Resignation Goes Digital: The New ERGANI II Rules Explained

Recently,The Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Greece introduced a series of pivotal changes regarding the procedure for notifying a voluntary resignation in the ERGANI II Information System. These amendments, aimed to modernise and simplify the process of employment terminations reporting and verification in Greece.

The Changes in Brief

Under the revised provisions of Article 330 of the Labour Code (Presidential Decree 62/2025), several procedural and time-related aspects of voluntary resignations are updated to ensure faster, clearer, and more transparent communication between employers, employees, and the state.

The key changes include:

A Reduced Period of Absence: An employee's unjustified absence from work for more than three (3) consecutive working days (previously five) may now be considered as a voluntary resignation, provided that an additional two (2) working days have passed following the employer's formal notification. A Solemn Declaration Instead of Upload: The employer's notification to the employee will now be declared solemnly in ERGANI II instead of just being uploaded. Automatic Notification of the Employees: Once the employer submits the notification, the employee will automatically receive an alert via the "MyErgani" digital application, ensuring transparency and preventing this way unilateral actions. Updated Deadlines: The employer must now submit the declaration of resignation within two (2) working days after the relevant period ends. Digital Signature Flexibility: The resignation declaration must include a scanned, handwritten, electronically signed, or digitally verified document through gov.gr, enhancing digital authentication and reducing paperwork. Employee's Right to Submit Directly: A new and highly significant provision allows the employee to file their own voluntary resignation directly in ERGANI II. The employer is automatically notified through the system. This measure prevents "digital entrapment" cases, where employers delay or refuse to record a resignation, leaving employees formally registered as active.

What Does Not Change

Employers are still required to submit the relevant declaration of employment termination (resignation, mutual agreement, contract expiration, or dismissal) electronically within four (4) working days from the employee's departure.

Failure to meet this deadline continues to classify the termination as an irregular dismissal by the employer.

The Purpose of the Reform

This legislative intervention aims to:

Reduce bureaucracy and speed up employment-related digital procedures.

Strengthen employee autonomy, allowing workers to manage their resignation digitally and independently.

, allowing workers to manage their resignation digitally and independently. Enhance transparency and compliance by making both sides' actions traceable through ERGANI II and MyErgani.

It represents another step toward a fully digital labour administration system, balancing employer obligations with employee rights.

