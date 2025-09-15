Employers To Update ERGANIS With Employment Terms -immediate Action Required To Comply (Video)

Pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023), all employers are required to update the Social Security Services' online platform, "ERGANIS" (Υ.Ε.Π.Κ.Α. – Πρόσβαση στο Σύστημα), with key employment terms for their workforce.

An example of the type of information that is required to be submitted:

Full contact details of the employer and employee;

Job description, including the employee's specialization;

Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;

Working hours and associated details;

Any additional benefits such as commissions, bonuses, etc.

The reporting window for uploading the above data to the ERGANIS platform is from 2nd January 2025 to 28th February 2025. Non-compliance with the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law may expose employers to penalties, including fines of up to EUR 5,500.00.

Here's a link to our latest video on Employment Law Relations and how businesses can benefit from integrating the latest updates.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.