Malta Launches Merit-Based Citizenship Route For Global Innovators And Leaders

Malta has officially announced the termination of its "golden passport" citizenship by investment route — the last in the European Union — in compliance with a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ). In its place, a new framework will focus on merit-based naturalisation grounded in exceptional services to Malta or humanity, rather than financial investment.

What Will Change?

Abolition of fee based scheme: Applicants will no longer be able to secure citizenship through predetermined financial contributions. Merit over money: Citizenship will now be awarded based on exceptional contributions—such as achievements in science, technology, the arts, or philanthropy—as well as initiatives that support job creation and align with Malta's Vision 2050 strategy. Legislative overhaul: A new bill tabled on 30th June 2025 aims to align Maltese law with the ECJ ruling, instituting a rigorous evaluation process empowered by an expert board and stricter due diligence.

Government Perspective

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri emphasised the government's intent to remove "all transactional elements" from the citizenship process, reaffirming that the route will be reshaped to reflect solidarity, not commercial gain.

Broader Consequences

Golden Visas remain: Investors seeking EU access can still use residence-by-investment programmes, such as Malta's Permanent Residence Programme, which now emphasises asset and financial commitments, not fast-track citizenship.

What This Means

Malta's reform marks a strategic evolution in the country's citizenship offering—placing greater value on genuine achievement, meaningful contribution, and long-term engagement. While direct investment routes to citizenship are being phased out, the new framework creates a premium pathway for individuals who demonstrate exceptional merit or align with Malta's national development goals. This transition reflects a broader EU emphasis on integrity and excellence, positioning Malta as a destination for visionary individuals seeking lasting ties within Europe.

