Work Through Digital Platforms: The EU Directive Is Set To Be Implemented Shortly

On 23 July 2026, the Council of Ministers approved, at the preliminary stage, a legislative decree implementing Directive (EU) 2024/2831 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2024 on improving working conditions in work carried out through digital platforms.

The forthcoming legislation introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for this type of work, applicable to all platforms which – regardless of their place of establishment – organize work carried out throughout Italy.

Among the most significant aspects, it is worth mentioning: