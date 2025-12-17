ARTICLE
17 December 2025

'Good Jobs' Podcast: Theme B With Kevin Gallagher And Patricia Coulter

In this episode, Kevin Gallagher is joined by Patricia Coulter of the Labour Relations Agency to unpack Theme B of Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill...
Ireland Employment and HR
In this episode, Kevin Gallagher is joined by Patricia Coulter of the Labour Relations Agency to unpack Theme B of Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill which focuses on Pay and Benefits. They discuss what's changing (and what's not) with holiday pay, working time, record-keeping, payslips and tips and Patricia outlines how the LRA supports employers to implement these changes effectively.

