Employment Update: Q4 2025

In this edition, we look back at the key legal and regulatory changes in employment law that developed in 2025, including new legislation on contractual retirement ages, revisions to the European Works Councils Directive, confirmation of the EU Minimum Wage Directive, promotion of collective bargaining, the launch of a gender pay gap portal and more.

Podcast: The EU Pay Transparency Directive

In this episode of our podcast series, Louise O'Byrne, Partner, and Hannah O'Farrell, Senior Associate, in our Employment Group discuss the incoming EU Pay Transparency Directive, in particular its implementation, key changes that will be brought about by the Directive, and the practical impact of new employee information rights.

The discussion focuses on how employers can prepare for the Directive, and what impact the Directive will have in practice.

Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025

The Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025 has been passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas and will now go to the President to be signed into law. Once law, a commencement order will be required before the changes introduced by the Bill become effective. The Bill adopts a consent-based approach to the issue of contractual retirement ages. It provides that where an employee is subject to a contractual retirement age ("CRA") that is less than the pensionable age and does not consent to retire at the CRA, they must notify their employer in writing:

at least 3 months but not more than 1 year before the date on which they would reach the CRA; or

where the employer notification period is greater than 3 months, not less than the employer notification period or the period of 6 months, whichever is shorter.

Significantly, the Bill introduces a new offence in respect of which both bodies corporate and individuals can be prosecuted.

READ MORE ON THE BILL

Verizon judgment signals new EWC rules needed promptly

In a significant development for European Works Councils ("EWCs") in Ireland, the High Court, in Charpentier v Verizon Ireland Limited, has set aside Labour Court decisions concerning Verizon's obligations under the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Act 1996. The judgment provides important clarification on the interpretation of section 17 of the TICEA and its alignment with EU Directive 2009/38/EC on the establishment of a European Works Council.

READ MORE ON THE VERIZON JUDGMENT

Revised European Works Councils Directive adopted by the EU

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have now adopted a new Directive to revise the European Works Councils Directive 2009/38/EC. This marks a significant step towards the EU's stated intention of strengthening the role of EWCs within multinational corporations operating across EU and EEA Member States. Building on the European Commission's 2024 proposals and shaped by extensive negotiations, the revised framework, once passed into law, will introduce a number of substantial reforms designed to reinforce workers' rights to information and consultation at the transnational level.

READ MORE ON THE DIRECTIVE

Court of Justice of the European Union upholds EU Minimum Wage Directive

The European Court of Justice upheld the legality of most provisions of the EU Directive on Adequate Minimum Wages after Denmark sought its annulment in full. The Directive, adopted in 2022, was intended to promote adequate statutory minimum wages and strengthen collective bargaining across the European Union.



Denmark argued that the Directive amounted to direct interference in the determination of pay and the right of association, areas reserved to Member States under the Treaties. It claimed that the Directive undermined the division of powers between the EU and national governments. The Court rejected this argument, stating that the exclusion of EU competence in these fields did not cover measures linked to pay or association, nor measures that might have indirect effects on pay levels. It explained that, without such scope, EU powers on working conditions would be deprived of substance.



After examining the Directive's purpose and content, the Court identified direct interference only in two provisions. The first concerned the requirement for Member States with statutory minimum wages to apply specific criteria when setting and updating those wages. The second related to the rule preventing a reduction in minimum wages where national law provided for automatic indexation. These provisions were annulled as they exceeded EU legislative competence. The remainder of the Directive was upheld.

READ MORE

Ireland's Action Plan to promote collective bargaining

The Government has published Ireland's Action Plan to Promote Collective Bargaining, designed to strengthen the country's tradition of voluntary industrial relations. The plan aims to foster constructive dialogue between employers and workers, enhance economic resilience, and ensure Ireland remains competitive and socially cohesive. It reiterates that collective bargaining is central to Ireland's industrial relations policy and responds to the EU Adequate Minimum Wage Directive, which requires Member States with low coverage to develop such plans.



The Action Plan is structured around five themes:

understanding collective bargaining and its impacts through research; empowering and encouraging social partners and reversing declining union membership; promoting awareness and access, including a Code of Practice and tax incentives; protecting rights through legislative review and mediation options; and supporting industrial relations institutions such as the WRC and Labour Court through modernisation.

IRELAND'S ACTION PLAN

Gender pay gap reporting updates

The Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 were signed into law at the end of May 2025. The Regulations extended gender pay reporting obligations to employers with 50 or more employees, reducing the previous threshold of 150 employees. For more information on the Regulations, see our Insights Blog post: Changes to gender pay gap reporting signed into law



The Government's Gender Pay Gap Portal launched on a voluntary basis only for 2025 in partnership with IBEC and the 30% Club, enabling member employers to submit reports via the Portal. Employers are still required to publish their reports on their own websites or otherwise ensure they are publicly accessible in 2025. Legislation is currently being drafted to amend the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021, which will establish a legal requirement for employers to report gender pay gap data through the online Portal from 2026.

