ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Gender Pay Gap Portal To Launch On Voluntary Basis Only In 2025

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The Government has confirmed that the Gender Pay Gap Portal will launch on a voluntary basis only this year, whereby employers who are members of IBEC and the 30% Club can voluntarily report...
Ireland Employment and HR
Niamh Fennelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

The Government has confirmed that the Gender Pay Gap Portal will launch on a voluntary basis only this year, whereby employers who are members of IBEC and the 30% Club can voluntarily report on the portal in 2025. Employers with 50 or more employees on their chosen snapshot date in June of this year are still required to publish their reports on their own websites or ensure that they are accessible to the public in some other manner this month.

The Government has said that legislation is being drafted to amend the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 to provide the legislative basis for employers to be required to report their gender pay gap information via the online portal in 2026.

For more information, see the Government's press release here: How to report on the Gender Pay Ga

Authors
Photo of Niamh Fennelly
Niamh Fennelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More