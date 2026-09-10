ARTICLE

Law 5316/2026 – Other Amendments

BL Bernitsas More Contributor Bernitsas is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

Law 5316/2026 (the Law) was voted by the Greek Parliament on 2 July 2026 and transposes Directive (EU) 2023/970 into Greek law by amending several Articles of the Greek Labor Code. The aim of this Briefing is to present the other amendments introduced by the Law to the Greek Labor Code on employment and pension matters, independent of the provisions concerning the transposition of the Directive, and specifically to provide an overview of the Articles in Parts B and C of the Law, which took effect on 6 July 2026.