Active Employees Snapshot: How To File The Annual Staff Table Correctly

Decoding the Annual Staff Table

All companies, regardless their size or industry, tend to experience various fluctuations in their workforce throughout the year, from new hires to departures, or modifications to employment terms. One way to capture an accurate snapshot of a company's active workforce is by submitting the annual staff table, which is registered under a unique protocol number.

Legal Requirements and Submission Process

Employers are required to submit the annual staff table each year between October 1 and October 31, in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 5.16 of Ref. No. 40331/Δ1.13521/2019. If, at the time of submission, any active employees have been omitted, ERGANI allows the filing of a supplementary annual staff table to include them.

Corrections and Late Submissions

According to Article 4, paragraph 4.29 of Ref. No. 40331/Δ1.13521/2019, once the annual staff table has been submitted, electronic corrections are no longer permitted. If the submission deadline has passed, employers must complete the process in person at the relevant SEPE office (Article 6, paragraph 6.1).

Due to these procedural limitations, many employers choose to entrust the submission of the annual staff table to experienced consultants, ensuring this way accuracy and compliance with local labor regulations.

Information Required in the Annual Staff Table

The annual staff table must include detailed information for each employee as well as for the employer.

Employee Details:

The employee section records personal and employment data such as:

Full name, father's and mother's names

Tax Identification Number (TIN), Social Security Number (SSN), EFKA/IKA Social Insurance Registration Number (SIRN)

Work specialty, gender, date of birth, marital status, and number of children

Employment details: type of contract (fixed-term or permanent), type of employment (full-time or part-time), weekly working hours, break times, date of hire, and monthly gross earnings (which must not be lower than the statutory minimum salary).

The details listed above provide a complete overview of the company's workforce at the time of submission, ensuring compliance with local labor law and accuracy in employer records.

Employer Information and Posting Obligations

The annual staff table also includes the employer's details, such as:

Company name and Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Main Activity Code, corresponding to the company's primary business activity

corresponding to the company's primary business activity Address of the headquarters and any branches, where applicable

Additionally, the table must list the details of the Safety Technician and Occupational Doctor (if the company falls within the mandatory scope), as declared in the relevant announcements on Labour Inspection Authority platform and assigned a corresponding protocol number.

Once the staff table has been submitted, it must be posted in a visible place at the workplace, excluding the column showing employees' salaries.

What Eurofast Can Do For You

As an international leader in payroll services with specialized knowledge of each country's constantly changing labor laws, Eurofast handles the compilation and submission of this table on your behalf. This allows you to focus on your core business priorities without worrying about the details of this annual obligation.

