Four-Day Weeks And 13-Hour Days: Greece Introduces Major Labour Law Reform

Greece has recently enacted a new law that brings significant changes to the organisation of work. Key measures include the option for a four-day workweek, extended overtime, and a push towards digital modernisation. We explore the key reforms and the implications for employers.

The changes have beenintroduced under Law 5239/2025,entitled'Fair Work for Everyone: Simplification of Legislation – Support for Workers – Protection in Practice – Pension Adjustments'. Recently passed bythe HellenicParliament and published in the Government Gazette, the new framework introduces changes across key areas–from working time and annual leave,to the modernisation of theDigitalWorkCard and recruitment procedures.For employers, the lawrepresentsboth a compliance challenge and a strategic opportunity to modernise workforce planning, streamline processes, and strengthen internal governance.

Part-time and rotational employment

One of the key changes concerns the reform of part-time and rotational employment. The explicit time limitation of employment contracts (i.e.daily, weekly, or monthlycontracts)has beenabolished, allowing employers and employees to freely agree(in writing)ontheirduration. At the same time, the obligation tosubmitsuch contracts to the Labour Inspectorate is also abolished, significantly simplifying procedures for businesses. Equally important is that, for the first time, employees under rotational work arrangements may now perform overtime work.

Overtime framework reform – 13-hour workdays

Among the most discussed provisions of the new law is the revised overtime framework. Daily overtime increases from three to four hours, while the annual capremainsat 150 hours, and the weekly limit at 48 hours. In practice, an employee may now work up to 13 hours a day for the same employer:eight hours of regular work and five hours ofoverwork and overtime,with a 20% premium for the first extra hour and 40% forsubsequentovertime.This measure, which has been in effect since September 2023 for employees working for two or more employers, is now extended to apply to a single employer, provided that the employee gives explicit consent. Theadditionalhours must be offset by a corresponding reduction on other days to ensure weekly limits are respected,while 13-hour working days may be applied up to 37.5 days per year.Employees who decline overtimeretainfull protection from dismissal.

Four-day workweek

For the first time, theoptionof a four-day workweek is introduced on a permanent basis.Employers and employees maymutually agree toestablisha 10-hour, four-day work schedule per week, without any reduction in pay. This measure is particularly beneficial for working parents who can choose, for example, to work Monday through Thursday and take Friday off,improvingtheirwork-life balance.

Flexibility in annual leave

The law also introduces greater flexibility in annual leave. Employees may now split their leave into more than two periods per year, provided both parties agree.At the same time,employersare now able toreport granted leave electronically to the ERGANI II information system within the first ten days of the month following the period of leave.

Parental benefits and maternity protection

Another major change concerns the parental leave allowance, which is now tax-free, non-transferable,protected from beingseizedby the state or thirdparties anddoes not count towardstotal household income. Maternity protection is extended to foster mothers of children up to eight yearsold butalso applies to mothers who adopt a child up to eight years of age (previously applicable to children up to six years of age). Moreover,maternityand postnatal benefits are now granted even if the employee has changed employers or insurance funds,through recognition of total insurance time.

"Fast Track" hiring mechanism

Toassistbusinesses thatoperatewithseasonal or fluctuating workloads,mainly inthetourism and hospitalitysectors,a'fast-track'hiring mechanismis beingestablished. Employers will be able to offer fixed-termemploymentcontracts(even for as little as two daysin order toquickly meet urgent business needs)viaa special electronic application of the system P.S. ERGANI II. Through this, they cansubmitthe essential terms of employmentand any necessary documents that may berequiredin certain cases(e.g. for foreign or underage workers). Employees will receive a notification via the "MyErgani" app and must accept thecontractbefore starting work. The system also allows for amendments to contract termsand immediate new electronic notification, whereby the employee must accept the modification no later than the start of the originally declared working hours or the start of any modified working hours, whichever is earlier.

Digital work card and administrative simplification

As part of the broader digital transformation, the new law introduces practical updates to the implementation of the Digital Work Card. It provides for flexible work attendance with a maximum limit of 120 minutes to be agreed between the employer and the employee, while preparation time is now formally recognised (30 minutes in industry, 10 minutes in other sectors). Three 'single' unrecorded entries per month are also permitted without penalty. Any reduction in wages resulting from the use of the digital card is deemed to be a unilateral adverse change and is therefore invalid.

In addition, the requirement to keep printed records such as leave books, employee rosters, and payroll slips is abolished. All data must now be maintained electronically in ERGANI II.

Health and safety at work

The reform also strengthens the health and safety framework. The threshold below which an employer may personally serve as a safety technician is reduced from 50 to 20 employees. All reports from occupational doctors and safety experts must now be electronically recorded.At the same time,anew integrated information system,'HIRIDANOS',will beestablishedtomonitor workplace health and safety issues. The law alsoratifiesthreeInternational Labour Organizationconventions, reaffirming that occupational health and safety constitute a fundamental human right.

Provisions for working pensioners

Finally, the law introduces an adjustment to the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners (EAS), effectively freezing any increase for retirees whoremainemployed. This ensures that any pension increment derived from employment will not trigger a higher contribution rate, thus preventing a net reduction in take-home pension income.

Takeaway for employers

Law 5239/2025 introduces greater flexibility and simplified administrative procedures, creating opportunities for employers to modernise workforce strategies and internal organisational structures. Nonetheless, the newly enacted legislation also raises legitimate concerns regarding the intended degree of flexibility and its potential impact on the destabilisation of employment relationships.

To navigate the new reforms effectively, employers should prioritise reviewing and amending employment contracts and workforce planning models. At the same time, it is essential that they establish clear and uniform internal policies that comply with the new rules on working time, overtime, leave entitlements, and the use of the Digital Work Card. Employers are also encouraged to strengthen their compliance and risk management frameworks by conducting targeted policy reviews, internal audits, and comprehensive training programmes for HR personnel and management. Finally, and given the stricter reporting requirements andtightening of limits on employers' safety obligations, reinforcing internal health and safety rules is crucial to ensure compliance.

