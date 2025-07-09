Official Launch Of EU Blue Card In Cyprus

The Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection in Cyprus, announced the official launch of the EU Blue Card application process, starting today.

By way of reminder, EU Blue Cards are available to third-country nationals in highly qualified employment, without admission quotas, in the following sectors:

(a) Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

(b) Pharmaceutical sector (for research purposes)

(c) Maritime sector (excluding captains and ship crew)

The EU Blue Card allows its holder to move within the EU in the course of their highly qualified employment. Mobility options include:

Short-term mobility: The right to enter and stay in other EU Member States for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, to carry out professional activities, without additional formalities.

Long-term mobility: After 12 months of legal residence in the first Member State, the Blue Card holder and their family members may apply for entry and residence in a second Member State for the purpose of their highly qualified employment.

All applications for the issuance of EU Blue Cards in Cyprus must be submitted at the Head Office of the Migration Department in Nicosia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.