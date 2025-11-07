Gender Pay Gap Portal To Launch On Voluntary Basis Only In 2025

The Government has confirmed that the Gender Pay Gap Portal will launch on a voluntary basis only this year, whereby employers who are members of IBEC and the 30% Club can voluntarily report on the portal in 2025. Employers with 50 or more employees on their chosen snapshot date in June of this year are still required to publish their reports on their own websites or ensure that they are accessible to the public in some other manner this month.

The Government has said that legislation is being drafted to amend the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 to provide the legislative basis for employers to be required to report their gender pay gap information via the online portal in 2026.

For more information, see the Government's press release here: How to report on the Gender Pay Ga