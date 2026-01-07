How Evolving Payroll Solutions In Cyprus Have Taken A Proactive Approach

In an era of rapid technological advancement and shifting regulatory landscapes, managing payroll effectively has become more critical and complex than ever.

RSM in Cyprus is amongst the leading providers of professional services offering a comprehensive range of audit, tax and consulting services. Over the years, we have provided our services to thousands of local and international clients across various industries, i.e. tourism, manufacturing, energy, real estate, shipping, insurance, retail, trading, etc.

Article Insights

RSM Cyprus are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in European Union

self

In an era of rapid technological advancement and shifting regulatory landscapes, managing payroll effectively has become more critical and complex than ever.

For businesses in Cyprus, from growing startups to established multinational corporations, ensuring compliant, efficient, and secure payroll operations is a foundation of sustainable growth. But what does it take to manage this important function effectively?

To understand what it takes to navigate this demanding environment, payroll professional Christina Athini, Head of Payroll Services at RSM Cyprus shares her insights with a CBN journalist on the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry, the role of technology, and why strategic outsourcing is becoming the definitive path ahead for forward-thinking organisations.

CBN: How do you ensure accuracy and smooth communication with clients? C.A. Accuracy and clear communication are at the heart of effective payroll management. At RSM, we use advanced, digitally driven payroll platforms that minimise manual processes and reduce the chance of errors. Our payroll experts perform thorough quality checks each pay cycle, ensuring precise, timely results with every run. To ensure seamless communication, we assign a dedicated professional who stays closely connected to the client's team. Queries are handled promptly, processes are clearly documented, and clients receive regular updates as needed. We hold ourselves accountable by being proactive, transparent, and responsive at every stage, ensuring our clients feel supported and informed at all times.

CBN: What makes your payroll outsourcing service stand out in Cyprus? C.A: What sets a payroll service apart is not only the scope of support but also the way it is delivered. In Cyprus, where payroll legislation is complex and ever-evolving, success comes from a balance of deep local insight and a global, future-focused perspective. At RSM, we combine our expert knowledge of Cypriot employment and tax regulations with international best practices throughout the RSM Network. We assign a dedicated payroll manager to clients, ensuring they have a single, knowledgeable point of contact who truly understands their business and industry. Our approach is all about tailoring solutions to client needs, supported by transparent pricing and adaptable service packages. Whether the client is a fast-growing startup or a large organisation, their payroll solution is designed to suit their business objectives and growth goals.