A Practical Roadmap For Employer Compliance With The EU Platform Work Directive

This roadmap includes a checklist employers should follow in preparation for full transposition on 2 December 2026. While work has begun on national implementing legislation, Irish employers can already act on the confirmed obligations of the EU Platform Work Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/2831). This roadmap builds on the analysis developed in our previous briefings by converting legal principles into tangible preparation steps.

Part one (read here: The EU Platform Work Directive: What it is and why it matters) outlined the background to the Directive and clarified which employers fall within scope.

Part two (read here: A deep dive into the EU Platform Work Directive) examined the legislative obligations that will transform the regulatory landscape for digital labour reaching obligations, focussing on three core pillars of legal change: employment status, algorithmic management, and data protection.

1. Confirm whether your organisation falls within scope

As a first step, employers must determine whether they meet the Directive's definition of a digital labour platform, which includes:

Services provided at least partly by electronic means

Services provided at the request of the end-user

Organisation of paid work performed by individuals

Use of automated monitoring or decision-making systems



Checklist actions:

Map all technology-enabled work allocation models

Identify any automated systems used in allocation, evaluation, monitoring, or decision-making

Document borderline or hybrid business models (mixed gig/standard operations) i.e. parts of the business that are not obviously a digital labour platform but might function like one in practice

2. Prepare for the rebuttable presumption of employment

Our previous briefings emphasised how the presumption of employment is one of the Directive's most transformative features. Irish employers will need to plan for mechanisms to reassess worker classification and rebut the presumption where appropriate.



Checklist actions:

Conduct a worker status audit using the structured multifactor framework clarified in Karshan, focusing on indicators of "direction and control". For more information on determining employment status, see our detailed briefing here: Updated Code of Practice on Determining Employment Status now published

Identify roles at risk of reclassification and document the justification on why employment status should or should not apply

Review contracts to remove wording inconsistent with operational reality

3. Algorithmic management: transparency, oversight and governance

Our earlier briefings highlighted the significant new obligations surrounding algorithmic management and how employers must ensure transparency in automated decision-making and introduce human oversight in key stages.

Checklist actions:

Catalogue all algorithmic systems used to allocate tasks, monitor performance, predict behaviour, or generate decisions

Prepare plain language explanations for workers on: what data the systems use how decisions are generated potential impacts on working conditions

Ensure human oversight is embedded in processes, including automated suspension or deactivation and decisions affecting pay

Establish (and communicate) worker rights to appeal automated decisions

Conduct algorithmic impact assessments focusing on transparency, fairness and discrimination risks

4. Data protection and automated decision-making compliance

The Directive introduces significant changes to data processing obligations in platform work.

Checklist actions:

Map all worker data processed by the platform, categorising data collected through: monitoring systems profiling tools behavioural or performance analytics

Review lawful bases for data processing and demonstrate necessity and proportionality

Implement strict prohibitions/controls on data types the Directive may restrict (e.g., biometric, emotional inference, behavioural predictions not strictly necessary for work)

Update privacy notices to reflect new rights under the Directive

Strengthen retention, minimisation, and purpose-limitation practices

5. Internal governance, policies & training

In addition to increased legal obligations, Irish employers will need to ensure operational readiness in relation to the Directive.

Checklist actions:

Assign Directive compliance ownership to a cross-functional working group (Legal, HR, Operations, Data)

Update internal policies, including any: worker status classification policy automated decision-making policy data protection policy

Develop and deliver training programmes for: line managers (employment presumption awareness) algorithmic oversight staff HR and compliance teams (handling contests of automated decisions



6. Worker communication strategy

Clear communication will mitigate future disputes and prepare for new rights of worker information and contestation.

Checklist actions:

Prepare accessible documentation explaining worker rights under the Directive

Establish internal points of contact for questions about algorithmic systems or employment status

Introduce early engagement mechanisms to identify classification disputes before they escalate

7. Prepare for litigation, WRC complaints and regulatory scrutiny

Given expected increases in disputes over employment status and algorithmic fairness, employers should ensure litigation readiness.

Checklist actions:

Maintain appropriate evidence in relation to: classification justification algorithmic oversight (logs, audit trails) data minimisation processes

Review insurance coverage relating to misclassification and data-related claims.

Conclusion

This roadmap builds on the analysis developed in our previous briefings by converting legal principles into tangible preparation steps. Although Ireland's implementing legislation is still forthcoming, employers should begin preparation now to ensure they are positioned to comply by December 2026. We also recommend that employers conduct a gap analysis against expected Irish implementing legislation once the national legislation published.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.