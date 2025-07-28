Enhancements Announced To The Malta Residence By Investment Programme

Incentives intended to amplify investment returns and greater flexibility

A set of amendments and enhancements to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) as regulated via Legal Notice 146/25 have just been announced by the Maltese Government on the 22nd July 2025.

The significant changes outlined in Circular No RMA 72 – 2025 strive to strengthen the programme's appeal and accessibility to investors through incentives including:

The introduction of a temporary residence permit;

Increased flexibility and potential income from real estate rentals;

A revised fee structure.

Temporary Residence Permit

What has been touted as a major modification is the introduction of a Temporary One-Year Residence Permit, renewable at the Agency's discretion.

The applicant together with any family members may opt to apply for the Temporary Residence Permit at the initial stage of the application process, subsequent to the necessary due diligence checks being performed. The permit will allow its holder to relocate to Malta whilst the application is still being processed, rendering the programme more accessible to prospective candidates.

RMA requires the complete application pack to be submitted within the initial 6 months of receiving the permit. An administrative fee of €15,000 is payable, together with €27.50 for each temporary residence card.

This change is aimed squarely at families who prioritise immediate residence in Malta, whilst enjoying the local culture and exploring their options before a Permanent Residence Certificate is issued.

Flexible Real Estate Incentives

Circular No RMA 72 – 2025 outlines the benefits for those who either purchase or lease a qualifying property.

Acquirers of a qualifying property will now be able to temporarily lease their property to 3rd parties. Those choosing to lease a qualifying property will now have the option to sub-let their property after the initial 5-year lease period, subject to consensus from the landlord.

This measure adds longer-term investment value, whilst allowing the applicant to instantly generate rental income and offset costs.

Financial Incentives via an Improved Fee Structure

Revisions to the existing fee structure create a more appealing package for families.

A €7,500 fee is now payable only for each adult dependent, excluding the spouse. The previous €10,000 fee applicable to all dependents has now been waived off.

The contribution payable has now been set to €37,000, irrespective of whether an applicant would like to acquire or lease a qualifying property. This measure will be particularly appealing to those who choose to lease a property since they will now save €23,000.

The non-refundable administration fee will now be €60,000. The initial €15,000 is payable upon acceptance of the application pack by RMA, whilst the remaining €45,000 will be payable upon approval.

The restructuring of fees promotes greater financial planning for families aiming to settle and invest in Malta.

Changes to the Agent Licensing Framework

The Agent Licencing Framework will be revamped by formally transferring the licencing authority to Residency Malta Agency (RMA).

A transitional period sees the current licences issued by Komunità Malta Agencyunder Subsidiary Legislation 188.05 remaining valid up until the 31st December 2025.

Conclusion

The enhanced and simplified MPRP endeavours to be ever more relevant and appealing to families seeking to call Malta their home.

Whilst the MPRP offers its permit holders visa free travel within the Schengen area, it now renders early relocation to Malta possible through the Temporary Residence Permit scheme.

With a focus on increased financial flexibility without compromising the benefits afforded to its permit holders, the MPRP continues to be a relevant option for families seeking a balanced residency package and a pathway to permanent residence in Malta.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.