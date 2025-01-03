Gender Pay Gap Report 2024

Diversity and inclusion are not just ancillary values at William Fry – they comprise a core part of our identity as a professional services organisation. Guided by Big Thinking, Energetic Engagement, and being Powerfully Principled, we strive to serve our clients with integrity and innovation.

Our mission is to empower every individual to realize their potential, creating a ripple effect of positivity within our team, for our clients, and throughout our communities.

This document not only fulfils our legal obligation to report on the Gender Pay Gap but also highlights our progress and outlines our future commitments.

Pay Data

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 and the Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2022 ("the Regulations") introduced the legislative basis for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland. In late May 2024, the Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 (the 2024 Regulations) were introduced. The 2024 Regulations amend the original Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2022 (the 2022 Regulations) to reflect the obligation of relevant employers with over 150 employees to report on their gender pay gap in 2024 based on a snapshot date in June 2024. The gender pay gap is not the same thing as equal pay for equal work, but instead measures the difference between the gross hourly wage of males and the gross hourly wage of females across an entire organisation.

There are 399 employees in scope of this report with an overall gender breakdown of 68% female, 32% male. 63% are employed in legal services and the remaining 37% are employed in business services functions. Hourly pay comprises all relevant remuneration during the reporting period, including bonuses. A negative figure is positive in this context, indicating that the mean or median for female employees is higher than for their male counterparts.

Partners

As self-employed taxpayers, partners are not required to be included in our employee gender pay gap calculations. However, in the interest of transparency, the mean partner gender pay gap is 46% and is 49% when included in all the employee data. This represents an increase on 2023. It also reflects the fact that there is a higher number of males than females at a senior partner level with longer tenure (something which we are committed to addressing). Of our existing partners, 41% are female, which is a 2% increase on 2023.

Senior Leadership

This group is defined as members of our partnership and executive and management committees. At 40% female and 60% male, there is a 2% increase in female senior leadership since 2023. This reflects our ongoing commitment to achieving gender balance at our senior leadership decision making level.

Our Ongoing Actions and Commitments

Our overall goal is to have gender balance at every level of our Firm, especially in senior leadership and business services. We recognise that meaningful and sustained change is a journey, one that requires time and dedication. While we acknowledge there is still much to be done, we remain deeply committed to advancing gender balance through ongoing actions and fresh commitments.

