EU Pay Transparency: Greece Becomes Fifth Member State To Finalize Directive Transposition

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Takeaways

Greece’s law became effective on July 6, 2026, although its main pay-transparency obligations are postponed until November 1, 2026.

The law largely follows the Directive’s framework but includes several country-specific provisions concerning pay structures, enforcement, employees’ information requests and regulatory oversight.

The Greek Ombudsperson is positioned to play a central role in interpreting and enforcing the new framework.

Employers with operations in Greece should begin reviewing compensation structures, recruitment processes and pay transparency readiness ahead of the law’s substantive implementation dates.

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Greece adopted Law 5316/2026 on July 6, 2026, becoming the fifth of 27 EU member states to complete transposition of Directive (EU) 2023/970 on pay transparency.

Greece’s legislation introduces extensive pay transparency obligations, strengthens equal pay protections and establishes new enforcement mechanisms aimed at reducing the gender pay gap. It also seeks to promote greater transparency in pay-setting and pay progression, expand access to remedies and strengthen enforcement of equal pay rights.

Greece Largely Tracks the Directive

Like the Directive itself, Greece’s implementation introduces gender-neutral pay structure requirements, pre-employment pay transparency obligations, limitations on salary history inquiries, employee rights to compensation information, gender pay gap reporting obligations and enhanced anti-retaliation protections. These obligations begin November 1, 2026.

Key requirements, which generally align with the Directive’s core themes and reflect the broader trend across Europe toward increased transparency in compensation-related decision-making, include:

Employers must maintain objective, gender-neutral pay structures based on factors such as skills, effort, responsibility and working conditions.

Job applicants must receive information regarding the initial salary or salary range applicable to a position before hiring decisions are finalized.

Employers are prohibited from requesting applicants’ compensation histories.

Employees may request information about their inpidual pay level and the average pay levels, broken down by gender, for employees performing comparable work.

Areas of Greek-Specific Implementation

The legislation includes several features that provide additional procedural details and reinforce the country’s enforcement framework beyond the Directive.

For example, the law requires employers to maintain objective, gender-neutral pay structures and provides more detailed procedures for employee information requests and enforcement.

Another notable feature is the designation of the Greek Ombudsperson as the equality and monitoring body responsible for overseeing implementation. The law also strengthens the Ombudsperson’s role in monitoring compliance and supporting enforcement of the new framework. This role may become one of the most significant aspects of Greece’s implementation. As employers begin applying concepts such as “work of equal value,” objective pay criteria and transparency obligations, the Ombudsperson’s guidance and enforcement activity could help clarify ambiguities and shape how the law operates in practice. For multinational employers, the Ombudsperson’s role will be worth monitoring closely as Greece develops guidance, administrative practice and enforcement priorities under the new law.



Enhanced Enforcement Focus

The law also demonstrates Greece’s focus on strengthening enforcement and addressing potential pay equity issues.

In addition to designating the Ombudsperson as a key supervisory authority, Greece has established a dedicated Labour Inspectorate function focused on monitoring equal treatment and equal pay in employment and has introduced procedures specifically addressing alleged direct and indirect pay discrimination based on sex.

Furthermore, Greece expressly expanded its anti-discrimination framework by recognizing intersectional discrimination, integrating the pay transparency regime into a broader workplace equality framework.

This approach highlights the legislation’s effort to strengthen equal treatment protections in the workplace.

What Employers Should Be Doing Now

Although many of the Greek law’s substantive obligations become operational later in 2026, employers should begin preparing now rather than treating compliance as a future obligation.