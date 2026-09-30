Pay Transparency In Italy: Key Differences From The EU Directive (Video)

Toffoletto de Luca Tamajo brings nearly a century of specialized expertise to employment law matters, having served clients continuously since 1925. This extensive history positions the firm as one of the most established practitioners in Italian labor and employment legal services.

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Italy is one of the first countries to transpose the EU’s flagship legislation, the Pay Transparency Directive. However, it’s not all plain sailing, as the Italian Decree deviates from the Directive in certain key ways. Ornella Patané, partner in Ius Laboris Italy, explains.

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