READ MORE ON THE GENDER PAY GAP PORTAL

Revenue amnesty for employee misclassification

The Office of the Revenue Commissioners Revenue has announced that employers can correct payroll tax issues for 2024 and 2025 arising from bona fide employment classification errors, following the Supreme Court's recent judgment in Revenue Commissioners v Karshan (Midlands) Ltd t/a Domino's Pizza, without the imposition of interest and penalties, in accordance with certain settlement terms published by Revenue.



Revenue encourages employers, who having acted in good faith relying on the case law and guidance available prior to Karshan, but who may have misclassified employees as contractors, to take this opportunity to regularise their tax affairs.

READ MORE

Revenue issues new guidance on termination payments and recoupment of overpayments of salary

Revenue has updated the Tax and Duty Manual on Payments on Termination of an Office or Employment or Removal from an Office or Employment. The principal update incorporated was to account for the impact of unpaid leave on the calculation of the taxable amount of any ex-gratia lump sum payment.



The guidance now explicitly confirms that income provided under an employer-sponsored health insurance scheme is considered part of remuneration as a taxable emolument and should be included in the Standard Capital Superannuation Benefit (SCSB) calculation.



Revenue has also updated the Tax and Duty Manual on Recoupment of Overpayments of Salary by an Employer from an Employee, which can be accessed here.

READ MORE

Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) Amendment Bill 2024

The Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill 2025 is currently before Dáil Éireann. The Bill proposes amendments to the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) Act 1984, including the introduction of an Employer Deemed Insolvent Application, a Historical Employer Deemed Insolvent Application, and provisions for cases where an employer becomes insolvent through an insolvency arrangement within the meaning of the Personal Insolvency Act 2012.

READ THE BILL

European Union (Gender Balance on Boards of Certain Companies) Regulations 2025

The European Union (Gender Balance on Boards of Certain Companies) Regulations 2025 transposes EU Directive 2022/2381 into Irish law. The Regulations apply to "applicable listed companies" (large Irish incorporated companies listed on an EU regulated market) which are subject to the objective of having at least 40% of non-executive directors being members of the "underrepresented sex" by 30 June 2026.

READ MORE

Government Legislation Programme - Autumn 2025

The Equality and Family Leaves (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill is listed for priority drafting in the Autumn 2025 legislative sessions. The Bill will provide for amendments to the Employment Equality and Equal Status Acts arising from a review of equality legislation. It will also introduce provisions for surrogacy leave and leave for pregnancy loss. Pre-legislative scrutiny is underway, and revised Heads are currently in preparation. The Government previously published Heads of Bill (see our update on the Heads of Bill: Significant Changes to Equality Legislation Proposed) but these are expected to be significantly amended in the next published version. The elements relating to the EU Pay Transparency Directive are likely to be extracted and included in a standalone Pay Transparency Bill.



The Gender Pay Gap Information (Amendment) Bill, the Pay Transparency Bill and the Registration of Trade Unions Bill are listed in the 'All Other Legislation' section of the Programme.



The Pay Transparency Bill will transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive. Heads of Bill are currently in preparation.



The Registration of Trade Unions Bill will modernise and consolidate existing legislation regarding the registration requirements for trade unions. Heads are in preparation.

GOVERNMENT LEGISLATION PROGRAMME

Public consultation on the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 launched

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment launched a public consultation in November to gather views on the effectiveness of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 in providing the new entitlements, to evaluate the clarity of the legislation, and to identify any unintended consequences.

READ MORE

A survey and public consultation on the European Union's Platform Work Directive

On 6 October 2025, the Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail announced a survey and public consultation seeking stakeholders' views on Directive (EU) 2024/2831 (the "Platform Work Directive"), which aims to improve working conditions in platform work. Responses from stakeholders and interested parties were required by 3 November 2025. The Directive is due to be transposed by 2 December 2026.



On 26 November, the Minister of State confirmed that work on the transposition of the Platform Work Directive remains ongoing, and the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment is committed to making progress.

READ MORE

A review of the Code of Practice on access to part-time working

The WRC has been asked by the Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to carry out a review of the obstacles to performing part-time work and to make recommendations for any updates to the Code of Practice on Access to Part-Time Working.

READ MORE

AI and Employment Law: Lessons from Oliveira v Ryanair Case and WRC Guidance on Use of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming workplaces globally, presenting both opportunities and challenges for employers and employees alike. The recent Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) decision from October 2025 in Oliveira v Ryanair DAC provides a timely lens through which to examine the practical and legal consequences of the increasing use of AI in an employment context, and in particular, in employment disputes. Following on from this case, the WRC has published guidance on the use of AI tools to prepare material for submission to the WRC. This guidance can be found here.



In our recent briefing, we explore two emerging topics:

The increasing frequency with which employers are receiving grievances generated in full or in part by AI, and the significant challenges these present for employers; and

The opportunities and risks associated with the use by employers of AI in the workplace.

READ MORE

Law Society Guidelines for the use of generative AI

The Law Society of Ireland has published guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence by the legal profession in Ireland.



By way of high-level overview, the guidelines provide an introduction and overview of GenAI tools involving large language models (LLMs) and their key characteristics. They highlight the potential uses and limitations of LLMs such as ChatGPT, Copilot and similar products, setting out a non-exhaustive list of tasks suitable for working with LLMs and a non-exhaustive list of tasks not suitable for working with LLMs, including tasks that are more likely to generate hallucinated outputs.

