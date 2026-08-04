Work Through Digital Platforms: The EU Directive Is Set To Be Implemented Shortly

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On 23 July 2026, the Council of Ministers approved, at the preliminary stage, a legislative decree implementing Directive (EU) 2024/2831 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2024 on improving working conditions in work carried out through digital platforms.
The forthcoming legislation introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for this type of work, applicable to all platforms which – regardless of their place of establishment – organize work carried out throughout Italy.
Among the most significant aspects, it is worth mentioning:
- the extension of the presumption of employment (already in place for delivery riders) to further categories of workers operating via digital platforms;
- the tightening of restrictions on the processing of personal data in the context of algorithmic work management;
- the introduction of a requirement for human supervision of automated systems, with periodic assessments of their impact and the adoption of corrective measures, up to and including the cessation of the system’s use, should discriminatory risks emerge;
- the strengthening of health and safety safeguards through specific preventive measures, dedicated reporting channels, and obligations regarding information and consultation.
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