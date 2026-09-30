ARTICLE
30 September 2026

Pay Transparency In Italy: Key Differences From The EU Directive (Video)

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Ius Laboris

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Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
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Toffoletto de Luca Tamajo brings nearly a century of specialized expertise to employment law matters, having served clients continuously since 1925. This extensive history positions the firm as one of the most established practitioners in Italian labor and employment legal services.
European Union Employment and HR
Ornella Patané (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo)

Italy is one of the first countries to transpose the EU’s flagship legislation, the Pay Transparency Directive. However, it’s not all plain sailing, as the Italian Decree deviates from the Directive in certain key ways. Ornella Patané, partner in Ius Laboris Italy, explains.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ornella Patané (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo)
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