivalent, out of which EUR 150,000 must be held in financial assets.

Age Limit for Dependent Children :

: As of 2025, children of the main applicant or spouse who are unmarried and principally dependent on the main applicant will still be eligible to apply, so long as they have not yet attained the age of 29.

This age limit does not apply under the current set of eligibility criteria for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme.

How much more will it cost to apply for permanent residence in Malta in 2025?

As a result of the changes that are set to come into effect on January 1st, 2025, the cost for a Malta Permanent Residence Programme Application for a sole main applicant (excluding professional fees) will increase by at least EUR 32,000, from EUR 150,000 to EUR 182,000.

On the other hand, the cost for a Malta Permanent Residence Programme application for a family of four (excluding professional fees) will increase by at least EUR 62,000, from EUR 150,000 to EUR 212,000.

It is to be noted that apart from the costs and fees mentioned above, applicants are also required to indefinitely maintain a qualifying private health insurance policy in line with the Residency Malta Agency.

What other fees can applicants for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme expect?

In addition to the administrative fees, financial contribution, charitable donation, and the cost for rent or purchase of a qualifying property prospective applicants seeking permanent residence in Malta are likely to incur additional costs and fees:

Professional Fee payable to the licensed agent engaged by the applicant;

Document translation, certification, double legalisation, and/or apostille costs;

Medical Doctor, Notarial Services, Real Estate Agency, and other related third-party service provider costs;

Travel, transportation, initial accommodation, and logistical costs.

Am I still in time to apply for the current version of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme before the new changes are in force in 2025?

The simple answer is yes, so long as you act fast and have the necessary documentation to get the process started.

Are there any official Frequently Asked Questions published by the Residency Malta Agency?

Yes, the Residency Malta Agency maintains a live list of Frequently Asked Questions on the official Residency Malta Agency website that may provide further insight and clarity for prospective applicants seeking to submit an application under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme.

To save you some time, we have put together a selection of 15 updated RMA MPRP FAQs for 2025 as originally published by the Residency Malta Agency, which you can also access here.

