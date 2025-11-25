Beyond The 9-5: How Greece's New Worktime Arrangement System Really Works

New guidance from the Labour Inspectorate and the Ministry of Labour offers a clearer picture of how the worktime arrangement system will operate going forward. The updates reflect the amendments brought by Law 5239/2025 to Article 202 of the Labour Code.

What Is Worktime Arrangement?

Worktime arrangement is a flexible system that allows companies to adjust the distribution of weekly working hours according to actual business needs, and particularly during periods of increased or reduced activity. Instead of paying overtime, any additional hours worked during a period of higher demand are compensated at a later stage through:

Paid rest days

Additional days of paid leave

Reduced daily/weekly hours

Or a combination of the above

Throughout the reference period, the employee's salary remains unchanged and reflects the contractual weekly schedule (usually 40 hours, unless a lower contractual full-time schedule applies).

This mechanism constitutes an exception to the standard weekly distribution of working time laid out in Article 55 of Law 4808/2021, which provides that:

Under a five-day workweek: full-time work equals 8 hours/day

Under a six-day workweek: full-time work equals 6 hours and 40 minutes/day

Key Characteristics of the System

1. Flexibility

Employers are allowed, under specific conditions, to distribute working hours unevenly across the reference period, depending on operational demands.

2. Compensation Mechanism

During periods of increased workload, employees may work up to 10 hours per day. These additional hours are later offset through paid leave or rest time during a period of reduced work.

3. Stable Salary

Despite the fluctuating weekly schedule, the employee's monthly salary remains the same.

4. Reference Period

The worktime arrangement can apply to any agreed period ranging from one week to twelve months, with the possibility of renewal.

Restrictions and Legal Limitationa

Daily work may not exceed 10 hours , even during the increased workload period.

, even during the increased workload period. The average weekly working time, excluding overtime and overwork performed during reduced periods, must remain at 40 hours across the entire reference period (or the lower contractual hours).

across the entire reference period (or the lower contractual hours). If overtime or overwork is included, the 48-hour weekly maximum (averaged over the reference period) must be respected.

(averaged over the reference period) must be respected. Mandatory rest rules apply equally during both increased and reduced workload periods.

How Worktime Arrangement Is Agreed

Collective Level

Through a collective agreement signed between the employer and:

a trade union,

a workers' council, or

an employees' association.

Individual Level

An individual written agreement is permitted only if:

there is no trade union,

no workers' council,

no employees' association,

or no collective agreement could be reached.

Administrative Obligations

For Collective Agreements

Enterprise-level agreements must be filed electronically in ERGANI, using Form E10.

Other collective agreements must be submitted to the Ministry of Labour.

For Individual Agreements

Because ERGANI II does not yet support electronic submission of individual worktime arrangements:

Three original copies must be signed by both parties.

One copy must be submitted to the competent Labour Inspectorate office.

Employers must also file the full digital worktime schedule for the entire reference period, and any compliant modifications that later arise.

If no worktime arrangement has been validly agreed, the rules of weekly equal distribution of working hours remain fully applicable. Employees may refuse additional work when such refusal is consistent with good faith and fair dealing—and such refusal cannot form grounds for termination.

In cases where the employment relationship ends before the employee receives the corresponding rest/leave for additional hours worked, the employer must compensate the employee for those hours according to the remuneration rules of Article 194 of the Labour Code.

How Eurofast Can Assist

Eurofast's multidisciplinary HR, Payroll, and Employment Compliance teams are fully equipped to help companies navigate the updated worktime arrangement framework. Our support includes:

Assessment of eligibility and guidance on whether a worktime arrangement is appropriate for your operations.

and guidance on whether a worktime arrangement is appropriate for your operations. Drafting and reviewing collective or individual agreements , ensuring compliance with the Labour Code and the latest regulations.

, ensuring compliance with the Labour Code and the latest regulations. Preparation of digital working time schedules and assistance with timely submissions to ERGANI and the Labour Inspectorate.

and assistance with timely submissions to ERGANI and the Labour Inspectorate. Payroll calculation and automation , ensuring correct compensation, leave offsets, and overtime/overwork adjustments.

, ensuring correct compensation, leave offsets, and overtime/overwork adjustments. Compliance checks to minimise exposure to penalties and future disputes.

With our local expertise across Greece and our regional presence, Eurofast ensures that employers can apply flexible working arrangements efficiently, safely, and in full compliance with Greek labour law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.