Law 5316/2026 – Other Amendments

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Law 5316/2026 (the Law) was voted by the Greek Parliament on 2 July 2026 and transposes Directive (EU) 2023/970 into Greek law by amending several Articles of the Greek Labor Code.
The aim of this Briefing is to present the other amendments introduced by the Law to the Greek Labor Code on employment and pension matters, independent of the provisions concerning the transposition of the Directive, and specifically to provide an overview of the Articles in Parts B and C of the Law, which took effect on 6 July 2026.
A new Digital Registry of Collective Labor Agreements is being created on the ERGANI II system, where all collective labor agreements, arbitration awards, accessions, extensions, terminations and invitations to negotiate must be submitted electronically.
Signatory organizations will have full access to their documents, while any interested party will be able to view the content and status of collective arrangements. The number of original signed copies required at the time of signing is also reduced from three to two.
Trade unions and employer organizations will now have access to anonymized workforce data through ERGANI II — including employee numbers by occupation, sector and region — to support the exercise of trade union rights and facilitate more informed collective bargaining.
A video conference option is introduced for hearings on labor disputes before the Labor Inspectorate, where there is no competent office at the employee's place of work or residence. The aim is to improve access for employees in remote areas.
The procedure otherwise remains unchanged: minutes are drawn up, the Inspector issues a finding within one week and unjustified absence by either party gives rise to a rebuttable presumption in favor of the party present.
For cross-border adoptions, maternity leave entitlements are now triggered by the date of physical handover of the child — as documented by an official foreign document — rather than the date a Greek court decision becomes final. This ensures adoptive parents receive protection without waiting for the often lengthy legal recognition process.
It is now expressly clarified that the provisions on annual recreational leave also apply to employees holding managerial or supervisory positions, as defined in the Washington International Labor Convention ratified under Greek law. This removes any prior ambiguity about whether senior or managerial employee could be excluded from annual leave entitlements.
Several new industries have been added to the list of businesses exempt from mandatory Sunday and public holiday rest, including printing and packaging, plastics, insulation materials, base metals and cable manufacturing, metal products, tobacco and perfumes/cosmetics. Standard compensatory rest rules still apply.
Apprenticeship and practical training time completed by vocational school graduates now counts toward the experience required for obtaining, upgrading or extending professional licenses. This applies retroactively from the 2022–2023 school year and covers pending applications where no final decision has been issued.
The compliance and licensing deadline for nurseries and childcare facilities operated by the Public Employment Service (DYPA) is extended to 31 December 2027 (from 30 June 2026), though fire safety compliance remains due by 31 August 2026.
Nurses, assistant nurses, ambulance drivers and paramedics in public hospitals, health centers and the National Emergency Aid Centre may now retire at age 62 with at least 15 pensionable years (12 in these specific roles). A special hazardous occupation contribution applies (3.6% for the main pension and 2% for the supplementary pension, split between employee and employer). Workers must opt in within six months of the Law taking effect and past service may be recognized through a buyback process.
General Government employees not currently enrolled in supplementary pension insurance may now voluntarily opt in — through e-EFKA (born up to 31 December 1986) or TEKA (born from 1 January 1987). Those over 47 may choose between the two funds by 31 December 2026.
Converted Mutual Aid Funds may apply to the Ministry of Labor to retain compulsory membership status, supported by evidence that this best protects members’ rights and fund sustainability. The Ministry must decide within six months.
A framework is established for the recovery of overpaid benefits by e-EFKA. Deductions are made in monthly instalments equal to one-tenth of the net monthly pension (with a minimum of €50). Overpayments may also be offset against any retroactive lump-sum payments owed to the pensioner. The insured person may settle the full amount in a lump sum at any time.
Various transitional deadlines have been extended, including the e-EFKA Real Estate Company’s Investment Committee composition (to 31 December 2027) and e-EFKA cleaning contracts in Attica and Thessaly (to 30 June 2027). TEKA’s Board of Directors may now operate with reduced membership (minimum three members), with unanimity required for investment, borrowing and asset disposal decisions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.