Gender Pay Gap Report 2025

At William Fry, diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to who we are. We are committed to building a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

Introduction

Our goal is to ensure fairness and opportunity across all aspects of our business. Guided by our values — Big Thinking, Energetic Engagement, and Powerfully Principled — we strive to serve our clients with integrity and innovation.

By empowering our people and fostering an inclusive culture, we strengthen our ability to deliver excellence and make a lasting, positive impact in our communities.

This report not only fulfils our statutory obligations under gender pay gap reporting but also reaffirms our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

"At William Fry, we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture that drives our success and positively impacts our communities. Achieving gender balance and pay equity is central to this commitment and to our long-term business performance. Diverse teams make better decisions, deliver stronger outcomes for clients, and foster innovation across our practice. We will continue to embed inclusion into every aspect of our strategy and hold ourselves accountable to measurable progress. By doing so, we strengthen both our culture and our performance, ensuring William Fry remains a place where talent can thrive at every level. Our progress is steady, and we are moving in the right direction — forging a path toward a brighter, more inclusive future."

Pay Data

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 requires organisations to report on their gender pay gap across a range of metrics. William Fry has two legal entitles, William Fry LLP (the "Firm") and Frymount (the "Company"). We have presented the information required on a consolidated basis, combining the data for the Firm and the Company.

We have chosen the snapshot date of 30 June 2025 for the purpose of our reporting.

The gender pay gap is not the same thing as equal pay for equal work but instead measures the difference between the gross pay of males and the gross pay of females across an entire organisation.

A negative figure is positive in this context, indicating that the mean or median for female employees is higher than for their male counterparts.

In William Fry 63% of our employees are employed in legal services (Firm) and the remaining 37% are employed in business services functions (Company). There are 391 employees in scope of this report — 70% of our employees are female and 30% are male.

Partners

As self-employed taxpayers, partners are not required to be included in our gender pay gap calculations. However, in the interest of transparency, the mean gender pay gap for partners is 28%. When partner data is combined with employee data, the overall mean gender pay gap is 37%.

This represents a decrease on 2024. This gap is influenced by a higher number of male partners at senior levels, many of whom have longer tenure. Currently 38% of our partners are female, and this is an area we are committed to addressing.

Senior Leadership

At William Fry, we believe that diverse leadership drives better decision-making, greater innovation and stronger outcomes for our clients.

Our Senior Leadership group — comprising of our Partnership, Executive, and Management Committees — is currently 39% female and 61% male, down 1% in female representation since 2024.

We remain committed to building a strong and sustainable pipeline of women leaders through mentorship, leadership development, and inclusive succession planning.

Gender Pay Gap Summary

Our Ongoing Actions

Our overall goal is to have gender balance at every level of our Firm, especially in senior leadership and business services. We recognise that meaningful and sustained change is a journey – one that requires time and dedication. While we acknowledge there is still much to be done, we remain deeply committed to advancing gender balance through ongoing actions and fresh commitments.

Commitments for the year ahead

