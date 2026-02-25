An Introduction To Employment Law In Cyprus

- within Finance and Banking, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- in European Union
Employment relationships in Cyprus are governed by a combination of statutory legislation, European Union law, and general contractual principles. While the legal framework allows a degree of flexibility for employers, it also provides meaningful protection to employees, particularly in relation to termination of employment, working time, leave entitlements, minimum wage protection, and non-discrimination.
This article offers a concise overview of the core principles of employment law in Cyprus and the main obligations that both employers and employees should understand. In practice, the precise rights and obligations arising in any employment relationship will depend on the specific contractual terms and the factual circumstances of the case.
The Legal Framework
Cyprus employment law is not contained in a single unified code. Instead, it derives from a number of key statutes and regulations, many of which implement EU directives. The most significant include:
- The Termination of Employment Law
- The Protection of Wages Law
- The Annual Leave with Pay Law
- The Organisation of Working Time Law
- The Equal Treatment in Employment and Occupation Laws
- The Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Laws of 2023
In addition, general principles of contract law apply to employment agreements, particularly in relation to notice, breach, and remedies.
Employment Contracts
Cyprus law recognises both written and oral employment agreements. However, written contracts are strongly recommended and, in practice, essential for legal certainty and compliance.
Employers must provide employees with written information setting out the fundamental terms of employment, including:
- Job title and duties
- Commencement date
- Salary and payment intervals
- Working hours
- Leave entitlements
- Notice periods
- Place of work
Failure to provide clear written terms may expose the employer to administrative consequences and evidential difficulties in the event of a dispute.
Probationary Period
Where probation is agreed, the probationary period must not exceed six (6) months. For fixed-term employment, any probation must be proportionate to the duration of the contract and the nature of the role. Limited exceptions may apply in specific circumstances (for example, certain senior or directorial positions), but as a general rule probation clauses should now be drafted with the six-month statutory cap in mind.
Even during probation, termination decisions must comply with anti-discrimination rules and cannot be exercised abusively.
Working Time and Leave
Working Hours
Working time regulation in Cyprus reflects the EU framework. As a general principle, average weekly working time, including overtime, should not exceed 48 hours, calculated over a reference period, subject to sector-specific arrangements and contractual provisions.
Employees are also entitled to:
- Daily and weekly rest periods
- Breaks during working time
- Paid annual leave
Annual Leave
Employees are entitled to a statutory minimum of four (4) weeks' paid annual leave per leave year. In practice, this corresponds to:
- 20 working days for employees on a five-day working week, or
- 24 working days for employees on a six-day working week,
provided the required period of employment within the leave year has been completed. Otherwise, entitlement is calculated on a pro‑rata basis.
Payment in lieu of unused statutory leave is generally permitted only upon termination of employment.
Public Holidays and Sick Leave
Cyprus observes a number of public holidays each year. Whether these are treated as paid days off depends primarily on the employment contract or any applicable collective agreement, although many employers provide paid public holidays as a matter of practice.
Sick leave benefits are mainly administered through the Social Insurance Scheme, subject to eligibility requirements and medical certification.
Wages and Minimum Wage Protection
Wages must be paid in accordance with the Protection of Wages Law, which regulates:
- Lawful deductions
- Timing and method of payment
- Payslip transparency
Unlawful deductions or delayed payment may give rise to civil liability and administrative penalties.
Cyprus also operates a national minimum wage regime introduced by decree. As of 1 January 2026, the minimum wage is approximately:
- €979 gross upon recruitment, and
- €1,088 gross after six months' continuous employment with the same employer,
subject to certain statutory exclusions (including, for example, agricultural workers, domestic workers in private households, and maritime activities).
Termination of Employment
Termination is among the most regulated areas of Cyprus employment law.
In general, the statutory termination framework — including minimum notice obligations and protection against unfair dismissal — applies once an employee has completed at least 26 weeks of continuous employment with the employer.
Dismissal must be supported by a valid legal ground and carried out through a fair and lawful process.
Lawful Grounds for Dismissal
Recognised grounds may include:
- Misconduct or disciplinary breach
- Unsatisfactory performance or incapacity
- Redundancy
- Fundamental breach of contract
- Other substantial reason justifying termination
Dismissal without a valid reason may constitute unfair dismissal, potentially entitling the employee to compensation.
Notice Periods
Where statutory notice is required, the minimum period depends on length of service and ranges from:
- One (1) week for service between 26 and 51 weeks,
- Up to eight (8) weeks for service of 312 weeks or more.
Longer notice periods may be agreed contractually or arise through established practice.
Redundancy
Redundancy must relate to genuine economic, technical, or organisational reasons, such as restructuring, reduction of workforce, or closure of operations.
Eligible employees may receive statutory redundancy payments from the Redundancy Fund, provided the legal conditions are satisfied.
Protection Against Discrimination
Cyprus law prohibits discrimination in employment on grounds including:
- Sex
- Race or ethnic origin
- Religion or belief
- Age
- Sexual orientation
- Disability
These protections apply across the full employment lifecycle, including recruitment, promotion, remuneration, training, and termination. Victims of discrimination may pursue civil remedies and compensation, and employers may face administrative sanctions.
Maternity, Paternity and Parental Rights
Employees benefit from a comprehensive framework of family-related protections, including:
- Maternity leave with social insurance benefits
- Protection from dismissal during pregnancy and maternity
- Paternity leave entitlements
- Parental leave for childcare purposes
These rights are strongly influenced by EU legislation and are strictly enforced.
Dispute Resolution
Employment disputes in Cyprus are primarily determined by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, which has jurisdiction over matters such as:
- Unfair dismissal
- Redundancy-related claims
- Employment compensation disputes
Certain discrimination and contractual claims may also be brought before the District Courts or competent equality bodies.
Although litigation remains available, many employment disputes are resolved through negotiation or settlement before reaching a final hearing.
Compliance for Employers
For employers operating in Cyprus, careful compliance with employment legislation is essential. Practical measures include:
- Maintaining clear written employment contracts
- Keeping accurate payroll, leave, and working-time records
- Applying fair and documented disciplinary procedures
- Implementing equality and non-discrimination policies
- Seeking legal advice before termination decisions
Early legal guidance can significantly reduce exposure to disputes, compensation claims, and regulatory penalties.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.