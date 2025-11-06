Cross-Border Catch-Up: Germany's Working Hours Recording Requirements (Podcast)

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Goli Rahimi (Chicago) and Tatjana Serbina (Berlin) break down Germany's evolving requirements...

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Goli Rahimi (Chicago) and Tatjana Serbina (Berlin) break down Germany's evolving requirements for recording employee working hours. The speakers discuss the 2019 European Court of Justice ruling mandating all EU member states to require employers to establish an objective system of recording employee working hours under the working time directive and how Germany has since implemented this decision in its own laws. The speakers provide practical steps employers should take to ensure compliance—especially in the era of remote and flexible work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

