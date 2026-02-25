An Introduction To Employment Law In Cyprus

Employment relationships in Cyprus are governed by a combination of statutory legislation, European Union law, and general contractual principles.

A. Danos & Associates LLC is one of the most highly regarded Cyprus law firms drawing on over 45 years of experience. Our firm is based in Cyprus and we have affiliated offices in China, Russia, Ukraine and Greece. Our multi-award winning firm consists of Cyprus lawyers and lawyers qualified in England. We provide legal services of the highest quality in most areas of law, including Cyprus Company Registration and Management, Shipping, Civil Litigation, Real Estate, Intellectual Property, Personal Injury, Immigration Law and Debt Collection.

Article Insights

A. Danos & Associates LLC are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in European Union

Employment relationships in Cyprus are governed by a combination of statutory legislation, European Union law, and general contractual principles. While the legal framework allows a degree of flexibility for employers, it also provides meaningful protection to employees, particularly in relation to termination of employment, working time, leave entitlements, minimum wage protection, and non-discrimination.

This article offers a concise overview of the core principles of employment law in Cyprus and the main obligations that both employers and employees should understand. In practice, the precise rights and obligations arising in any employment relationship will depend on the specific contractual terms and the factual circumstances of the case.

The Legal Framework

Cyprus employment law is not contained in a single unified code. Instead, it derives from a number of key statutes and regulations, many of which implement EU directives. The most significant include:

The Termination of Employment Law

The Protection of Wages Law

The Annual Leave with Pay Law

The Organisation of Working Time Law

The Equal Treatment in Employment and Occupation Laws

The Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Laws of 2023

In addition, general principles of contract law apply to employment agreements, particularly in relation to notice, breach, and remedies.

Employment Contracts

Cyprus law recognises both written and oral employment agreements. However, written contracts are strongly recommended and, in practice, essential for legal certainty and compliance.

Employers must provide employees with written information setting out the fundamental terms of employment, including:

Job title and duties

Commencement date

Salary and payment intervals

Working hours

Leave entitlements

Notice periods

Place of work

Failure to provide clear written terms may expose the employer to administrative consequences and evidential difficulties in the event of a dispute.

Probationary Period

Where probation is agreed, the probationary period must not exceed six (6) months. For fixed-term employment, any probation must be proportionate to the duration of the contract and the nature of the role. Limited exceptions may apply in specific circumstances (for example, certain senior or directorial positions), but as a general rule probation clauses should now be drafted with the six-month statutory cap in mind.

Even during probation, termination decisions must comply with anti-discrimination rules and cannot be exercised abusively.

Working Time and Leave

Working Hours

Working time regulation in Cyprus reflects the EU framework. As a general principle, average weekly working time, including overtime, should not exceed 48 hours, calculated over a reference period, subject to sector-specific arrangements and contractual provisions.

Employees are also entitled to:

Daily and weekly rest periods

Breaks during working time

Paid annual leave

Annual Leave

Employees are entitled to a statutory minimum of four (4) weeks' paid annual leave per leave year. In practice, this corresponds to:

20 working days for employees on a five-day working week, or

24 working days for employees on a six-day working week,

provided the required period of employment within the leave year has been completed. Otherwise, entitlement is calculated on a pro‑rata basis.

Payment in lieu of unused statutory leave is generally permitted only upon termination of employment.

Public Holidays and Sick Leave

Cyprus observes a number of public holidays each year. Whether these are treated as paid days off depends primarily on the employment contract or any applicable collective agreement, although many employers provide paid public holidays as a matter of practice.

Sick leave benefits are mainly administered through the Social Insurance Scheme, subject to eligibility requirements and medical certification.

Wages and Minimum Wage Protection

Wages must be paid in accordance with the Protection of Wages Law, which regulates:

Lawful deductions

Timing and method of payment

Payslip transparency

Unlawful deductions or delayed payment may give rise to civil liability and administrative penalties.

Cyprus also operates a national minimum wage regime introduced by decree. As of 1 January 2026, the minimum wage is approximately:

€979 gross upon recruitment, and

€1,088 gross after six months' continuous employment with the same employer,

subject to certain statutory exclusions (including, for example, agricultural workers, domestic workers in private households, and maritime activities).

Termination of Employment

Termination is among the most regulated areas of Cyprus employment law.

In general, the statutory termination framework — including minimum notice obligations and protection against unfair dismissal — applies once an employee has completed at least 26 weeks of continuous employment with the employer.

Dismissal must be supported by a valid legal ground and carried out through a fair and lawful process.

Lawful Grounds for Dismissal

Recognised grounds may include:

Misconduct or disciplinary breach

Unsatisfactory performance or incapacity

Redundancy

Fundamental breach of contract

Other substantial reason justifying termination

Dismissal without a valid reason may constitute unfair dismissal, potentially entitling the employee to compensation.

Notice Periods

Where statutory notice is required, the minimum period depends on length of service and ranges from:

One (1) week for service between 26 and 51 weeks,

Up to eight (8) weeks for service of 312 weeks or more.

Longer notice periods may be agreed contractually or arise through established practice.

Redundancy

Redundancy must relate to genuine economic, technical, or organisational reasons, such as restructuring, reduction of workforce, or closure of operations.

Eligible employees may receive statutory redundancy payments from the Redundancy Fund, provided the legal conditions are satisfied.

Protection Against Discrimination

Cyprus law prohibits discrimination in employment on grounds including:

Sex

Race or ethnic origin

Religion or belief

Age

Sexual orientation

Disability

These protections apply across the full employment lifecycle, including recruitment, promotion, remuneration, training, and termination. Victims of discrimination may pursue civil remedies and compensation, and employers may face administrative sanctions.

Maternity, Paternity and Parental Rights

Employees benefit from a comprehensive framework of family-related protections, including:

Maternity leave with social insurance benefits

Protection from dismissal during pregnancy and maternity

Paternity leave entitlements

Parental leave for childcare purposes

These rights are strongly influenced by EU legislation and are strictly enforced.

Dispute Resolution

Employment disputes in Cyprus are primarily determined by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, which has jurisdiction over matters such as:

Unfair dismissal

Redundancy-related claims

Employment compensation disputes

Certain discrimination and contractual claims may also be brought before the District Courts or competent equality bodies.

Although litigation remains available, many employment disputes are resolved through negotiation or settlement before reaching a final hearing.

Compliance for Employers

For employers operating in Cyprus, careful compliance with employment legislation is essential. Practical measures include:

Maintaining clear written employment contracts

Keeping accurate payroll, leave, and working-time records

Applying fair and documented disciplinary procedures

Implementing equality and non-discrimination policies

Seeking legal advice before termination decisions

Early legal guidance can significantly reduce exposure to disputes, compensation claims, and regulatory penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.