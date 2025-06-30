Residence in Malta offers individuals and families the opportunity to live in a Mediterranean island known for its rich history, sunny climate, and high quality of life.

Malta Residence

Whether relocating for work, retirement, or investment purposes, Malta provides a range of residency options, including programmes for EU and non-EU nationals. With its favorable tax regime, robust healthcare and education systems and daily flights to major European cities, Malta has become an increasingly attractive destination for expatriates seeking a secure relocation.

How to Become Malta Resident

The country offers a variety of residence pathways tailored to different needs and aspirations. If you're seeking tax residency, working remotely as a digital nomad, relocating for employment or seeking investment in property, Malta is the go-to jurisdiction as it provides structured and accessible residence programmes.

Malta Residence Pathways

Each Malta Residence programme is designed to accommodate specific profiles ranging from retirees and remote professionals to high-net-worth investors, ensuring that applicants can find a route that aligns with their lifestyle and financial goals. Below we explore some of the available opportunities for EU and non-EU nationals.

Malta Residence for EU Nationals

Below a list of Malta residence programmes for EU nationals:

Malta Ordinary Residence (E-Residence)

Nationals of the EU, EEA, and Switzerland who wish to move to Malta for work, study, retirement, or personal reasons have the Ordinary Residence option available. Individual intending to stay in Malta for an extended period while benefiting from EU residency, usually go for this route.

Ordinary Residence is regulated by the Free Movement of EU Nationals and their Family Members Order, which transposes the EU Free Movement Directive (2004/38/EC).This option secures the right to work, study and reside in Malta under EU law.

When an applicant opts for Ordinary Residence via the economic self-sufficiency route,the applicant needs to submit proof of funds, a valid passport, and a privatehealth insurance policy. If the applicant seeks the employment route, a localemployment contract and proof of accommodation are required. Applicants mustreside in Malta for at least three months while exercising their right to freemovement before applying for an e-Residence card.

The Residence Programme (TRP)

The Residence Programme caters for EU nationals seeking not only residency but also a special tax status in Malta. In contrast to the standard progressive tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, TRP beneficiaries enjoy a flat tax rate of 15% on foreign income remitted to Malta.

In order to qualify for TRP, applicants must pay a government fee, buy or rent a property in Malta or Gozo and commit to a minimum annual tax of €15,000. They must also be financially self-sufficient, hold valid health insurance, and avoid residing in any other country for more than 183 days per year.

High-net-worth individuals seek TRP in Malta due to its favourable tax treatment.

Malta Residence for Non-EU Nationals

Below a list of Malta residence programmes for Non-EU nationals:

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (Residence by Investment)

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) offers a path to permanent residency for non-EU nationals through a combination of real estate purchase (min. €375,000) or property rental (min. €14,000 per year). It also requires a government contribution of €80,000 for those who buy property or €110,000 for those who rent the property, and a charity donation of €2,000 per family. Applicants must also declare a minimum level of assets.

This programme captures the interest of individuals seeking European permanent residency without a minimum stay requirement. This is because it grants permanent residency for life to the main applicant and all the family members included in the same application and also allows visa-free travel within the Schengen Area.

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit is tailored for remote workers and digital nomads from outside the EU, EEA, and Switzerland who wish to live in Malta while working remotely for foreign employers or clients. Eligible applicants must be employed by or own a foreign company, or work as freelancers with foreign clients. Additional requirements include a minimum gross monthly income of €3,500, health insurance, valid travel documents, and proof of accommodation in Malta/Gozo. The permit is valid for one year and can be renewed annually, provided the applicant has resided in Malta for at least five months in the previous year and continues to meet the eligibility criteria.

The Global Residence Programme

Lastly, the Global Residence Programme (GRP) is aimed at non-EU nationals who wish to reside in Malta while benefiting from its advantageous tax system. Applicants must pay a government fee, meet property requirements, and commit to a minimum annual tax of €15,000 on income remitted to Malta. They must also be financially self-sufficient, hold valid health insurance, and avoid residing in another country for more than 183 days per year. The GRP allows for the inclusion of unmarried dependant children and also dependant parents and siblings. It is well-suited for retirees, entrepreneurs and families seeking preferential tax rates.

Advantages of Residence in Malta

Malta offersa unique mix benefits for residents, some of which are outlined below:

Malta is a Schengen country, allowing residents to travel visa-free to 29 other European countries for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

English is one of the official languages in Malta, making it easier for English speakers to communicate and conduct business.

Malta enjoys political and economic stability together with a strong legal and regulatory system.

The country offers a range of educational institutions, including language schools, universities and specialised schools.

Malta's central location provides easy access to major European cities, with short flight times to destinations like London, Paris, and Rome.

Submitting your Malta Residency Application

Submitting your residency application in Malta involves several steps to ensure an efficient and successful process. Some of the residence applications outlined in this article can only be submitted by a Licensed Agent in Malta.

It is therefore advisable for prospective applicants to get in touch with professionals on the island to provide the necessary assistance in choosing the ideal programme depending on the family's requirements and ultimate goals.

Furthermore, specialists in each individual programme will be assigned to deliver tailor made guidance in preparing the necessary documentation for submission. This will ensure that the application process will run smooth until approval.

