Employers To Update ERGANIS With Employment Terms -immediate Action Required To Comply (Video)

Pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023), all employers are required to update the Social Security Services' online platform, "ERGANIS" (Υ.Ε.Π.Κ.Α. – Πρόσβαση στο Σύστημα), with key employment terms for their workforce.
An example of the type of information that is required to be submitted:
- Full contact details of the employer and employee;
- Job description, including the employee's specialization;
- Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;
- Working hours and associated details;
- Any additional benefits such as commissions, bonuses, etc.
The reporting window for uploading the above data to the ERGANIS platform is from 2nd January 2025 to 28th February 2025. Non-compliance with the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law may expose employers to penalties, including fines of up to EUR 5,500.00.
Here's a link to our latest video on Employment Law Relations and how businesses can benefit from integrating the latest updates.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.