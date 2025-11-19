Employment Podcast Episode 67: Protected Disclosures Explained – By The WRC'

In the latest episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series, Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment, explores a whistleblowing case in 'A Finance Manager V A Charity'.

The decision offers valuable insights into how an Adjudication Officer assesses whether a communication qualifies as a protected disclosure, and crucially, how they determine if an employee has been penalised for making one. It also sets out some of the key principles from the main case law in this area for employers to be aware of when assessing whether a protected disclosure has been made and also how to successfully defend any consequent penalisation claims.

Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series click are available to download on iTunes and SoundCloud.

self

Matheson LLP, Irish Law Firm · Episode 67: Protected Disclosure

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.