'Good Jobs' Podcast: Theme B With Kevin Gallagher And Patricia Coulter

In this episode, Kevin Gallagher is joined by Patricia Coulter of the Labour Relations Agency to unpack Theme B of Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill which focuses on Pay and Benefits. They discuss what's changing (and what's not) with holiday pay, working time, record-keeping, payslips and tips and Patricia outlines how the LRA supports employers to implement these changes effectively.

