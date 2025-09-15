ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Employers To Update ERGANIS With Employment Terms -immediate Action Required To Comply (Video)

S
Solsidus Law

Contributor

Solsidus Law logo
Dedicated, driven and enthusiastic about business and the law, our team is always ready to assist. Consisting of qualified lawyers, accountants, experienced corporate administrators with over 25 years' combined experience, our awarded team ensures our legal advice and service is comprehensive, succint adding value to our clients’ business.
Explore Firm Details
Pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023)...
Cyprus Employment and HR
Solsidus Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023), all employers are required to update the Social Security Services' online platform, "ERGANIS" (Υ.Ε.Π.Κ.Α. – Πρόσβαση στο Σύστημα), with key employment terms for their workforce.

An example of the type of information that is required to be submitted:

  • Full contact details of the employer and employee;
  • Job description, including the employee's specialization;
  • Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;
  • Working hours and associated details;
  • Any additional benefits such as commissions, bonuses, etc.

The reporting window for uploading the above data to the ERGANIS platform is from 2nd January 2025 to 28th February 2025. Non-compliance with the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law may expose employers to penalties, including fines of up to EUR 5,500.00.

Here's a link to our latest video on Employment Law Relations and how businesses can benefit from integrating the latest updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Solsidus Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More