Category 6(2) Permanent Residency In Cyprus: Updated FAQ & Common Scenarios (2025 Edition)

Cyprus continues to attract international investors and families who wish to secure long-term residence in the European Union. One of the most popular routes remains the Category 6(2) Permanent Residency Programme, which grants qualifying applicants and their families the right to reside indefinitely in Cyprus.

Over the past few years, the scheme has undergone important changes. Income thresholds have been raised, the documentation required has become stricter, and the authorities have introduced tighter monitoring of compliance. At the same time, many online guides and older FAQs are now outdated.

This article provides an updated FAQ together with practical scenarios that we frequently encounter in our practice. It is designed to give prospective applicants clear, reliable information on how the programme works in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can apply under Category 6(2)?

Any non-EU national who invests in Cyprus and meets the minimum financial criteria may apply. The main applicant may also include their spouse and dependent children under the age of 25, provided the children are unmarried and financially dependent.

What are the investment options?

The most common route is through the purchase of a new residential property in Cyprus of at least €300,000 (plus VAT). Other eligible options include investment in shares of a Cyprus company with physical presence and staff, or investment in units of certain regulated funds.

What level of annual income is required?

The main applicant must demonstrate a secure annual income from abroad of at least €50,000. This threshold increases by €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 for each dependent child. Evidence must be clear, consistent, and properly documented.

Can parents be included?

Yes, in certain cases parents and parents-in-law of the main applicant can also be included, provided additional income requirements are met.

Documentation and Proofs

Applicants should be aware that the Cypriot authorities place great emphasis on the origin and legality of funds. Bank transfer slips, tax returns, employment certificates, and similar documents must be produced.

All foreign documents must be apostilled or consularised, and accompanied by certified translations into Greek or English. Common errors include mismatched names, expired certificates, or incomplete translations — all of which may delay or even jeopardise an application.

Common Scenarios and "What Ifs"

What if I sell my property?

The residence permit is tied to maintaining the qualifying investment. If you sell your property, you must replace it with another eligible property of equal or higher value, otherwise the permit may be revoked.

What if my income falls below the required level?

The annual confirmation procedure obliges applicants to show that they continue to meet the income threshold. If income drops below the minimum, the authorities may refuse renewal or cancel the permit.

What if I forget the annual confirmation?

Failure to submit the required documents annually — particularly proof of income, clean criminal record, and medical insurance — may result in cancellation of the permit.

Can I change my investment type later?

In principle, yes. For example, an applicant who initially invests in property may switch to shares in a Cyprus company, provided the new investment meets all criteria and the change is reported promptly to the authorities.

Post-Approval Obligations

Receiving approval is not the end of the process. To maintain residency rights, the holder must:

– Continue to hold the qualifying investment.

– Visit Cyprus at least once every two years.

– Submit annual confirmation documents, including updated proof of income, criminal record certificate, and health insurance.

Rejections and Pitfalls

The most common grounds for refusal or cancellation include:

– Purchasing a resale property instead of a new property from a developer.

– Using local financing or non-transparent funds.

– Submitting incomplete or inconsistent paperwork.

– Failing to meet the minimum income requirements.

Practical Tips

– Plan ahead and decide from the start which family members you wish to include.

– Ensure all funds come from clear, documented overseas sources.

– Prepare translations and apostilles early to avoid last-minute delays.

– Use professional legal assistance to structure the application correctly and maintain compliance.

Conclusion

The Category 6(2) Permanent Residency Programme remains one of the most straightforward and secure routes to obtaining long-term residence in Cyprus and the European Union. However, the rules have tightened and mistakes can be costly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.