READ THE GUIDELINES

WRC Strategy Statement 2025-2027

The WRC has published its Strategy Statement for 2025–2027. It sets out the following key strategic ambitions:

Increasing accessibility to its services for all

Strengthening compliance in high-risk sectors

Improving efficiency across all services

Building a modern, data-informed, adaptive and agile organisation

Enhancing resilience and fostering a positive culture

Launching and embedding the Knowledge, Information and Advisor Division

Empowering service-user-led resolution over imposed solution

READ THE STRATEGY STATEMENT

The Workplace Relations Commission's ten-year anniversary case report

To mark the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Workplace Relations Commission ("WRC"), the WRC has released a report providing case summaries of key legal issues arising in decisions issued by Adjudication Officers in 2024.

READ THE REPORT

First award given under the Right to Request Remote Working legislation

The WRC ordered Salesforce to pay €1,000 to an employee for failing to comply with the statutory four-week deadline to respond to a formal remote working request under the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023. The employee submitted his request on 10 June 2024, but Salesforce did not reply within the required timeframe, only responding on 11 July and later refusing the request. The Adjudication Officer found that this delay, although brief, constituted a breach of the Act and warranted compensation.

READ THE WRC DECISION

Decision looks behind the 'corporate veil' to decide status of worker

The case arose from a contractual arrangement between Mr Lingard's private limited company, PSL (Aberdeen) Ltd, and Randridge International Ltd. Initially, PSL was retained to provide Mr Lingard's services on an independent contractor basis. In April 2024, shortly before the arrangement ended, he claimed he had become an employee and brought a claim for unpaid wages under the Payment of Wages Act 1991. Randridge disagreed, pointing to provisions in the agreement between Randridge and PSL, stating he was not entitled to employment rights.



The WRC applied the tests set out in Karshan, considering remuneration, personal service, control, and whether these factors aligned with an employment relationship. It found that payment through PSL, limited substitution, and contractual controls such as clocking in, deadlines, and restrictions on other work pointed to employee status. The WRC concluded Mr Lingard was an employee and ordered Randridge to pay the outstanding invoices as wages.

READ THE DECISION

New National Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage Order 2025 S.I. No. 472 of 2025 will come into operation on 1 January 2026. It increases the national minimum hourly wage rate to €14.15.

READ MORE

Amended Sectoral Employment Order for the Construction Sector

S.I. No. 620 of 2024 – Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2024 amends the Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2023, S.I. No. 207 of 2023 and took effect on 1 August 2025.



This legally binding Order applies to all construction workers, including apprentices. It provides for increases in pay and pensions as follows:

a 3.4% increase in hourly rates from 1 August 2025;

a 3.2% increase in hourly rates from 1 August 2026;

a corresponding increase in pension contributions; and

an increase in employers' sick pay contribution to €2.37 per worker per week, in line with the recent agreement reached with ICTU at the WRC.

READ THE ORDER

New Employment Regulation Orders for early years' sector

Employment Regulation (Amendment) Order (Early Years' Service Joint Labour Committee) No. 1 and No. 2, S.I. No. 477 and 478 of 2025 have been published. These Orders set the statutory minimum rates of remuneration and other conditions for the following categories of workers: Early Years Educators and School Age Childcare Practitioners, Lead Educators, School Age Childcare Coordinators including graduate rate, Deputy/Assistant Managers, and Centre Managers including graduate rate.

READ ORDER NO.1

READ ORDER NO.2

ERO for the contract cleaning industry

A new Employment Regulation Order for the contract cleaning industry came into effect on 17 October 2025. It sets a new minimum hourly rate of pay at €14.10, which will increase to €14.80 on 1 January 2026 for workers in the sector.

READ MORE

Minimum annual remuneration for employment permits: outcome of the Roadmap Review 2025

A new roadmap has been published which outlines a gradual approach to increasing minimum salary thresholds across all employment permit types, while removing very low thresholds on a phased basis for certain roles in the agri-food and healthcare sectors.



From 1 March 2026:

minimum salary for General Employment Permits will rise from €34,000 to €36,605

minimum salary for Critical Skills Employment Permits will increase from €38,000 to €40,904

for meat processors, horticultural workers, healthcare assistants, and home carers, the minimum salary will increase from €30,000 to €32,691

READ MORE

Pensions Auto Enrolment: My Future Fund registration required by 31 December

As the 1 January 2026 implementation date for pensions automatic enrolment approaches, the Government is engaging with employers and the pensions industry on My Future Fund. Registration for the My Future Fund portal is now open. Employers should register and complete their profile by 31 December 2025, set up a payment method, and expect communications from the National Auto-Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority. Even employers who believe all employees are in exempt employment are strongly advised to register.



The Government also plans to introduce regulations setting minimum standards for occupational pension schemes and PRSAs to qualify as exempt employment. Employers may need to amend arrangements or enrol employees into My Future Fund if standards are not met. Details and timing are not yet confirmed, so we recommend adopting a wait and see approach until further information is published.

READ MORE

