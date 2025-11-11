What Is 'Coffee Badging' And How Should Employers Respond?

This form of symbolic presence, known as ‘coffee badging', may seem inconspicuous at first, but it points to fundamental tensions in modern working life.

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Article Insights

Ius Laboris are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Government, Public Sector and Wealth Management topic(s)

in European Union

Employers worldwide are increasingly observing a new phenomenon at work. Employees are only briefly appearing at the office, clocking in (or 'badging'), and then disappearing again shortly afterwards. This form of symbolic presence, known as 'coffee badging', may seem inconspicuous at first, but it points to fundamental tensions in modern working life. How should 'coffee badging' be classified under German labour law, and how should employers handle it? What is 'coffee badging'? The phenomenon of 'coffee badging' has emerged primarily as a result of companies mandating their workforce to return to the office following the pandemic-driven trend of remote working. Many employers have clear expectations associated with on-site presence: personal interaction is intended to strengthen collaboration, conflicts can be resolved directly and more efficiently, and teamwork benefits from physical proximity. Spontaneous conversations and immediate coordination are also often considered easier in everyday office life than in a virtual space. In business practice, however, these ideas are not universally accepted. 'Coffee badging' exemplifies the growing discrepancy between mandatory attendance expectations and the desire for continued flexibility among many employees. In doing so, it highlights how challenging the reorientation of office culture and employee presence is going to be.

How might German labour law apply?

The employment relationship in Germany is characterised by a mutual duty of loyalty which also includes compliance with company guidelines regarding work organisation. As a result, 'coffee badging' will be relevant under German labour law as soon as the employer specifies fixed attendance days. A mandatory attendance day is generally considered a full working day at a company's premises. Simply 'dropping in' does not suffice and there is clearly a friction between this and the legal duty of loyalty. Further, 'coffee badging' becomes particularly critical when a brief presence is recorded as full working time. Depending on the specific case, this may constitute working time fraud. The consequences under German labour law range from a warning to immediate dismissal.

How can employers respond?

Firstly, employers should find ways of effectively detecting 'Coffee Badging' so that they can take steps to address the problem. To identify 'coffee badging' early on, companies should pay attention to subtle indicators. For example, an unusually short time spent in the office or discrepancies between digital time tracking and actual attendance could be indicative of a problem. Technical systems such as access controls can also provide clues, but only within the framework of data protection regulations. Even more important, however, is open communication within the team. Managers should develop a sense for whether employees are committed to the attendance regulations or are merely fulfilling formal requirements. Secondly, employers should clearly define on-site days and utilise hybrid working models as a bridge where possible. To effectively avoid 'coffee badging', it is not enough to simply require attendance. Employers should clearly define the term 'on-site day', for example, by specifying minimum times, specific on-site tasks, or mandatory team formats. At the same time, it is important to view hybrid working models as a strategic addition, not an exception. When employees know when and why their presence is required, acceptance increases. Flexible models that meet both operational requirements and individual needs not only promote productivity but also build trust in the organisation.

Takeaway for employers

'Coffee badging' is more than a temporary trend. It touches on central issues of work organisation, operational management, and legal accountability. The challenge lies in distinguishing between symbolic presence and actual performance, while keeping both legal and operational realities in mind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.