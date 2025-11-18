ARTICLE
18 November 2025

EU Pay Transparency Countdown In Germany

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
Germany's pay landscape is tightening quickly. With the EU Pay Transparency Directive due to be implemented by June 7, 2026, and German case law and legislation already reshaping exposure, now is the time to stress test your pay architecture.
Germany Employment and HR
Markulf Behrendt,Peter Wehner,Michaela Massig
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Germany's pay landscape is tightening quickly. With the EU Pay Transparency Directive due to be implemented by June 7, 2026, and German case law and legislation already reshaping exposure, now is the time to stress test your pay architecture.

The Federal Labor Court's October 23, 2025 decision materially elevates risk. Previously, the median pay of the other sex served as the benchmark for prima facie evidence of discriminatory pay. Under the new approach, a single higher paid comparator of the other sex may suffice to establish a presumption of discrimination. In practice, this can trigger an alignment obligation to the higher comparator's salary unless the employer can convincingly rebut that presumption. The risk is particularly acute in variable pay structures, where comparators and performance rationales are often less standardized.

In parallel, the proposed Federal Tariff Compliance Act would tie eligibility for federal contracts from EUR 50,000 to tariff level conditions, introduce principal contractor wage liability, and impose sanctions up to 10% and tender exclusion for repeat violations.

These developments interact: transparency driven comparator claims and procurement linked obligations require robust documentation, defensible pay criteria, and consistent application.

Clickhereto read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Markulf Behrendt
Markulf Behrendt
Photo of Peter Wehner
Peter Wehner
Photo of Sebastian Schultz
Sebastian Schultz
Photo of Michaela Massig
Michaela Massig
Photo of Thomas Hohe
Thomas Hohe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More