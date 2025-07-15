EU Pay Transparency Directive: What's Clear, What's Not (Video)

self

The countdown is on. Countries have until June 2026 to implement the EU's Pay Transparency Directive into their national law. But as employers become increasingly alive to the requirements under the Directive, key questions still remain. How will countries with less experience of collectivism adapt to the collective rights in the Directive? What do recent developments tell us about the implementation of the Directive? Will it be uniform across Member States or more patchwork? And what can employers be doing today to prepare for implementation? In this episode, Síobhra Rush from Ireland and David Lorimer from the UK take a look at some of the key issues with a year to go.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.