17 October 2025

Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 43, October 2025

Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.
Melania Soncin (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo)
In this latest edition, we explore the new EU Entry/Exit System, stricter rules announced in Flanders for EORs, increased sponsor compliance action in the UK, a new ECJ decision on what constitutes a 'substantial part of work' for multi-state workers and more. You can download the update below.

To view the full article, click here.

