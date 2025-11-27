Goodbye Paperwork: Greece Enters The Digital Era Of Labour Compliance

In an effort to reduce administrative burdens and digitalize workplaces, Greece has recently introduced new provisions through Law 5239/2025, amending Article 572 of the Labour Code. The reform, titled "Fair Work for All: Simplifying Legislation – Supporting Employees – Ensuring Protection in Practice", aims to align employment record-keeping with the country's ongoing digital transformation and the expanded functionality of the ERGANI II platform.

What Is Changing

Under the new framework, employers are no longer required to keep certain employment-related books and documents physically at the workplace, provided that the same information is already accessible in digital form.

The obligations abolished are summed up below:

Maintenance of the leave book , which is now fully repealed.

, which is now fully repealed. Keeping hard copies of individual employment contracts or terms , as these can be communicated to employees electronically under Article 75 of the Labour Code.

, as these can be communicated to employees electronically under Article 75 of the Labour Code. Keeping payslips for at least the last three months , since salary payments are made exclusively through bank transfers and proof of payment is electronically traceable.

, since salary payments are made exclusively through bank transfers and proof of payment is electronically traceable. Posting of staff lists and working hours , as labour inspectors can now access such data directly via ERGANI II.

, as labour inspectors can now access such data directly via ERGANI II. Keeping the special overtime book, which had already been replaced by the electronic overtime declaration procedure.

These amendments reflect a broader shift toward centralized, digital HR management, reducing redundant paperwork and facilitating easier compliance monitoring by authorities.

How This Affects Employers

While the removal of physical record-keeping requirements simplifies administration, employers remain fully responsible for ensuring that all data is accurately submitted and updated within ERGANI II and other relevant systems.

Failure to maintain electronic records properly may still lead to penalties during inspections.

Therefore, businesses should ensure:

Proper integration of HR and payroll systems with ERGANI II

Consistent electronic filing and storage of employment documentation

Secure digital archiving to support transparency and audit readiness

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.