Denmark's Draft Pay Transparency Law: What Employers Need To Know

On 26 February 2025, Denmark published draft legislation implementing the EU Pay Transparency Directive, setting out how pay transparency and gender pay gap reporting rules will apply to employers operating in Denmark.

Based on the current draft, it appears that Denmark has taken a measured approach instead of directly transposing the Directive which could lead to practical implications for employers operating in Denmark. We highlight the key elements and divergences arising from the Danish proposal.

The EU Pay Transparency Directive, adopted in 2023, introduces new obligations on employers across the EU including pay transparency in recruitment, employee rights to pay information, and mandatory gender pay gap reporting.

Missed deadline

Similar to other Member States, Denmark will not meet the Directive transposition deadline of 7 June 2026. The Danish rules are expected to come into force on 1 January 2027, with pay reporting obligations from September 2028. This reflects a broader trend across the EU, where several Member States have indicated that national implementing legislation may come into force after the Directive's June 2026 transposition deadline. For organisations managing pan-European compliance, this likely means that compliance and timelines will need monitoring on a country-by-country basis rather than a single EU wide "go live" date.

Alignment with the Directive

On the below aspects, Denmark's draft legislation aligns with the Directive's requirements

Pay range disclosure: The draft legislation follows the Directive's requirements to provide starting salary or range to applicants before interview.

The draft legislation follows the Directive's requirements to provide starting salary or range to applicants before interview. Prohibition on questions on pay history: The draft legislation aligns with the Directive's prohibition on employers asking questions about a candidate's salary history.

The draft legislation aligns with the Directive's prohibition on employers asking questions about a candidate's salary history. Employee information rights: The draft legislation provides for an annual notification to employees of their rights under the Directive.

The draft legislation provides for an annual notification to employees of their rights under the Directive. Joint pay assessments: Both the Directive and draft legislation requires that a joint pay assessment is triggered where the pay gap is more than 5% and is not justified or remedied within six months of pay report submission.

Both the Directive and draft legislation requires that a joint pay assessment is triggered where the pay gap is more than 5% and is not justified or remedied within six months of pay report submission. Enforcement and limitation periods

Deviations on reporting obligations

One of the most significant areas where Denmark's draft law differs from the Directive concerns employer pay reporting obligations. Aside from the main change to a September 2028 reporting date (and annually in September thereafter), the draft legislation also broadens the scope of the Directive to employers with 50+ employees where there are at least eight employees of each gender within the same job category although certain sectors have been excluded. This group would not have been required to make mandatory reports under the Directive.

The Danish draft legislation also provides more certainty to employers in relation to response times. Where the Directive provides for a response within a "reasonable period" for clarification of pay reports, the draft legislation defines "reasonable" as two months. The draft legislation requires that pay reports are submitted to the Labour Market Institute for Equal Pay, the national monitoring body within one month of completion.

Government-prepared reports

Denmark intends to auto generate pay reports using government systems and 'DISCO' job classification codes (Denmark's national occupational classification system).. While this provides structure, the draft bill notes that categorisation of employees should be company specific and therefore categorisation using the DISCO codes may not meet the specific obligation. As a result, employers operating in Denmark should not rely solely on government-generated reports and should ensure that their internal job architecture and pay structures can withstand equal pay scrutiny. Employers will still need to ensure their own frameworks align with the Directive's requirements and withstand challenge.

Limitation period

The draft legislation follows Danish national law in relation to limitation periods for employment claims. This means that the 5 year limitation period (with a six month pause for when an employee notifies employer of the claim) for claims under the Danish draft legislation is more favourable to employees than the minimum 3 year limitation period provided under the Directive.

A new right to award compensation is proposed where the employer fails to comply with the information obligations under the Directive even where there is no breach of the underlying equal pay principles.

The Danish draft may also impose higher penalties than those provided under the Directive if such penalties follow from other legislation.

What does this mean for employers?

Denmark's draft demonstrates how individual Member States are determining their own approach against the regulatory framework provided by the Directive and the impact this will have on employers' own approach to compliance and planning. Accordingly, employers operating across Europe should begin mapping national divergences now rather than relying on a single pan-EU compliance solution.

As Member States continue to publish draft implementing legislation, monitoring national developments will be essential for employers preparing for Pay Transparency Directive compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.